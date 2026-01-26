Aisha Achimugu empowers over 100 women and disabled individuals with vocational skills for financial independence

Dr. Achimugu supports the National Hospital with oxygen cylinders and medical bill assistance for indigent patients

Foundation's impact includes restoring hope through education, skills training, and healthcare support for vulnerable communities

Aisha Achimugu, Founder and President of the SAM Empowerment Foundation, has empowered over 100 women and persons living with disabilities across the Federal Capital Territory with practical vocational skills designed to promote financial independence and long-term stability.

The beneficiaries were trained in hairdressing, fashion design, food grinding and processing, and other income-generating trades.

The initiative reflects the Foundation’s core mission of equipping vulnerable groups with tools to build sustainable livelihoods rather than temporary relief.

Healthcare support that saves lives

Beyond skills acquisition, Dr. Achimugu extended critical support to patients at the National Hospital, Abuja, donating 10 oxygen cylinders, settling medical bills for indigent in-patients, and distributing gift items to those receiving care.

The outreach formed part of activities marking her 52nd birthday, which she described as a moment of gratitude to God and a renewed commitment to service. The focus, she said, was not celebration but impact.

Twelve years of quiet impact

Speaking at the event, Programme Director of the SAM Empowerment Foundation, Mrs. Kiema Ogunlana, described the initiative as a tribute to a woman whose life has consistently been defined by service.

“For nearly twelve years, the Foundation has not merely run programmes; it has walked with people,” Ogunlana said. “From IDP camps and rural communities to hospital corridors and classrooms with leaking roofs, this work has restored hope where tomorrow once felt impossible.”

She noted that the Foundation’s interventions have helped children return to school, enabled mothers to feed their families through acquired skills, redirected youths from frustration to purpose, and helped patients breathe again, both literally and figuratively.

A birthday marked by purpose

According to Ogunlana, the impact of Dr. Achimugu’s work is best measured by lives changed quietly and consistently.

She thanked her for demonstrating that leadership can be gentle, power can be kind, and service can be transformative when driven by compassion.

“Today is not just about a birthday,” she said. “It is about choosing purpose, compassion, and impact again and again.”

Sustained commitment to healthcare

Dr. Achimugu and her team were warmly received by the hospital’s management, led by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr. Isiaka Lawal, who represented the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Muhammad Raji Mahmud.

In her remarks, Dr. Achimugu thanked the hospital for embracing the gesture and stressed that while many individuals are willing to give, institutional openness is vital to ensuring support reaches those who need it most.

She announced the Foundation’s commitment to donating 10 oxygen cylinders monthly to the National Hospital as part of a sustained healthcare intervention.

Calls for collective action

Responding, Dr. Lawal described the donation as timely, noting that many indigent patients struggle to afford even basic medications.

He urged Nigerians and corporate organisations to emulate the Foundation’s example, emphasizing that collective effort is key to strengthening the healthcare system.

Speaking for beneficiaries, Mrs. Aisha Bello expressed gratitude to Dr. Achimugu, wishing her a happy birthday and praising her compassion as a model worthy of emulation.

