The Canada Border Services Agency named one specific document as the only universally accepted identification for travel abroad

The CBSA guidance covers Canadian citizens, permanent residents, US travellers, and international visitors, with different rules for each group

International travellers entering Canada may also need additional authorisation such as a visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has highlighted the only universally accepted identification document for Canadians travelling abroad, including trips to the United States.

The agency notes that the document does more than confirm identity, it also serves as proof that the holder has the right to return to Canada.

Canada posts details of only 1 universally accepted document. Photo credit: BBC

Source: UGC

According to the CBSA's travel tips page, Canadian citizens are advised to carry a valid passport for all international travel.

The agency stated clearly in its official travel guidance that a valid Canadian passport is the only universally accepted identification document for Canadians travelling abroad.

What Happens if You Do Not Have a Canadian Passport

Canadians who do not hold a passport can still present other documents to support their identity and citizenship when entering Canada.

These include travel documents, citizenship and immigration documents, provincial or territorial documents, and other valid identification.

However, none of these alternatives carries the same weight internationally as a passport.

For international travellers who are neither US citizens nor permanent residents, the CBSA is equally firm: a passport is described as the only reliable and universally accepted travel and identification document when abroad.

Depending on citizenship and country of departure, travellers may also need to obtain additional authorisation, such as a visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA), before entering Canada.

Rules for US Travellers and Other Visitors

US citizens arriving in Canada are recommended by the CBSA to travel with a valid passport, though they may present a combination of documents showing their full name, date of birth, and citizenship if they do not have one.

US permanent residents arriving by air must carry both proof of citizenship and proof of their status in the United States, such as a valid permanent resident card.

The guidance also covers NEXUS members, who may use their NEXUS card to enter Canada but are still advised to travel with their passport or proof of permanent residence as a precaution.

For those travelling with children, the CBSA recommends carrying proper identification for any minor under 18, along with relevant custody documents and a notarised consent letter where applicable.

Canada mentions 26 priority occupations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Rural Community Immigration Pilot released a full list of 26 priority occupations eligible for permanent residence in 2026.

The programme targets skilled workers in healthcare, construction, engineering, and technology who are willing to settle in rural areas.

Source: Legit.ng