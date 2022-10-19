The Australian government has warned its citizens not to travel to Nigeria for business or pleasure

The consular office in Lagos specifically mentions 20 high-risk states that should be avoided

Australia's main exports to Nigeria are food products, particularly wheat, while Nigeria sells crude oil to the country

The Australian government has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Nigeria by every means possible.

Over 20 states, including Abuja, the nation's capital, were listed for Australians to avoid in a travel advisory posted on the consulate's website on Wednesday.

The Vanguard reports that the country also listed terrorism, kidnapping and other criminal activities as reasons for its nationals to reconsider making trips to the most African populous country.

The Punch also revealed that the Australian embassy further advised its people to thoroughly study the routes to use and get professional security advice if their trips to Nigeria are important.

The statement reads

“There have been significant casualties and widespread damage to infrastructure caused by severe flooding. Essential services may be disrupted. Follow the advice of local authorities and check the media for updates.

“The potential for terrorism, kidnapping, crime and civil unrest remains high throughout Nigeria. If, despite our advice, you undertake travel within Nigeria, research routes and get professional security advice and support before departing.

“Reconsider your need to travel to Nigeria overall, including the capital Abuja and surrounding areas, due to high threats of terrorist attack and kidnapping, the volatile security situation, possible violent civil unrest and high levels of violent crime.

High-risk states in Nigeria

Twenty Nigerian states were named to the Australian government's list of high-risk areas for kidnapping and violence.

The states are:

Adamawa

Anambra

Akwa Ibom

Bauchi

Bayelsa

Borno

Cross Rivers

Delta

Gombe

Imo

Jigawa

Kaduna

Kano

Katsina

Kebbi

Niger

Plateau

Rivers

Sokoto

Taraba

Yobe

Zamfara

