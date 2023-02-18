100+ music trivia questions to test your knowledge (with answers)

Music trivia questions can help you to test your knowledge of your favourite artists, songs, and music genres. From the early days of rock 'n' roll to today's pop hits, there is always something new to learn about the music industry.

If you are a music enthusiast, you might find satisfaction in music trivia questions. Challenging yourself with music trivia questions can broaden your knowledge and teach you new facts about various musical genres and musicians.

Music trivia questions and answers

Whether you're playing with friends, or family, or just looking to challenge yourself, these music trivia questions are sure to keep you entertained and informed.

What was Madonna's first top-10 hit? Holiday.

Who was the first woman ever inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Aretha Franklin

Beyoncé rose to stardom as part of which girl band? Destiny's Child

Who raps on Usher's Yeah ? Ludacris

? Ludacris What year did Elvis Presley have his first hit, Heartbreak Hotel ? 1956

? 1956 What is the name of the rapper featured as a guest in Justin Bieber's Baby ? Ludacris

? Ludacris Which singer is a godmother to Elton John's two sons? Lady Gaga

Who was the female lead singer for the band Berlin? Terri Nunn

Which American rapper originally went by the name Lesane Parish Crooks? Tupac

Which Super Bowl Halftime Show performer was upstaged by a dancing shark? Katy Perry

Who sang with the Wailers ? Bob Marley

? Bob Marley How did Otis Redding die? Plane accident

What nationality is Drake? Canadian

What is the name of the band who wrote the song that inspired Lady GaGa's stage name? Queen

What is the name of the rap artist who has won four Grammy Awards and received nominations for five Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards? Will Smith

Who officially became the Female Artist with the Most Grammy Awards in 2021? Beyoncé

In 1980 the Queen started out with the first US Number One hit of them. What was its name? Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

Who released the country song Most People Are Good ? Luke Bryan

? Luke Bryan Brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb formed which pop group in the late 1950s? The Bee Gees

Who is the lead singer of Smash Mouth? Steven Harwell

Pop music trivia

Are you a pop music lover? Below are some pop music trivia questions with answers that can help to improve your knowledge of the genre.

Where did Billie Eilish record her first studio album? In her brother's bedroom.

In the year 2000, Kentwood, Louisiana, opened a museum dedicated to which 18-year-old songstress? Britney Spears

What American Idol finalist would go on to win an Oscar in the popular musical film, Dreamgirls ? Jennifer Hudson

? Jennifer Hudson In which year did Lionel Richie release Hello ? 1984

? 1984 Who recorded the first song ever? Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville

Who won a Grammy for best reggae album in 1995 with Boombastic? Shaggy

Which artist won The X Factor in 2006 and remained the best-selling act from the show? Leona Lewis

in 2006 and remained the best-selling act from the show? Leona Lewis Don't Speak was a hit for which band in 1998? No Doubt

was a hit for which band in 1998? No Doubt In 2017, what was the name of the female artist with the most Spotify streams? Rihanna

What song by Whitney Houston was the late Saddam Hussein's Presidential Campaign Tune? I Will Always Love You

Vanessa Carlton became a one-hit wonder for which 2001 song? A Thousand Miles

What was the name of Amy Winehouse's debut album, released in 2003? Frank

Which South African female rapper received global exposure with her song featuring John Cena? Sho Madjozi

Which guitarist composed Stairway to Heaven with vocalist Robert Plant? Jimmy Page

with vocalist Robert Plant? Jimmy Page What musician and producer was the bass guitarist on the self-titled Divinyls album? Randy Jackson

On what date did MTV make its debut? August 1, 1981

make its debut? August 1, 1981 Before Miley Cyrus recorded Wrecking Ball , it was offered to which singer? Beyoncé

, it was offered to which singer? Beyoncé What instrument is used by the indigenous people of Australia to accompany ceremonial dancing and singing? Didgeridoo

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake turned up to the American Music Awards in 2001 wearing outfits made out of what? Denim

What does the Italian musical term adagio mean? Slow

Easy music quiz questions and answers

This list comprises some of the easy music trivia questions you can come across together with the answers.

Who sang All I want for Christmas is you? Mariah Carey

is you? Mariah Carey What's the name of the 1957 musical prison drama starring Elvis Presley? Jailhouse Rock

Which Canadian artist sang the love theme in Titanic, My heart Will Go On ? Céline Dion

? Céline Dion What 2013 Miley Cyrus song claims she came in like the titular construction item and swings on the same item in the music video? Wrecking Ball

Where was Bob Marley from? Jamaica

Who gave the nickname Snoop to Snoop Dog? Mother

Will.i.am is best known for being part of which hip-hop group? Black Eyed Peas

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran collaborated on a 2021 song that became a hit in 2022. What is the name of this song? Peru

Which pop singer's hits include Roar and Teenage Dream ? Katy Perry

and ? Katy Perry Which rapper featured on the Rihanna hit Umbrella ? Jay-z

? Jay-z Of which group was Gwen Stefani the lead singer? No Doubt

Which singer released the Genie in a Bottle in 1999? Christine Aguilera

in 1999? Christine Aguilera What song, released by Adele in 2011 as her first number-one single? Someone Like You

