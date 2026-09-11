Zimbabwe gazetted September 15 as Munhumutapa Day, a new annual public holiday, through Statutory Instrument 148 of 2026

The holiday honours the pre-colonial Mutapa Empire but falls on the same date as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's birthday

Over 30,000 young people are expected to gather in Mashonaland Central Province for the first official celebration in 2026

Zimbabwe has officially added a new date to its national calendar, with the government declaring September 15 a public holiday named Munhumutapa Day, beginning in 2026.

The declaration appeared in the Government Gazette through Statutory Instrument 148 of 2026, made under Zimbabwe's Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act.

Zimbabwe celebrates Munhumutapa Day as a new public holiday honoring the Mutapa Empire’s heritage. Photo credit: Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The gazette specifies that September 15 "every year henceforth" will be observed as a national public holiday.

What Munhumutapa Day represents

The name draws from the Munhumutapa, the title carried by rulers of the historic Mutapa Empire, a pre-colonial state that held significant influence across parts of what are now Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Zimbabwean authorities say the holiday is meant to celebrate that pre-colonial heritage and connect it to the government's current development agenda, including its Vision 2030 programme.

The first official public holiday observation will be marked in Mvurwi, Mashonaland Central Province, where more than 30,000 young people are expected to attend the commemorations.

According to Jamii Forums, annual events marking Munhumutapa have been held before, but 2026 will be the first year September 15 carries formal public holiday status.

The Mnangagwa connection

The timing has drawn attention beyond the historical framing. September 15 is also the birthday of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was born in 1942 and turns 84 this year.

Zimbabwe is not without precedent for this kind of overlap between national commemoration and a leader's personal history. The country already observes February 21 as Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day, a date that coincides with the birthday of the late former president.

The establishment of Munhumutapa Day follows a similar pattern, placing the sitting president's birth date on the official national calendar under a name rooted in the country's pre-colonial past.

The move is expected to generate broader debate across the continent about how African governments choose to commemorate history, construct national identity, and mark the legacies of their political leaders.

President Mnangagwa shares his birthday with Munhumutapa Day, adding political symbolism to the holiday. Photo credit: Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

List of remaining work-free days in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported Nigeria has just three nationwide public holidays remaining in 2026: Independence Day in October, followed by Christmas Day and Boxing Day in December, which close out the year’s official calendar.

Source: Legit.ng