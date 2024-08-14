Cast of Roseanne: where are they now? The main characters' lives revealed

Roseanne is an American sitcom that originally aired on ABC between October 1988 and May 1997 and was briefly revived from March 2018 to May 2018. Its spinoff, The Conners, premiered in October 2018. The show revolves around the life of an American working-class family. Fans have been curious about the cast of Roseanne: where are they now?

Matt Williams created Roseanne, which aired for ten seasons and released 231 episodes. Its talented cast significantly contributed to its overall success. After the series ended, many have wondered where Roseanne's cast is now.

The cast of Roseanne: where are they now?

The main cast of Roseanne included Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke, Sara Gilbert, Johnny Galecki, and Michael Fishman. Below is Roseanne's cast and what they are up to now.

1. Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner

Full name: Roseanne Cherrie Barr

Roseanne Cherrie Barr Date of birth: 3 November 1952

3 November 1952 Age: 71 years old (as of August 2024)

71 years old (as of August 2024) Place of birth: Salt Lake City, Utah, United States

Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Profession: Actress, comedian, writer, producer

Roseanne was a prominent member of the Roseanne cast and appeared in 229 show episodes. When the series was revived in March 2018, ABC swiftly cancelled it in May 2018 following Barr posting a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, the former Barack Obama adviser.

In Roseanne, the actress portrayed Roseanne Conner. She began her career as a stand-up comedian and had her breakthrough when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

Roseanne Barr is still in the film industry and has been featured in several films and TV series, such as Mr. Birchum, The Office, Portlandia, and The Nanny. The actress is known for her notable production works, such as Roseanne, Downwardly Mobile, and Tom Arnold: The Naked Truth.

She is also an author, having written books like Roseanne: My Life As a Woman, My Lives, and Roseannearchy: Dispatches from the Nut Farm. She also runs a weekly podcast, The Roseanne Barr podcast. Roseanne is a mother of five children.

2. John Goodman as Dan Conner

Full name: John Stephen Goodman

John Stephen Goodman Date of birth: 20 June 1952

20 June 1952 Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)

72 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Affton, Missouri, United States

Affton, Missouri, United States Profession: Actor

John Goodman is a film and voice actor from Affton, Missouri, United States. He was among the main cast members of Roseanne and earned a Golden Globe Award for his role in the show in 1993. After the series ended, he appeared in other movies and TV shows, such as The Conners, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, The Righteous Gemstones, and Black Earth Rising.

John has also been a voice actor in LEGO The Incredibles, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Monsters at Work. He has been married to Anna Beth Goodman since 1989, and they share a daughter, Molly Evangeline Goodman.

3. Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris

Full name: Laura Elizabeth Metcalf

Laura Elizabeth Metcalf Date of birth: 16 June 1955

16 June 1955 Age: 69 years old (as of 2024)

69 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Carbondale, Illinois, United States

Carbondale, Illinois, United States Profession: Actress, comedian

Laurie Metcalf portrayed Jackie Harris in the show. She made her debut in acting in 1978 in the film A Wedding. After Roseanne ended in 1997, she was featured in films and TV series, including U-Turn, NormMalcolm in the Middle, Easy Money, and The Big Bang Theory.

The American comedian also returned in Roseanne and its spinoff, The Conners. She is the mother of four children, including actress Zoe Perry.

4. Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner

Full name: Alicia Linda Goranson

Alicia Linda Goranson Date of birth: 22 June 1974

22 June 1974 Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)

50 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Evanston, Illinois, United States

Evanston, Illinois, United States Profession: Actress

Lecy Goranson starred in Roseanne as Becky Conner. She, however, exited the show after five seasons to pursue her education in college and later returned to the series. After the show ended in 1997, she continued acting and has appeared in films and TV shows like Buck Run, Co-operation, Monster Slayer, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The actress also starred in the Roseanne revival and The Conners. Lecy earned two Young Artist Award nominations for the show. She works at a Mexican restaurant.

5. Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner

Full name: Sara Gilbert

Date of birth: 29 January 1975

29 January 1975 Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)

49 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States

Santa Monica, California, United States Profession: Actress, producer, writer

Sara is an American producer, writer, and actress. She debuted in acting in 1982 in a minor role in the TV series The Magical World of Disney. Sara portrayed Darlene Conner in the Roseanne. After the show ended, she continued her acting, producer, and writer career.

She was an executive producer for nine episodes of Roseanne and 105 episodes of its spinoff, The Conners. Other films and TV shows in which the actress has been featured include the Roseanne revival, Bad Teacher, ER, Twins, and High Fidelity.

Sara has also worked as a co-host on The Talk Show, where she was also an executive producer. She is a mother of three children.

6. Johnny Galecki as David Healy

Full name: John Mark Galecki

John Mark Galecki Date of birth: 30 April 1975

30 April 1975 Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)

49 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Bree, Belgium

Bree, Belgium Profession: Actor, producer

Johnny Galecki joined Roseanne in its fourth season. He also appeared in four episodes of the Roseanne revival and spinoff The Conners. He returned as a guest star in The Conners.

Afterwards, he landed several notable roles in TV series and films such as The Big Bag Theory, CBGB, Who You Know, American Dad!, and White Like Me. However, he has been inactive in acting since 2019.

The actor has also worked as a producer in Catching Babies and Bagtime. Johnny is married to Morgan Galecki, with whom they share a daughter, Oona Evelina. He also has a son from his previous relationship with Alaina Meyer.

7. Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner

Full name: Michael Aaron Fishman

Michael Aaron Fishman Date of birth: 22 October 1981

22 October 1981 Age: 42 years old (as of August 2024)

42 years old (as of August 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor, writer, producer

Michael Aaron is one of the main Roseanne cast members. The American actor was born on 22 October 1981 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Michael portrayed a character named D.J. Conner, Roseanne and Dan's youngest son.

Since the show ended in 1997, Fishman has starred in films and TV series like Seinfeld, Little Bigfoot 2: The Journey Home, The Chaldean, and Abducted by My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story. Fishman also appeared in the Roseanne revival and its spinoff, The Conners.

However, he starred in The Conners for four seasons from 2018 to 2022. He disclosed the reason for exiting the show was not his choice. Here is part of what he said:

While I was told I would not be returning for season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop. I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production.

The actor has worked as a producer on projects such as Good Job, Thanks!, Anxiety, and a podcast series, Lovesick Podcast. He has directed series such as The Tipping Point, The Conners and the short movie Tension. Michael is the father of two children.

8. Sarah Chalke as Becky Conner-Healy

Full name: Sarah Louise Christine Chalke

Sarah Louise Christine Chalke Date of birth: 27 August 1976

27 August 1976 Age: 48 years old (as of 2024)

48 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ottawa, Canada

Ottawa, Canada Profession: Actress, model

Actress Sarah Chalke came to the show to replace Lecy Goranson as Becky. After Lecy returned to play her role in the reboot, Chalke played the role of Andrea in Roseanna's spinoff, The Conners, for only one episode.

Afterwards, she has been featured in movies and TV series such as Friends from College, Milo Murphy's Law, Eat Wheaties!, Dogs in Space, Rick and Morty, Hailey's on It!, and How I Met Your Mother. She shares two kids with her ex-fiance, Jamie Afifi.

Where is the cast of Roseanne now?

Most of the actors continue working in their respective fields. Some are still active in the acting industry, while others moved on to do different things.

Many fans are wondering where the cast of Roseanne is now. While most still have active acting careers, some cast members left the industry years ago.

