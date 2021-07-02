A suspected smuggler who tried to play a fast one on operatives of the Customs have been arrested

The suspect was caught with foreign currencies in baby diapers at the Kano International Airport

According to the NCS, the cash has been handed over to the topmost anti-graft agency in Nigeria, the EFCC

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) have arrested a suspect who smuggled into the country some foreign cash hidden in diapers.

Using intelligence, the NCS operatives intercepted the criminal at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano state, The Guardian reports.

According to the area commander, Comptroller Suleiman Umar, the officers seized $184,800 and 1,723,310 Saudi Riyal from the smuggler on Thursday, June 17.

Umar made this disclosure on Thursday, July 1, during a media briefing after which the cash was handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the state.

EFCC Wins Big, Arrests 57 Cyber Fraud Suspects, with Two Rifles

Meanwhile, fifty-seven cyber fraud suspects had been arrested by officials of EFCC at four hotel hideouts in Ilaro, Ogun state.

This was disclosed by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren. He said the suspects were arrested in Yewa Frontier Hotel & Resort, Ellysam Hotel & Suits, April Suits, and IBD International Hotels.

The suspects were involved in a range of cybercrimes, from love scams on numerous dating sites to obtaining money by false pretences.

Fbout four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops and several incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.

Nigeria Customs Speaks as Fake Auctions, Recruitment Flood Social Media

In another post, Legit.ng reported that the NCS had warned the public against the activities of internet fraudsters running fake recruitment and auctions.

The NCS in a statement released by its spokesman, Joseph Attah, and sighted by Legit.ng said its attention has been drawn to the proliferation of fake social media accounts impersonating senior customs officers to publicise fake auctions and recruitment exercise.

