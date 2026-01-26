Kano state government projected between 600,000 and 700,000 babies would be born in 2026, citing a 3.5 per cent population growth rate from the 2006 census figures

Kano state - The Kano state government has projected that between 600,000 and 700,000 babies will be born in the state in 2026, according to officials.

The estimate is based on a 3.5 per cent population growth rate derived from the 2006 census figures.

The announcement was made by the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Hospitals Management Board, Dr Mansur Mudi Nagoda, during the maiden convocation of the Sardauna College of Health Sciences and Technology, a private health institution in Kano, over the weekend.

Kano: Health challenges loom amid rising population

Nagoda warned that the state faces a significant health challenge as population growth continues to outpace available health personnel, Daily Trust reported.

He noted that the projected birth rate could stretch already limited manpower and facilities.

“Kano currently has a deficit of about 4,000 professional health workers,” Nagoda said.

Institutions urged to focus on practical training

The executive secretary emphasised the need for health institutions to prioritise practical training, ensuring that graduates are equipped to provide essential services in communities.

“Institutions must prepare graduates to deliver the services needed in our communities,” he said, adding that practical skills are critical to meeting the health demands of the population.

Kano plans to recruit more health workers

Nagoda disclosed that the state government plans to recruit additional health personnel soon, with deployment prioritised for underserved areas such as Doguwa, Rogo and Sumaila Local Government Areas, The Cable reported.

“These new recruits will help bridge the manpower gap and improve healthcare delivery in communities that need it most,” he said.

