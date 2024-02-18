100+ heartfelt senior quotes they'll remember for a lifetime

Attending school has a different impact on any child. While some may have a great time, others find it challenging but still manage to complete their studies. Being a senior makes you feel great knowing you are almost done with your schooling. Check out these fantastic senior quotes that remind you of your magical time back at school.

Celebrating high school and college grads is a significant milestone for everyone. Graduation marks the end of one era and the beginning of a new one. Whether your graduate is looking for a quote that leaves a laugh or makes an impression, these senior quotes will leave a mark.

Funny senior quotes

In most cases, seniors always want to leave a legacy everyone will remember them for. To help show off who you are, here are some of the more funny and memorable quotes you read and share as a senior.

I bequeath my locker to my younger brother.

Cheaters never win, but I just graduated.

Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know if you're gonna graduate. – Franco Citlalli

I'm sorry that everyone is so jealous of me, but I can't help it that I'm so popular. – Gretchen Weiners

I want to thank Google, Wikipedia, and whoever invented copy and paste.

School pictures are everything to me. They're great practice for the paparazzi. – Rachel Berry

Who needs a degree when you're schoolin' life? – Beyoncé

It's not enough that I should succeed – others should fail. – Kevin Chang

See kids? I told you I was good-looking in high school.

Hannah Montana said nobody's perfect, but here I am.

Life is like a rollercoaster. Just when you think you're on top, you go flying back down, and someone pukes on you. – Jenna Mourey

Cheers to all my haters! Be patient. So much more is coming. – Paris Hilton

What can I say about school? I laughed. I cried. My parents told me it was fun.

Never put off till tomorrow what you can do the day after tomorrow just as well. – Mark Twain

When I die, I want the people I did group projects with to lower me into the ground so they can let me down one last time.

If I've learned one thing in school, it is that these quotes are the only thing that matters.

Shoot for the moon; if you miss it, you will die in space, which is cool. – Katya Zamolodchikova

If you're reading this, future me, put down this book and do something more productive.

Don't worry about the world coming to an end today. It's already tomorrow in Australia. –Charles M. Schulz

Senior quote ideas for boys

High school life is always filled with endless memories that are worth remembering. As a boy, you are transitioning into adulthood, becoming independent. These good senior quotes for boys will remind you of the old good days.

I'm not a businessman; I'm a businessman. – Jay-Z

Don't stop thinking about tomorrow. It'll soon be here.

When the last bell rings, I might actually miss this place.

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. – Eleanor Roosevelt

Don't live the same year 75 times and call it a life. – Robin Sharma

The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Believe you can, and you're halfway there. – Theodore Roosevelt

Thanks for all of the memories. I had the time of my life! Miss you all!

I wouldn't want to belong to any club that would have me as a member. – Groucho Marx

Graduation is the first step of the next chapter of your life.

Don't assume the answer is no before you ask the question.

Great things are accomplished by talented people who believe they will accomplish them. –Warren G. Bennis

I came, I saw, I procrastinated.

My sleep schedule is a thing of beauty, like a snowflake, unique and never to be seen again.

Warning: May spontaneously break out into song and dance.

Graduated? More like escaped! Just kidding, thanks for the memories.

Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. – Eleanor Roosevelt

Senior quotes for girls

School life is filled with lots of challenges, which only help you create memorable moments. As a girl, you can use these adorable quotes as advice, humour, and inspiration to carry with you on your journey.

Goodbye, old boyfriends. Hello, new boyfriends!

Your future is only as good as the work you put into it.

I'm not sure what the future holds, but I do know that I'm going to be positive and not wake up feeling desperate. – Bill Murray

To the world, you may just be one person, but to one person, you may be the world. – Dr. Seuss

Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don't matter, and those who matter don't mind. – Dr. Seuss

You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. – Wayne Gretzky

Now go and make interesting mistakes, make amazing mistakes, make glorious and fantastic mistakes. – Neil Gaiman

The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra. – Jimmy Johnson

Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great. – John D. Rockefeller

Life is not a dress rehearsal. – Esther Williams

Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever. – Mahatma Gandhi

Your time is limited; don't waste it living someone else's life. – Steve Jobs

Education is important, but big biceps are more important. – Hugh Vo

Opportunity does not knock; it presents itself when you beat down the door. – Kyle Chandler

Luck is great, but most of life is hard work. – Iain Duncan Smith

Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do. – Pele

It's hard to beat a person who never gives up. – George Herman Ruth

Don't wish it were easier. Wish you were better. – Jim Rohn

Senior quotes from movies

Many films and TV series have been created based on high school themes. These shows help you remember how life back at school was. Check out some of these best senior quotes from movies for inspiration.

