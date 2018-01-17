Bible verses and prayers for safe delivery and healthy baby

Pregnancy comes with numerous activities and responsibilities such as doctor’s appointments, ultrasounds, baby showers, and a gradually changing body. Amidst all this, it is easy to forget that while the baby is growing physically inside the womb, it needs spiritual protection. Praying is a powerful way to keep your baby protected and have peace of mind. Prayers for safe delivery can even help dispel your fears and worries during childbirth.

Taking care of oneself during pregnancy is essential. Moreover, this period comes with the additional responsibility of taking care of the unborn child. Therefore, we take a look at some amazing prayers for labor and delivery.

The best prayers for safe delivery

Here is a look at some prayers you can pray during your pregnancy, delivery, and after delivery. We have also included some powerful Bible verses to reflect upon during this period.

Prayers for the safe delivery of a baby

Are you looking for the perfect prayer for baby delivery? Here is a look at some of the best ones to consider when praying for yourself.

Almighty Father, your word says that you will give us what our hearts desire. So today, I am thanking you for granting me my desire to conceive. I am praying for safe delivery when the time comes. I cast all my worries, anxieties, and fears on you because I know you care for me. I pray that my delivery will be without any complications. May my baby be born in your perfect image.

Thank you, God, for this new life you formed perfectly in my womb. I know that the baby is fearfully and wonderfully made. As I go into the delivery, I pray for your presence in more ways than I can ever imagine. I know that you will never forsake me.

God of eternal goodness, watch over me as I await the birth of my child. Please grant me the confidence and strength to dispel any anxiety, worries, and fears. Bless me with the courage and faith of your servant Mary, to always listen to your will and trust in your loving care.

Oh Lord, your mercy prevails over every situation. I pray that you remove sorrow and bitterness from my pregnancy and delivery in Jesus’ name.

Dear God, please allow me to have the endurance that comes from you and keep me safe. Watch over me during delivery and allow my child to be born under the best circumstances.

As I lay my hands upon my womb, my prayer for labor is that the mercy and protection of God Almighty locate my baby. I paralyze every enemy that might be working against my unborn and pray that during delivery, everything will go well in the name of Jesus.

Father God, I thank You for my baby’s heartbeat. I know that even though I cannot hear it yet, you can. I pray that you may protect him while he is in my womb, and I know you will be with me when it’s time to bring him into the world. I acknowledge your power and ask you to extend it to my baby too.

Dear Lord, I pray the prayer of your servant Hannah and come with thanksgiving for this child that You have granted me. I thank you, Lord, for your blessings and the miracle of life. I am asking for a healthy pregnancy and declare that I will not miscarry.

Almighty God, I pray that you send your angels to keep guard as my labour begins. Lord, comfort and protect me; surround me with your hope and goodness. Hold me through each wave of childbirth. Hold me safely within your promises, now and forever.

Today I speak a word of faith to my baby in the womb today. I ask that you will have joy and gladness, and many will rejoice at your birth in Jesus’ name. I declare today that I shall deliver my baby without any complications whatsoever.

Prayers for a healthy newborn

Nothing beats the sheer joy of holding one’s newborn baby in their arms. It is essential to always say a prayer for a newborn baby to keep them under God’s protection. Here are some profound ones.

Dear God, because I know you and love you, I pray that this baby will come to know you, and I pray they come to love you too. As you are present with me, be present with my baby in my womb. Cover her with your love and grace, and may she always find solace in your unwavering mercy.

My dear baby, I pray that all the blessings of our Lord touch your life today. May He send his angels to protect you every minute of your life. You are an amazing blessing sent from above.

Almighty Father, please give my baby all that is required to live under your will. Please let this child bring joy and pride to my family and me. I will give all that is needed to this child, and I pray that you help me do my best to guard and protect my baby for as long as possible.

I bring my newborn to you, Lord, asking you to protect him from all the dangers of this world. I pray that your mighty hand will be with him throughout his life and that he grows without any health problems or complications.

My dear child, I pray that you will always walk in the sunshine. May you never want for more, and may God’s angels rest their wings beside you and guide your steps always.

Almighty God, bless my baby with perfect health and make her content in your will and unending love. I pray that nothing in this world will ever hinder her development and that she will achieve the purpose you created her for. I pray against any illnesses, discomfort, or infections in her life.

Protect this little one, dear Lord, with the loving care of your powerful arms. Encircle him with love and peace and cradle him in hope. I ask you to send your angels to stay with him throughout his life. Fill his heart with joy, and let him rest on your sweet and soft promises. May you always wrap them in endless love and grace.

