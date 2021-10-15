FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives is set to probe the controversy surrounding the Nigerian Customs Service E-Customs Modernisation Project.

The Punch reported that a debacle between the debacle between CBN Technological Committee on the project and the contracting firm is delaying its take-off.

The House of Reps is set to probe the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele and others over the Nigerian Customs Service E-Customs Modernisation Project. Photo credit: House of Representatives

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise, Leke Abejide, in a motion expressed concern that the dispute between the parties was coming at a time when Nigeria is witnessing an alarming rate of undetected weapons.

Following the motion, the House mandated the committee to invite government officials involved in the project for questioning.

The committee is to report back to the House within four weeks.

Below is the list of those to be invited for probe:

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), controller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service, Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning

Customs officers intercept foreign currencies in baby diapers at Kano airport

Meanwhile, officers of the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) have arrested a suspect who smuggled into the country some foreign cash hidden in diapers.

Using intelligence, the NCS operatives intercepted the criminal at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano state.

According to the area commander, Comptroller Suleiman Umar, the officers seized $184,800 and 1,723,310 Saudi Riyal from the smuggler on Thursday, June 17. Umar made this disclosure on Thursday, July 1, during a media briefing after which the cash was handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the state.

Ministries accused of sabotaging Buhari’s efforts

In another report, Some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) have been accused of working against the federal government's efforts to borrow loans for the development of infrastructure.

The accusation was made on Wednesday, October 13, by the Senate president Ahmad Lawan during a plenary of the National Assembly.

Ahmad noted that these MDAs, six in number, are yet to appear before the Senate committee on loan and foreign debts to defend the loan request by the government.

Source: Legit