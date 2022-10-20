Residents of Bayelsa, Rivers and Ebonyi states have narrated their ordeal since the flood disaster hit two days ago

According to them, basic amenities have been cut off, and food prices have hit the roof in those states

They also described appalling situations where live reptiles, dislodged by the flood, have entered homes, and corpses washed up

Flood-ravaged states of Bayelsa, Ebonyi and River states have seen a 700 per cent increase in the prices of goods and basic commodities.

Residents of the states have said they cannot move about due to rising flood waters which have crippled the states economically and driven the prices of food items through the roof.

Live snakes, dangerous reptiles unleashed

Taking to social media to narrate their ordeal, the residents say people can neither leave the states nor come because of the water level and its current.

They say people are stuck in their homes, and people may probably drown if the current tips their boat or canoe over.

Jay Binang who narrated the situation in Bayelsa state, said those who sell food items have hiked their prices or decided not to sell because they need to feed.

“As of today, fuel is sold for N700 per litre,” Binang said.

Describing the troubling situation in Bayelsa, he said there is an upsurge in mosquitos that has never been experienced in the past and that dangerous reptiles such as crocodiles and live snakes have also been unleashed.

According to him, the flood has also uprooted rotten corpses.

He said:

“It is not just a flood crisis, it is a health pandemic. If you have loved ones in Yenogoa, send them money and pray that they don’t fall sick because most, if not all of the hospitals are closed. People are hungry, people want food. Everything is literally so expensive right now.”

Inflation high in the three states

BusinessDay reports that the recent inflation figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that inflation is high in Ebonyi at 25.33 per cent, Rivers at 23.70 per cent and Bayelsa at 23.01 per cent.

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) tasked the Nigerian government to set up a relief committee to rehabilitate the victims of the flood disaster in those states.

Vanguard reports that the apex Christian body asked to set up the presidential committee, which would be saddled with the task of mobilising financial assistance from both the public and private sectors for victims of the flood disaster that had ravaged many communities across the country.

