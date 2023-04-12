The IMF has again advised the CBN to continue increasing interest rates to bring down inflation

Nigeria's high inflation rate is forecasted to continue in 2023 and will affect economic growth

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to take over from President Muhammdu Buhari from May 29, 2023

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to continue its anti-inflation campaign ahead of the expected presidency of Bola Tinubu from May 29th, 2023.

The IMF Director of the Research Department, Pierre-Oliver Gourinchas gave the advice while releasing the World Economic Outlook report at the ongoing IMF/World Bank Spring meetings in Washington DC, Dailytrust reports.

IMF wants CBN to continue increasing interest rate Photo credit: @imf

In the outlook report titled ‘A Rocky Recovery,’ IMF predicted that Nigeria's economy will grow at 3.2 %

The global institution however noted that the growth will fall to 3.0 percent in 2024 when the new administration kick-off fully, Punch added.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Speaking on Nigeria, Division Chief, Research Department, Daniel Leigh said:

“Our projections for Nigeria show a relatively stable forecast for this year. There is a slight increase, with a revision upward to 3.3% in 2022, and a similar projection of 3.2% for 2023, followed by a 3% projection for 2024.

"So, this is an economy with very high inflation as well and this is why we have a forecast of about 20 per cent for 2023.

Regarding CBN's efforts to address inflation, the IMF has advised the CBN to continue increasing interest rates as Nigeria's inflation rate remains at one of its highest levels in history, reaching 21.91% in February 2023, despite the hike in the Central Bank's Monetary Policy interest rate from 16.5% to 18% in March 2023.

The IMF believes that increasing the interest rate further will help bring down inflation

Leigh said:

“One of our main recommendations is to tighten the monetary policy to ensure that this inflation comes down towards the more target levels.”

CBN makes adjustments as Naira exchanges at an all-time low against US dollar

Meanwhile, in another report Legit.ng revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may have devalued the official Naira exchange rate against the United States dollar.

The Nigerian currency, the Naira, has been trading at an all-time low against the dollar, above N463, since the start of the second quarter of 2023 (April 1, 2023).

This differs from the exchange rate of N461 to a dollar band recorded in recent months.

Source: Legit.ng