True terror is to wake up one morning and discover that your high school class is running the country. – Kurt Vonnegut

The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it. – The Lion King

This is your life, and it's ending one minute at a time. – Fight Club

With great power comes great responsibility. – Spider-Man

Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies. – The Shawshank Redemption

It is not our abilities that show what we truly are. It is our choice. – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not. Wear it like armour, and it can never be used to hurt you. – Game of Thrones

My momma always said, "Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're gonna get". – Forrest Gump

The greatest teacher failure is. – The Empire Strikes Back

I'm trying really hard to be the shepherd. – Pulp Fiction

In this country, you gotta make the money first. Then, when you get the money, you get the power. Then, when you get the power, then you get the women. – Scarface

Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts. – Darkest Hour

In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun. – Mary Poppins

Don't let anyone ever make you feel like you don't deserve what you want. – Things I Hate About You

Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary. – Dead Poets Society

Don't ever let somebody tell you… You can't do something. Not even me. – The Pursuit of Happyness

Today is evaluation day. The key word here is 'value.' Do you have any? Not yet! – Heavyweights

Inspirational senior quotes

As you start a new life after school, you look forward to many great things. The only way to push forward is through inspiration and getting motivation from those ahead of you. Check out these inspirational quotes that will help you in your life.

Seek to understand before you seek to be understood. – Stephen Covey

If you'll be late, you might as well grab some breakfast and make it worth it.

Don't spend all of your time trying to be like someone else because you can never be them, and they can never be you. – Raven

Your life is your story, and the adventure ahead of you is the journey to fulfil your own purpose and potential. – Kerry Washington

Your self-worth is determined by you. You don't have to depend on someone telling you who you are. – Beyonce Knowles

One of the lessons that I grew up with was to always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody else says distract you from your goals. – Michelle Obama

You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. – Maya Angelou

If you can do what you do best and be happy, you are further along in life than most people. – Leonardo DiCaprio

My mission in life is not merely to survive but to thrive and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humour, and some style. – Maya Angelou

If somebody ever asks you to do something, do it really bad, so you never have to do it again. – Joanna Clark

Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined. – Henry David Thoreau

The best way to predict the future is to create it. – Abraham Lincoln

Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm. – Winston S. Churchill

Dream as if you'll live forever; live as if you'll die today. – James Dean

Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time. – Thomas A. Edison

Just remember, you can't climb the ladder of success with your hands in your pockets. – Arnold Schwarzenegger

Senior quotes from songs

Musicians have released several songs that significantly relate to your day-to-day life as a student or graduate. Here are quotes from songs that you can use in your daily life for inspiration.

Long story short, I survived. – Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Tonight, we are young. So, let's set the world on fire; we can burn brighter than the sun. – We Are Young

If you're lost, you can look, and you will find me, time after time. If you fall, I will catch you. I'll be waiting, time after time. – Cyndi Lauper (Time After Time)

Cyndi Lauper Cause baby, you're a firework. Come on, show 'em what you're worth. – K aty Perry (Firework)

aty Perry Long live the walls we crashed through. I had the time of my life with you. – Taylor Swift (Long Live)

Taylor Swift We are never ever, ever getting back together. – Taylor Swift (We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together)

Taylor Swift Okay, ladies, now let's get in formation. – Beyoncé (Formation)

Beyoncé In your life, you'll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team. I didn't know it at fifteen. – Taylor Swift (Fifteen)

Taylor Swift I am tired of this place; I hope people change. I need time to replace what I gave away. – Troye Sivan (Fools)

Troye Sivan Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans. – John Lennon

John Lennon It's something unpredictable, but in the end, it's right; I hope you had the time of your life. – Good Riddance

I'm that star up in the sky. I'm that mountain peak up high. Hey, I made it; hmm, I'm the world's greatest. – R. Kelly ( The World's Greatest)

R. Kelly ( Life is beautiful, but you don't have a clue. – Lana Del Rey (Black Beauty)

Lana Del Rey Goodbye to you. Goodbye to everything that I knew. – Michelle Branch (Goodbye To You)

Michelle Branch Don't stop believing; hold on to that feeling. – Journey (Don't Stop Believin)

Journey May you stay forever young. – Bob Dylan (Forever Young)

Bob Dylan Life is a highway. I wanna ride it all night long. – Rascal Flatts (Life Is A Highway)

Rascal Flatts Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. – Kelly Clarkson (A Moment Like This)

Each school year passes by faster than the last. You sit down to reflect on all that has happened in the past years. In such cases, you can only be grateful for how far you have come. Reading inspirational senior quotes is a great way of creating the memories that are gone.

