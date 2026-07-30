Lagos State has launched its 2026 upskilling programme to train 1,200 tradesmen and artisans over eight weeks

The programme will provide technical, entrepreneurial and practical training to help participants improve their businesses and productivity

The state government will also give all beneficiaries working tools and seek to connect them with job opportunities from government agencies

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Lagos State Government has launched its 2026 skills development programme for tradesmen and artisans, targeting 1,200 beneficiaries in an eight-week initiative designed to boost productivity, expand employment opportunities and strengthen small businesses.

The programme, organised by the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, was flagged off at the STO Resource Centre, Debt Management Office, Alausa, Ikeja, according to MSME Africa.

Nigerian State Begins 8-week Skills Training for Thousands of Artisans to Boost Jobs, Businesses

Source: UGC

Participants will receive practical technical and entrepreneurial training aimed at improving their expertise, business capacity and ability to adapt to changing market demands.

Successful beneficiaries will also be provided with working tools at the end of the programme.

Lagos targets 1,200 artisans with skills training

Speaking at the launch, Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, said the programme was part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s efforts to develop human capital and promote economic inclusion across the state.

Ajigbotafe said the initiative supports the administration’s THEMES+ Agenda, particularly its priorities on youth empowerment, social inclusion and employment generation.

He explained that the training would expose artisans to modern work methods and technological skills required to increase efficiency, improve the quality of their services and make their businesses more competitive.

Training to hold across three technical colleges

According to the commissioner, the eight-week programme will take place simultaneously at Government Technical Colleges in Agidingbi, Ikotun and Ikorodu.

He said the sessions would emphasise practical, hands-on learning, with participants receiving training tailored to their various trades and areas of specialisation.

Ajigbotafe added that the ministry was also exploring ways to expand access to business opportunities for artisans by connecting them with jobs and contracts from Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Lagos State Government.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government began nationwide screening of artisans for its Skill-Up Artisans Programme

Beneficiaries to receive working tools

The commissioner disclosed that all 1,200 participants would receive working tools after completing the programme, describing the support as an additional measure to help them improve their businesses and service delivery.

He encouraged participants to take the training seriously, noting that continuous learning, innovation and adaptation were increasingly important for artisans operating in a technology-driven economy.

Nigerian State Begins 8-week Skills Training for Thousands of Artisans to Boost Jobs, Businesses

Source: Getty Images

Innoson to train, employ 5,000 youths

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Innoson Kiara Academy has partnered with NATA to train and employ 5,000 youths in the South-East over the next two years.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and employment through vocational training in areas like welding, engineering and fashion.

The program supports the “Nigeria First” policy and reflects Innoson's commitment to youth empowerment and promoting made-in-Nigeria products.

Source: Legit.ng