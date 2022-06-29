American e-Commerce giant, Amazon has started recruiting staff for its Nigerian office which will start operations next year

The company is hiring for different positions including enterprise account managers, start-up segment leaders, and senior partner sales managers, among others.

The company is planning an expansion into African, Asia and European markets and operates in 20 other countries around the globe

US e-commerce giant, Amazon has started hiring workers for its Nigerian office which will start operations by the first quarter of 2021.

The company advertised various positions on LinkedIn, the career social media site.

Amazon sets up shop in Nigeria next year, begins recruitment

Amazon to square-up to local players

Amazon listed openings for enterprise account managers, start-up segment leaders, and senior partner sales managers, among others.

Legit.ng reported that the global e-commerce company will commence operations in Nigeria next year as part of its plans to expand to Nigeria, South Africa and other countries in Africa, Europe and Asia.

Users to have access to array of products on the platform

The company will create a marketplace in all the five countries where it wants to set up shops with access to its Amazon’s Fulfilment service known as Fulfilment Amazon.

The company already operates in 30 countries. It will create competition among local players like Jumia, Konga, and Thryve Platforms as it expands operations to Belgium, Chile, Columbia, Nigeria and South Africa by April 2023.

Experts have said the company's operations in developing markets have not been impressive despite having a presence in over 20 countries.

How to sell on Amazon from Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that if you create something unique or wish to offer your Nigerian product outside the country, you should learn how to sell on Amazon from Nigeria.

Amazon is the top world online store with millions of unique visits from all over the world, and it gives you an awesome chance to find international customers and improve your own sales.

There were times when it was impossible to use Amazon seller app if you didn’t live in the USA. But this all has changed, and in 2018 you can easily learn how to sell on Amazon even if you do not live and work in the USA.

