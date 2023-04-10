A new report has said Nigeria's unemployment is higher than previously estimated

KPMG, in its Global Economic Outlook report, said several factors cause the country's unemployment

With the new figure, Nigeria has overtaken South Africa and four others as the country with the highest unemployment rate

A recently released report by KPMG said Nigeria's unemployment figure is estimated at 40.6 % in 2023, from 37.7% in 2022.

The estimate is contained in the company's Global Economic Outlook report.

Nigeria's unemployment rate rises yearly

According to the report, unemployment in Nigeria is expected to spike due to limited investment by the private sector in the country, low industrialization, and slow economic growth.

The Former Chief Statistician-General of the National Bureau of Statistics, Yemi Kale, now KPMG's Chief Economist, prepared the report.

The report said that Nigeria's real GDP grew by 3.52% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2.25% as reported the quarter before.

Millions of Nigerians are out of jobs

The unemployment rate in Africa's largest economy has witnessed an uptick over the years, peaking at 33.3% at some point before the KPMG report.

Per an NBS labour report, about 23.1 million Nigerians were out of jobs.

The report comes as Nigeria is ranked as the country with the highest unemployment rate in Africa, according to the BusinessInsider report, which put the figure above 33% as of 2022.

The top African countries are:

Nigeria: 40.6%.

South Africa: 35.30%

Lesotho: 24.60%.

Gabon: 22.30%

Somalia: 19.8%.

Tunisia: 16.10%

