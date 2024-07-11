50 best birthday Bible verses for blessings on your special day

Birthdays are a time for celebration and reflection, marking another year of life's journey with joy and gratitude. Sharing a happy birthday verse to bless your loved one on their birthday is a great way to say happy birthday and to pour God’s blessings over them on their special day. Discover some of the best birthday Bible verses, each offering a special message of hope, encouragement and thanksgiving.

Birthdays are a time for celebration and reflection, marking another year of life's journey with joy and gratitude. Photo: pexels.com, @lilartsy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A birthday is a wonderful time to celebrate God's blessing of life. The best way to make the celebrants even more special and joyful is to peruse the first Bible verses for birthdays. Whether you are celebrating your own birthday or that of a loved one, these verses serve as a reminder of God’s unfailing love and the significance of this milestone.

Best birthday Bible verses

Birthdays are a wonderful occasion to bless those you love with encouragement on their special day. It is also a moment to connect with God's Word, seeking blessings and guidance for the year ahead. One way to celebrate your loved one's birthday is to add a Bible verse to your birthday message.

Bible verses for birthday blessings

Below are some of the Bible verses for birthday blessings that can help make any birthday more meaningful. These birthday Bible verses remind you that every life was created by God, and He has a beautiful plan for each year of your life.

The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. (Numbers 6:24-26)

May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed. (Psalm 20:4)

And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:19)

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. (Romans 15:13)

May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had. (Romans 15:5)

May the Almighty bless you with the blessings of the heavens above and blessings of the watery depths below. (Genesis 49:25)

And all these blessings shall come upon you and overtake you if you obey the voice of the LORD your God. (Deuteronomy 28:2)

And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work. (2 Corinthians 9:8)

For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. (Jeremiah 29:11)

Those who stand firm during testing are blessed. They are tried and true. They will receive the life God has promised to those who love him as their reward. (James 1:12)

Bible verses for a birthday woman

Happy birthday religious verses carry a lot of impact as the source is God's Holy word. Photo: pexels.com, @pnw-prod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The birthday of your loved ones offers you a special day to show love and gratitude. These are some of the best Bible verses to send to any special woman in your life.

Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows. (James 1:17)

Rejoice always. Pray continually. Give thanks in every situation because this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18)

For through wisdom, your days will be many, and years will be added to your life. (Proverbs 9:11)

Even to your old age and gray hairs I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you. (Isaiah 46:4)

The Lord will guide you continually, giving you water when you are dry and restoring your strength. You will be like a well-watered garden, like an ever-flowing spring. (Isaiah 58:11)

Your life will be brighter than the noonday. Even darkness will be as bright as morning. (Job 11:17)

So go ahead. Eat your food with joy, and drink your wine with a happy heart, for God approves of this! (Ecclesiastes 9:7)

For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways. (Psalms 91:11)

Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, and before you were born, I consecrated you. (Jeremiah 1:5)

The Lord has done it this very day; let us rejoice today and be glad. (Psalms 118:24)

The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. (Deuteronomy 31:8)

Take delight in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart. (Psalm 37:4)

Birthday Bible verses for friend

Friends play a very important role in our lives, and we should be thankful for the sunshine they create. Photo: pexels.com, @kampus (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As your friend turns a year older, it is a chance to celebrate the birthday anniversary and appreciate your friendship. Here is a list of birthday Bible verses for friends to send them and make them feel appreciated.

A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity. (Proverbs 17:17)

Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. (John 15:13)

Dear friend, I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you, even as your soul is getting along well. (3 John 2:2)

I thank my God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy. (Philippians 1:3-4)

Dear friend, I hope all is well with you and that you are as healthy in body as you are strong in spirit. (John 1:2)

Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. Do everything in love. (1 Corinthians 16:13-14)

The LORD your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you but will rejoice over you with singing. (Zephaniah 3:17)

Perfume and incense bring joy to the heart, and the pleasantness of a friend springs from their heartfelt advice. (Proverbs 27:9)

As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another. (Proverbs 27:17)

And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:19)

Birthday Bible verses for son or daughter

Birthdays are filled with heartfelt celebrations, cherished memories, and warm wishes. Photo: pexes.com, @nietjuh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Birthdays are filled with heartfelt celebrations, cherished memories, and warm wishes. Share these birthday Bible verses with your daughter or son to make their day special.

Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward. (Psalm 127:3)

Listen, my son, to your father’s instruction and do not forsake your mother’s teaching. They are a garland to grace your head and a chain to adorn your neck. (Proverbs 1:8-9)

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. (Proverbs 3:5-6)

God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day. (Psalm 46:5)

You then, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus. (2 Timothy 2:1)

Cast your cares on the LORD, and he will sustain you; he will never let the righteous be shaken. (Psalm 55:22)

Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God. (John 1:12)

She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. (Proverbs 31:25)

I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. (Psalm 139:14)

Short Bible verses for birthdays

Short birthday verses are easy to craft and memorise. Photo. pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Birthday wishes for your loved one do not need to be complex, and you can keep them short with simple meanings. Short birthday verses are easy to craft, and the recipient can memorise them for a while.

Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his love endures forever. (Psalm 107:1)

This is the day that the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it. (Psalm 118:24)

Teach us to number our days, so that we may gain a heart of wisdom. (Psalm 90:12)

Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift! (2 Corinthians 9:15)

You crown the year with your bounty, and your carts overflow with abundance. (Psalm 65:11)

But the Lord stood at my side and gave me strength. (2 Timothy 4:17)

With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation. (Psalm 91:16)

Let them praise the name of the LORD, for at his command they were created. (Psalm 148:5)

For by me your days will be multiplied, and years will be added to your life. (Proverbs 9:11)

Which Psalm verse is ideal for a birthday?

Several Psalms verses contain messages of praise, gratitude, and blessings that are fitting for celebrating a birthday. Some of the common verses from the book that are particularly suitable include Psalm 139:13-14, Psalm 118:24, Psalm 91:11 and Psalm 20:4.

What is a sweet Bible verse for a birthday?

A sweet Bible verse for a birthday is one that conveys love, blessings, and encouragement. One of the best sweet verses is;

"The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. (Numbers 6:24-26)"

There is nothing as precious as celebrating the life of a loved one. It is a time to reflect on your journey, the blessings you have received, and the faith that sustains you. Whether it is for a dear friend or a loved one, sending birthday Bible verses displays your love for them and the Lord.

Legit.ng recently published an article with words of encouragement for men to lift up their spirits. Men play a vital role in society and are expected to be strong, aggressive, and bold. However, they also have bad days but tend to hide their fears and not appear weak or helpless.

You can make your guy feel appreciated by giving him a simple and genuine compliment, buying them little gifts, and being supportive. Check out this post for motivational quotes to send and encourage your guy.

Source: Legit.ng