Nigerians seeking foreign education and ways to Japa spent N635 billion within 9 months

This figure indicates a significant amount of money left the Nigerian economy and spent in other countries.

CBN has consistently raised concerns on Nigerians appetite for foreign education and its impact on foreign reserves

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed Nigerians in nine months(January to September 2022) spent a whopping N635.49 billion ($1.38bn) on foreign education.

The money spent covered tuition fees, accommodation, living expenses, and other related costs of studying abroad.

foreign education is affecting Nigeria's balance of payment Photo credit: @cbn

Source: Getty Images

The negative impact of foreign education

Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, has repeatedly emphasized that Nigeria's growing demand for foreign education is straining the country's external reserves and affecting naira exchange rate value.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Foreign education is classified under personal travel allowances (PTA), recorded as debit transactions in the country's balance of payments.

The balance of payments (BoP) records all financial transactions between a country and the rest of the world over a specific period.

In Q3 of 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reported a current account deficit of $603.14 million.

In the nine months, the deficit amounted to $1 billion due to more outflows than inflows.

A negative balance in the BoP means that Nigeria sent more foreign exchange to other countries during the review period than it received, thereby depleting the external reserves and negatively impacting the country's exchange rate.

Punch reports that the CBN notes that the outflow of funds from Nigeria to finance foreign education and other expenses has contributed to the current account deficit.

Therefore, there is a need to prioritize investment in the Nigerian education sector to prevent capital flight and strengthen the country's external reserves.

CBN says Nigerians abroad increased dollar remittances from $6 million to $100 million weekly

In another report, the CBN said diaspora remittances has grew to N2.4 billion to N41.5 billion weekly since introducing the Naira4Dollar scheme.

The bank said the scheme has led to a great and meaningful improvement in the diaspora remittances into Nigeria.

According to the bank, in January 2022 alone, the scheme increased from $6 million to $100 million.

Source: Legit.ng