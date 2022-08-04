Nigerians are waiting with bated breath as the election in 2023 approaches, and they are anxious to know what the plans of those angling for their votes are

According to various reports, the three leading contenders for the presidency have promised to rejuvenate the country's economy

Analysts have asked Nigerians to carefully examine the economic plans of the presidential candidates before heading to elect them next year

The presidential candidates of the three leading political parties have been making vast mouthwatering economic plans for Nigerians ahead of next year’s election.

The economy is at the forefront of the campaigns of the various candidates, apart from security and corruption, which analysts say Buhari failed to tackle as he exits power in 2023.

Nigerians yearn to know what is the economic plans of the three leading contenders for the plum job as they head to the polls next year.

Nigeria’s economy has been battered lately with economic pundits saying that given the time left for Buhari before he goes, there is nothing much he can do to fix the economy.

Nigerians were jolted recently when the exchange went haywire, leaving them battling for economic survival as the price of commodities skyrocketed, and the Nigerian government seemed helpless to tackle the situation.

Chukwuma Ibeh, an economist, stated that the electorate should highly consider any candidate with a good economic track record in next year’s election.

Ibeh said:

“Nigerians are wary of trite economic policies by politicians in this country. Understanding the economic needs of Nigerians is key to winning next year’s election. Nigerians should carefully scrutinise the plans of the various candidates so they do not repeat the mistakes of the past.”

So, what's the plan of the three leading contenders?

From consumption to production, the Peter Obi way

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has continued to hammer on the need to ramp up Nigeria’s production. Obi said Nigeria is primarily a consumer nation and not a productive one, saying if the country can improve her production, insecurity and other ills bedevilling Nigeria will find their way out.

According to Channels Television, said his administration will revive the dying textile industry , which was Nigeria’s top revenue earner and improve the agricultural sector for farmers in the north via the provision of incentives and other farming tools to rev up production.

Other plans by Obi:

Job creation

Revival of the textile industry

Revamping of the agricultural sector

Budgetary allocation to education

Infrastructural development

Shoring up external reserves

Generation of 30MW of electricity

National security plan

What are Tinubu’s economic plans?

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has promised to improve Nigeria’s GDP and move it to 12 per cent, which currently stands at 2.64 per cent.

According to reports, Tinubu has promised to achieve that growth in the first four years of his administration.

Other promises by Tinubu:

15,000MW and 24/7 Power Supply

Removal of Fuel Subsidy

New National Infrastructure Plan

25% Budget Allocation to Education

Eradication of University Lecturers’ Strike

Budget Allocation on Healthcare

New Agriculture Policy

Decentralized Police Force

The Atiku Plan

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has just three economic agendas for Nigerians.

Reports say Atiku plans to focus on power generation, reviving the moribund refineries and eliminating opaqueness in the petroleum sector.

Other plans by Atiku include:

25,000MW of power

The refining capacity of 2 million barrels of crude oil

3 million new jobs and 10 million people lifted out of poverty annually

