Zamfara and Lagos states have recorded the highest IGR growth in Nigeria over the last six years.

The IGR growth is based on both the value and percentage increase in revenue generation by the states.

Internal Generated Revenue indicates an improvement in the economic outlook of states and less dependence on federal allocation

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics indicate that Nigeria's 36 states have experienced increase in Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) from N682.67 billion annually to N1.76 trillion over a six-year period (2015 to 2021).

However, upon closer examination, the data reveals varying rates of growth among the different states.

Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) is the revenue generated by a government from its internal sources, as opposed to external sources such as foreign aid or loans.

This is a crucial economic metric used to assess a governor's performance in their state, as well as to gauge the level of dependence of the state on the federation's payout.

Furthermore, states with a high IGR are generally seen as more economically viable and attractive to investors.

The state generates from internal sources such as taxes, fees, and other sources.

How did the states perform

From 2015 to 2021, the combined IGR growth rate of the 36 states stood at 158.37 percent or N1.8trn.

Checks by Legit.ng show that among the states only 18 states were able to beat the national average in IGR growth rate.

The states with the highest IGR growth rate are:

Zamfara (592.39%)

Borno (431.41%)

Nasarawa (382.07%)

Kaduna (358.31%)

Ekiti (313.60%)

Sokoto (281.09%)

Yobe (275.16%)

Kwara (276.20%)

Kogi (245.94%)

Plateau (209.45%)

Jigawa (224.13%)

Oyo (232.22%)

Bauchi (232.25%)

Kano (196.58%)

Ogun (191.38%)

Kebbi (174.91%)

Niger (171.26%)

States with the highest IGR growth rate by value

In terms of revenue growth rate by value, Lagos State is leading the pack due to its stronger economy compared to other states.

Analysis reveals that from 2015 to the most recent figures in 2021, Lagos State increased its revenue from N268.22 billion to N753.46 billion, which translates to a N485.23 billion growth difference.

Here are the other top states with the highest IGR growth rate by value

Lagos - N485.23 billion

Rivers - N123.35 billion

Delta - N80.20 billion

Ogun - N66.1 billion

Kaduna - N52.86 billion

Oyo - N52.09 billion

Kano - N40.40 billion

Akwa Ibom - N31.40 billion

Edo - N23.30 billion

Cross River - N22.91 billion

Expert speaks

Public finance experts have advised state governors to prioritize their state's IGR instead of relying solely on the monthly allocation from the Federal Government.

Ayo Teriba, CEO of Economic Associates, believes that every state in Nigeria has the potential to be self-sufficient, but it requires effective leadership to identify and implement wealth-generating strategies.

However, Teriba noted that most states are not doing enough to attract investments, as none of the 36 states have a dedicated portal for investors.

Also, Awa Ibraheem, CEO of ICMA Professional Services, suggests that the government should leverage emerging technologies to enhance their IGR.

Ibraheem believes that if utilized properly, these technologies can reduce corruption and increase revenue for the government.