What other legendary vocalist is a cousin of Whitney Houston? Dionne Warwick

Who is the only solo artist to achieve more than five Billboard No. 1 singles before the age of 19? Justin Bieber

What young Canadian singer initially made waves through song snippets on Vine? Shawn Mendes

Prince introduced his iconic symbol on the cover of which single? 1999

What is the name of Beyoncé's ego? Sasha Fierce

Ozzy Osbourne was the lead vocalist of which classic heavy metal band? Black Sabbath

What is Pink's real name? Alicia Moore

Who was All About That Bass in 2014? Meghan Trainor

Hard music trivia questions and answers

The following are some interesting challenging music trivia questions and answers to help you learn more about the music industry.

Which rapper topped the UK charts in 2010 with Pass Out ? Tinie Tempah

? Tinie Tempah Which chart-topping female of the 50s discovered Matt Monro? Winifred Atwell

Taylor Swift wrote the song; We Are Never Getting Back Together in reference to which of her ex-boyfriends? Jake Gyllenhaal

in reference to which of her ex-boyfriends? Jake Gyllenhaal What country is Shakira originally from? Colombia

Who sings the opening line in the USA for Africa's hit We Are the World ? Lionel Richie

? Lionel Richie What is the name of Carly Rae Jepsen's critically-acclaimed 2015 record? Emotion

What music producer was Mariah Carey married to in 1993? Tommy Mottola

Which girl group burst onto the music scene in 1996 with Wannabe? Spice Girls

What was the name of the first lead singer of AC/DC, who died in 1980 at the age of 33? Bon Scott

Which Rolling Stones guitarist was found dead in a swimming pool in 1969? Brian Jones

Which two country singers teamed up for the 2003 hit Beer for My Horses ? Toby Keith and Willie Nelson

? Toby Keith and Willie Nelson Who had a top 10 hit in 1971 with I Will Return ? Springwater

? Springwater This artist is known today for her pop-hit singles, but she wasn't always taking centre stage. In Katy Perry's 2008 hit, I Kissed A Girl . What's her name? Kesha

. What's her name? Kesha Which TV show fostered young talents like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera? The Mickey Mouse Club

Before Phil Collins, who was the lead singer of Genesis? Peter Gabriel

Mick Jagger is the lead singer of what popular rock band? The Rolling Stones

What was the 1993 dance craze brought into the world by the Spanish group Los del Rio? The Macarena

Which Queen song starts: I've paid my dues - time after time ? We Are The Champions

? Which Mariah Carey song spent 16 weeks at the top of the US charts? One Sweet Day

Who was the original drummer for The Beatles? Pete Best

His album AstroWorld is a helpful hint that rapper Travis Scott calls what major American city home? Houston

is a helpful hint that rapper Travis Scott calls what major American city home? Houston Who joined up with Mariah Carey on the song One Sweet Day ? Boyz II Men

? Boyz II Men What was the name of the album Taylor Swift released in 2008? Fearless

General music trivia

Take time to conduct a music trivia quiz with your friends with the help of the general music trivia questions and answers.

Who was the youngest Beatle? George Harrison

In which year did Justin Bieber release Baby ? 2009

? 2009 Singer Beyonce Knowles was born in which year? 1981

In 2004, who had a number-one hit with Toxic ? Britney Spears

? Britney Spears Which song is ​​Pharrell Williams known for? Happy

Who won American Idol Season 1 ? Kelly Clarkson

? Kelly Clarkson Which musician has his real name as Peter Gene Hernandez? Bruno Mars.

Which rappers hold the world record for the most words per minute? Eminem and Nicki Minaj

Robyn Fenty is the name of which pop singer? Rihanna

Cardi B starred on what reality show? Love & Hip Hop

Which hip-hop rap artist has her real name as Onika Miraj? Nicki Minaj

What is the longest-running song on Billboard? Old Town Road by Billy Ray Cyrus; 17 consecutive weeks

by Billy Ray Cyrus; 17 consecutive weeks Which TV competition made One Direction famous? The X Factor

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is found in which US state? Cleveland, Ohio

Who had a child with rapper Jay-Z in 2012? Beyoncé

Who released the album Believe in 2012? Justin Beiber

in 2012? Justin Beiber Which singer featured on Mark Ronson's 2014 number-one song Uptown Funk ? Bruno Mars

? Bruno Mars Which classical composer was deaf? Ludwig van Beethoven

Which singer had a global hit with the song Shape of You in 2017? Ed Sheeran

in 2017? Ed Sheeran Where was Tupac Shakur born? East Harlem, New York, USA

Which female American singer is also known as Melissa Viviane Jefferson? Lizzo

Music trivia questions can be a great way to test your knowledge of the music industry, and there are countless fun and interesting facts to learn about your favourite artists and songs. From classic rock to contemporary pop, there is always something new to discover about the world of music.

