Youth unemployment in Nigeria has become a source of concern to many especially as the Nigerian government has become helpless about the situation

Currently, youth unemployment in Nigeria stands at about 50 per cent, meaning 30 million Nigerian youths are unemployed

Various stakeholders have asked the private sector to rise to the challenge and bridge the gap in the country

Statistics say youth unemployment in Nigeria has increased from 40.80 in the first quarter of 2020 to 50.40 by the end of 2020, showing about a 15 per cent rise in youth unemployment.

According to Statista, youth unemployment has been on the rise since 2016 from 12.48 to 17.69 per cent in 2019.

A roadside vendor sits while recharging clients' smartphones Credit: PIUS UTOM EKPEI/Condtrinutor

Source: Getty Images

Analysts have blamed the restiveness of youths in Nigeria on unemployment and the government’s lack of capacity to provide enough jobs to stem the tide of rising restiveness by Nigerian youths who many say makeup over 60 per cent of the population.

Enduring interventions needed

Various interventions by successive governments in Nigeria have proven inadequate to forestall what many have termed a ticking time bomb.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Insecurity and other vices in Nigeria have been blamed on youth unemployment in the country which many can be solved if there are adequate employment opportunities and empowerment tools available to occupy the creative but otherwise idle minds of the Nigerian youths.

Nigerian youths have proven effective and talented when put in the right environment and given the required tools to become productive and contribute gainfully to the economy.

Many stakeholders have called on the private sectors, believed to be the biggest employers of labour anywhere in the world to rise to the occasion, eliminate hurdles to youth unemployment and provide them with the needed tools.

Rising to the the challenge

One of the leading blue-collar online market source, Rise.ng stated recently during a chat with Legit.ng that the organisation is committed to providing about 36 million Nigerian youths with capacity-building training and certifications needed to connect crafters to customers in order to provide and stem the tide of brain drain in the country.

Speaking with Legit.ng recently about the company’s plans, Olawunmi Akalusi, the Chief Executive Officer of the company stated the firm was created to bridge the unemployment gap between the blue-collar jobs and infuse professionalism into the informal sector in Nigeria.

According to her, the company’s empowerment initiative called Project Empower was aimed at handling the increasing youth unemployment in Nigeria and the lack of access to startup capital.

She said that the plan would also empower Nigerian youths with the required skills and knowledge to start and manage their own businesses successfully.

According to Akalusi, Nigeria can do more by providing enabling environment for the private sector to thrive and ensure that the ease of doing business is effectively implemented.

She said:

"There's no one to help us build our country if we go out to build other people's countries.

"We, however, want the government to help the country by first providing electricity and other aspects would follow for the country to be great.

"On our part, we would continue to promote self-employment among Nigerian youths making them viable assets to the country's economy.”

How Schneider Electric is revolutionising the Nigerian energy sector

Legit.ng reported that the role of digitising the Nigerian energy sector is crucial, and that is where Schneider Electric, the French multinational energy company comes in.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng during the Lagos Start-up Week, Mojola Ola. Director - Marketing, Business Development & Access to Energy at Schneider Electric (Anglophone W. Africa), said Nigeria has about 55 per cent electricity access.

Ola said that what Nigeria needs to do in the energy sector is to improve access, saying that the company has an eco-structure, that integrates the Internet of Things (IoTS) which allows users to remotely monitor and control various devices.

Source: Legit.ng