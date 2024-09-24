60 best Thomas Shelby quotes: Iconic moments from the Peaky Blinders' leader

Tommy Shelby was the leader of the Peaky Blinders family gang based in Birmingham, England, after World War I. Peaky Blinders is a British crime drama television series created by Steven Knight. Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, is one of the most complex protagonists on television. These are the best Thomas Shelby quotes from Peaky Blinders.

Peaky Blinders aired from 2013 to 2022 with a total of six seasons. Thomas Shelby leads his family-run gang with a ruthless nature, sharp intellect, and strategic mind. His outstanding performance is complemented by an impeccable delivery of quotes surrounding love, family war and business. If you are a fan of the TV series, you will be interested in some of the most famous Thomas Shelby quotes.

Thomas Shelby quotes about life

The Peaky Blinder's main protagonist wrestles with the burdens of ambition and the need to succeed. As he lived his criminal life, he had words of wisdom about how to succeed and life in general. Below are inspirational quotes about life by Thomas Shelby.

Those of you who are last will soon be first. And those of you who are downtrodden will rise.

Good taste is for people who can't afford sapphires.

Sometimes, death is a kindness.

It's not a question of whether we will hurt or of how much we will hurt; it's a question of what we will do and how well we will do it while pain has her wanton way with us.

When you plan something well, there's no need to rush.

Lies travel faster than the truth.

When fortune drops something valuable into your lap, you don't dump it on the bank of the cut.

The only way to survive in this world is to be smarter than the next man.

Life's not about fairness. It's about survival.

Thomas Shelby quotes for family

Thomas Shelby was big on the family, as he worked with them in running The Shelby Company Limited. In his leadership role, he has some wise words about family throughout the show. Below are some of the best family quotes by Tommy Shelby.

Ultimately, we only regret the chances we didn't take for our family.

I don't care if I'm remembered as long as my family is safe.

You strike against my family, and you strike against me.

Family always comes first to me. Family is everything to me. I love them the most.

Family is not about blood. It's about who's willing to hold your hand when you need it the most.

Family is a weakness. Love is a weakness. I don't need either in my life.

We used to come here; she'd wait hours for me when I couldn't make it. And I'd wait for her if her family kept her in.

Thomas Shelby quotes for friends

Friendships are an essential part of life, and humans need to feel loved and accepted by friends. Thomas Shelby's family had friends who revolved around their lives and businesses. Have a look at these quotes about true friendship by Thomas Shelby.

Friends are just enemies who don't have the guts to betray you.

In my line of work, friends can quickly become liabilities.

In times of trouble, you find out who your real friends are.

Friends are like shadows. They're there in the daylight but disappear when the night falls.

I've learned not to invest too much in friendships; attachments can be liabilities.

I trust my enemies more than I trust my friends. At least with enemies, you know where you stand.

I have made arrangements with men I trust. If I should die, then you will die, know that.

Trust is a currency I'm reluctant to spend, even on friends.

A friend is someone who won't stab you in the back, but in this world, you can't always be sure of that.

Thomas Shelby quotes on love

What does Thomas Shelby say about love? Like many people on the show, Thomas Shelby says a lot about love and relationships. Here are some of his love quotes.

A real man chooses to honour, love, respect, adore, and be faithful to one woman.

You once said to me that men like us can never be loved. She loves me, she told me—she loves me.

You are still the one that I love, the only one I dream of.

Love is a dangerous thing. It can make a man do things he never would have dreamed of.

I don't believe in love. It's just a weakness people use to justify their mistakes.

Love can be communicated in languages beyond words. And these languages are just as valid.

A few days without you, and I completely lost my mind.

She's in the past. The past is not my concern, and the future is no longer my concern.

The ones I loved hurt me more than my enemies ever did.

Thomas Shelby quotes for bio

If you are a fan of the British crime TV series Peaky Blinders, you may want to display some of the best quotes from the show's main protagonist. Below are motivational quotes you can use for your bio.

I'm not a traitor to my class. I am just an extreme example of what a working man can achieve.

It's not a good idea to look at Tommy Shelby the wrong way.

The only person who could ever kill Tommy Shelby is Tommy Shelby himself.

I don't pay for suits. My suits are on the house, or the house burns down.

This is just myself, talking to myself, about myself.

I have no limitations.

A healed woman is powerful; a focused man is dangerous.

I'm not God. Not yet.

I'm a businessman. Everything is for sale.

Thomas Shelby quotes for war

Thomas Shelby was a former British soldier who fought at the Battle of Verdun and the Battle of Somme. Based on his war experience, he had some wise quotes about war to share on the show. Below are some of the good quotes by Thomas Shelby about war.

You strike when your enemy is weak.

The only way to guarantee peace is by making the prospect of war seem hopeless.

Five for peace, two for truce, one abstention. Let's get on with the war.

War teaches you that nothing is certain except the inevitability of more war.

A man sees his destiny on the other side of fear.

No war is won without sacrifice, but not every sacrifice leads to victory.

There's only one thing more dangerous than a cornered animal. And that's the man who's cornered him.

I imagine being shot by a woman hurts the same as being hit by a man. Just a bit more shameful.

Famous Peaky Blinders quotes

Besides Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders has other characters like Polly Gray, Alfie Solomons, and Lizzie Shelby. The characters gave outstanding performances through talent and creative words. Here is a list of powerful quotes from the show.

Sometimes the women have to take over, like in the war. — Polly Gray

Intelligence is a very valuable thing, innit, my friend? And usually, it comes far too…late. — Alfie Solomons

Rule one: you don't punch above your weight. — Polly Gray

The only thing that interests me all the world is the truth. — Chester Campbell

You don't get what you deserve; you get what you take. — Lizzie Shelby

Whisky's goodproofing water. Tells you who's real and who isn't. — Thomas Shelby

An agreement is not the same thing as an assurance. — Chester Campbell

This whole bloody enterprise was women's business while you boys were away at war. — Polly Shelby

Men always tell their troubles to a barmaid. — Grace Helen Shelb

What is Thomas Shelby's famous line?

Thomas Shelby has many famous lines from the show. One of his most famous lines is, "I don't pay for suits. My suits are on the house, or the house burns down."

Thomas Shelby is the enigmatic character from the British crime drama series Peaky Blinders. His performance was one of the most memorable, and his creativity with words stood out. The above are some famous Thomas Shelby quotes about different aspects of life.

