Over 2,000 Nigerian youths in search of jobs have applied for 280 job opportunities in Huawei, the Chinese tech company

At a job fair organised recently by the company in Abuja, many youths were seen thronging to the venue

The company stated that it is committed to creating jobs for Nigerians through its four programmes

280 job openings by the Chinese Technology Company, Huawei have seen thousands of Nigerian youths swarming to get accepted into the global tech firm.

At a job fair organised by the company in Abuja on Thursday, August 4, 2022, by the tech giant, over 2000 Nigerians, most of whom are youths were seen to have applied for various positions.

Nigerian youths at a job fair

Source: UGC

Company states four major areas of concern

The company has a robust presence in Nigeria and in over 100 countries around the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A report by the News Agency of Nigeria states that many of those who came for the job interview are from different parts of the country.

Osita Nweze, the company’s Managing Director for Cyber Security who was the representative of the Managing Director enthused the commitment of the company to contributing to Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (DGP), saying that one of the major commitments of the company is to help bridge the unemployment gap in the country by creating job opportunities.

He stated that Nigeria is brimming over with a lot of opportunities that could be explored to contribute to the nation's ICT advancement. He said that Huawei is focused on four main areas in executing its mandate.

Nweze said the four areas are seeds for future programmes, ICT academy, ICT contests and the job fair.

Hunt for latent talents, a major pillar of firm

Nweze said:

“Nigeria as a nation provides investment in Information Communication Technology (ICT), meanwhile, the workforce of a nation is the most valuable asset meant to grow the nation. It is in this light we assembled key players in the industry today,’’ he said. He commended the Nigerian government’s continuous support in ensuring that the company accomplished its mission of a fully digitised nation.

Nweze stated that the Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the tech company to develop ICT talents in the country.

He said:

“This development gives Huawei the courage to keep pushing for a better digitised Nigeria. I also thank other partners for the collaboration. For the candidates who are here today ready to enter into the ICT industry, I encourage you to continue to pursue more knowledge for more expertise in the field,” he said.

The company’s Human Resources Manager, Juliet Emeronye said that the firm was fully dedicated to collaborating with appropriate organisations to create job openings for Nigerians and is committed to creating a digital world in the country.

E-commerce giant, Amazon begins recruitment for Nigeria office, begins operation next year

Recall that Legit.ng reported that US e-commerce giant, Amazon has started hiring workers for its Nigerian office which will start operations by the first quarter of 2021.

The company advertised various positions on LinkedIn, the career social media site.

Amazon listed openings for enterprise account managers, start-up segment leaders, and senior partner sales managers, among others.

Source: Legit.ng