Faithful Lord, we are extremely thankful for the gift of a newborn child. We ask that you bless him with divine health and pray against diseases and any complications that the evil one might cast upon her.

Abba Father, you are my strength and shield, and I pray that you may protect my baby against allergies, infections, diseases, and any other source of discomfort. Furthermore, I pray for protection against any autoimmune disorders throughout her life. May she always live under the protection of your shadow, Almighty Father.

The birth of my child marked the biggest, most exciting miracle in my life. This experience has been humbling yet empowering, and I am constantly awed by the wonder of this new being that is in the world because of me. I am in a state of grace, knowing the incredible co-creative power I have with God, and I pray that heaven will watch over the baby every moment.

Prayers for a safe delivery for a friend

Besides one praying for themselves, it’s also important to have friends say a prayer for the safe delivery of a baby. If you have a friend who is about to give birth, here are some prayers you can say for them.

Dear Father, you who gives all life and answers our prayers, I ask your mercy over the perfect delivery of my friend. I pray that you take control that she delivers in safety and that her baby will be healthy. The glory is all yours before and after the delivery.

As my friend prepares to bring new life into the world, Mighty God, please grace her with good health and great joy. We look to you and your Son, Jesus Christ, as a sign of mercy and joy. We ask this in the name of Jesus Christ, our Lord and saviour.

I cancel any complications during and after my friend’s delivery. I say no in the name of the Lord to abdominal pain and backache. I rebuke every postpartum or postnatal depression, and I declare that every wound closes up in the mighty name of Jesus Christ.

Dear Lord, I pray for my friend’s unborn baby. Please watch over her while she is in her mother’s womb and protect her during delivery. When my friend leaves the delivery room, I pray that she will look at her bundle of joy and glorify your name.

Lord Jesus, thank you for your protection over my friend’s life and that of her unborn baby. Thank you for keeping them safe and secure throughout the pregnancy. Thank you for strengthening her, keeping her healthy, and preparing her for the plans you have set before her. I pray that you watch over her during delivery and that she may find joy and happiness in your abounding love and protection.

Dear God, I am so grateful for the joy that this child will bring to the world. Lord, you said that we would not bear children doomed to misfortune, for they will be a people blessed by the Lord. Therefore, whilst this child is in my friend’s womb, I pray for a healthy pregnancy, and eventually, a safe delivery.

May you watch my friend’s sleep as she carries her baby. May your hand be upon the little life as it develops in her womb, and may you fill her heart with joy and her body with peace. When the time comes to deliver, I pray that your mighty hand be upon her.

Today, Father of heaven and the earth, I thank you for the baby being born by my friend. I pray for the safe delivery of this baby. Lord, I pray that your great hands will rest on the baby and give the baby strength to live in the name of Jesus Christ. Father, I ask that this child will forever find favour with God and men.

Father, Lord of mercy and grace, I pray for my pregnant friend’s safe delivery; without pain and struggle, let her deliver safe and sound because I put my trust in you. I confess that there shall be no problems during and after labour.

Father God, I thank You for giving us spiritual insight through the Bible. I pray that my friend’s baby will be born in perfect health and grow to have a sharp spiritual vision. May she experience your calling on her life at an early age.

Powerful Bible verses to read during pregnancy

Here is a look at some calming Bible verses to carry you through pregnancy and delivery.

Psalm 22:9-10 - Yet you brought me out of the womb; you made me trust in you, even at my mother’s breast. From birth, I was cast on you; from my mother’s womb, you have been my God.

- Yet you brought me out of the womb; you made me trust in you, even at my mother’s breast. From birth, I was cast on you; from my mother’s womb, you have been my God. Isaiah 46:3-4 - Listen to me, descendants of Jacob, all you who remain in Israel. I have cared for you since you were born. Yes, I carried you before you were born. I will be your God throughout your lifetime—until your hair is white with age. I made you, and I will care for you. I will carry you along and save you.

- Listen to me, descendants of Jacob, all you who remain in Israel. I have cared for you since you were born. Yes, I carried you before you were born. I will be your God throughout your lifetime—until your hair is white with age. I made you, and I will care for you. I will carry you along and save you. Psalm 127:3-4 - Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him. Children born to a young man are like arrows in a warrior’s hands.

- Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him. Children born to a young man are like arrows in a warrior’s hands. Psalm 139:13 -For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful; I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place when I was woven together in the depths of the earth.

Saying constant prayers for safe delivery is an essential part of the pregnancy journey. These prayers can go a long way in dispelling your fears and anxiety and protecting your unborn child from the numerous evil forces that roam the world.

