Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy has continued to make his fans and music lovers proud with his enviable strides

The Afrobeats genius recently bagged another feat in the African music scene with the enormous number of streams on his last album

Odogwu, as he is fondly called, was said to be the fastest African musician to have attained such a milestone

Nigerian global star Burna Boy recently achieved a new feat in the African entertainment scene with his latest album, Love Damini.

The Last Last crooner recently bagged 600 million streams on Spotify with his most personal album, Love Damini.

According to Chart Data, Burna Boy’s Love Damini is the fastest album to reach such a milestone.

Netizens react to Burna’s achievement

@wits:

"Wizkid was found on the floor."

minupiu:

"I fear who no fear Burna!.."

mason:

"Biggest African album."

dimma_favor:

"This is huge."

_kassidyguntharp_._:

"Wow, I love you."

