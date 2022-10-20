The US government has promised $1 million in humanitarian assistance to Nigerians affected by unprecedented flooding.

The government of the United States of America has promised $1 million in humanitarian assistance to Nigerians affected by unprecedented flooding.

According to Punch, this was disclosed by the U.S ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, who stated the country regrets the effects of the unusual rainfall and will not renege on its obligation of providing humanitarian assistance across flood-ravaged areas.

The support will provide emergency shelter assistance, relief commodities, and hygiene kits to promote safe and healthy practices amid the ongoing cholera outbreak, and multipurpose cash assistance for people impacted by the devastating floods and will come through the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Leonard said in her statement,

We are filled with grief for the flood victims who have lost so much – livelihoods, homes, and even loved ones.

The United States continues to stand with the people of Nigeria during this extremely difficult time

The unusually heavy rainfall and resulting flooding have affected nearly 2.8 million people across the country. In addition, many homes have been damaged or destroyed, displacing millions of people.

The floods have exacerbated an already critical humanitarian situation in Nigeria, where ongoing conflict, especially in the northern region, has driven millions of people from their homes. In the same region, more than 4 million people are projected to continue experiencing acute food insecurity amid the worsening global food crisis.

We are also concerned that standing floodwaters could increase the risk of cholera and other waterborne diseases in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states, where cholera outbreaks were declared in August and September and at least 7,750 cases were recorded. In 2022, 31 out of 36 states reported cholera cases.

The $1 million in new USAID support will allow local partners on the ground to provide emergency shelter assistance, relief commodities, and hygiene kits to promote safe and healthy practices amid the ongoing cholera outbreak, and multipurpose cash assistance for people impacted by the devastating floods.

Governor Douye Diri visits communities flooded in Bayelsa State

Following the flood ravaging Bayelsa communities and displacing residents, the state government on Tuesday, October 18, declared a seven-day rest for workers. The declaration came after Governor Douye Diri personally went to some affected communities in the state to see for himself the extent of damage done by the flood.

Legit.ng also reports that flood-ravaged states of Bayelsa, Ebonyi and River states have seen a 700 per cent increase in the prices of goods and basic commodities.

Residents of the states have said they cannot move about due to rising flood waters which have crippled the states economically and driven the prices of food items through the roof.

Legit.ng reported earlier that floods have taken over major states in Nigeria, displacing homeowners and businesses in some parts of the country. The flood is caused by heavy rainfall and the release of excess water from a Camerounian dam.

Communities in Benue, Adamawa, Taraba, Anambra, Rivers, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Kogi and other states have been devastated by the flood that has destroyed many homes, businesses, farmlands and lives.

According to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, over 1.4 million persons have been displaced, and no less than 500 persons have been reported dead.

Similarly, 45,249 houses were totally damaged... while 70,566 hectares of farmlands were completely destroyed," added the statement from the ministry's Deputy Director of Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya.

