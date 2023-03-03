The Voice Nigeria contestant, Roland, remixed Michael Jackson's 'Earth Song' during the knockout stage

The Team Niyola member gave the song a Nigeria feel going by the state of the country at this time of elections

Rolland's strong vocals sent chills down the spine of viewers and coaches as he gave the classic a fresh feel

The late pop singer, Michael Jackson, came alive on stage as one of the contestants of the ongoing music reality show, The Voice Nigeria, Roland, whose super vocal gave a scintillating performance.

Roland, a singer and songwriter, performed one of Jackson’s classic hits, 'Earth Song'. Giving it a modern-day touch and feel with a Nigerian twist. The song offers new hope for Nigeria in this season of elections.

Roland, a member of Coach Niyola's team's performance in episode 10 of The Voice Nigeria Season Four, sent chills down viewers’ spines as he offered a fresh take on the classic, as though it was the legendary Michael Jackson’s voice.

Roland’s powerful vocals, accompanied by a full band, brought vigour to the stage and created a memorable moment that captivated and inspired viewers.

His performance is sure to join the ranks of iconic Voice Nigeria performances.

Season 4 of The Voice Nigeria continues on a high note as contestants unleash the sleeping treasure in them in a struggle to escape The Knockouts stage.

Episode 10 will be replayed based on popular demand. The music reality show airs on StarTimes’ ST Nollywood Plus and ST Nollywood channels on Saturdays.

Nigerians react to Roland's rendition of Michael Jackson's Earth Song

loveth_edwards

"Goosebumps chai @justrolandofficial you too good abeg"

lucky_asoka

"MJ will be proud"

itzdreysongz

"I have no words!!!!! Hard guy like me became really teary while watching this. You're blessed boss! Thank you"

monica_annet

"Niyola is an amazing coach.. Her attention to details should be studied.. The best knockout so far"

iamdepsalm

"Brooooo, God Bless you, may God really bless you... Bcus omoooo you're the talent we wanna see in Dvoice... Ki-Mon Brother, see ya at the top... I would have warn you strictly not to try what you did at the concluding part of this song.. but d*mn,it would be my joy that you win, so keep doing it, even though you dey restrict my air flow...Give them more "

Naeto C, Waje, Praiz and Niyola are The Voice Nigeria’s celebrity musician coaches, with Kate Henshaw as host. The show’s innovative format features four stages of competition: Blind auditions, knockouts, battles and live shows.

