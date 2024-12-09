Nigerian singer Portable has come online to celebrate his third year of being a celebrity in the music industry

He appreciated his fans and music enthusiasts who stood by him since he began the journey with the release of Zazuu

Portable made it known that he only does music for a living and not any other illegal activities

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, is celebrating his third anniversary as a celebrity.

In a euphoric mood, the singer rejoiced and expressed gratitude to God for how far he had come in a series of video clips shared on his Instagram handle, captioned "Alhamdulillah for everything."

Portable excited clocking three years as music celebrity. Photo Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the video, in which he spoke in Yoruba, he recalled how his song, Zazoo, featuring Olamide and Pocolee, made him popular.

He said:

Come, let me take you there. I'm the one who knows when I became popular. I am the one God had compassion and mercy on. Today, I collect money. Three years ago, I became popular. Tomorrow is victory. I will scatter everywhere. Today is my payday. To my fans, I'm grateful. I just want to collect the royalties from the Tony Montana song we sang together. I wasn't able to open accessible account to collect it until now.

See the video here

The artiste described himself as a winner whom many know that God loves, hence, they want to find out how it does it to remain relevant in the music industry.

He said:

Money enters monthly. I and God share money. I am the CEO. I know who made me popular. Failure is not celebrated. I am a winner, not a failure. They want to know how I win. They know God loves me. Three years of becoming popular, and I'm still popular. Three years ago, Zazoo song trended. Thanks to Olamide for the verse.

I only do music for a living - Portable

The Zazoo singer, in the video, also used the medium to clarify that his source of income comes from shows he attends and money he makes from music.

He refuted engaging in any illegal activity for a living, adding that what took many people many years to achieve, only took him a few months.

He said:

I don't push substance. I spend music and show money. I don't engage in money laundering or Yahoo. I only do music. Some want December glory, but I want forever glory. Tomorrow will make it three years I became known. Journey of 100 years for some, it's one year for me. I have seen the world except God, and the whole world has seen me.

Traditional rulers crown Portable king of the streets

Some Yoruba traditional rulers recently crowned Portable as the king of the streets.

Legit.ng reported that the singer dressed in cultural attire as the monarchs while they made the pronouncement on him.

The crown he wore was created with his title they also wore him some beads to compliment his honour.

Source: Legit.ng