51 inspiring body positivity quotes to boost your self-confidence

Do you sometimes feel your body is not perfect and ashamed of it? Well, this is a feeling experienced by many people who are unsatisfied with their looks and feel that other body types are better than what they have. Body positivity quotes will help you realize and appreciate the beauty of your body the way it is.

There is no standard measure of beauty. Everyone has their definition of beauty, and you must not conform to the unrealistic beauty standards set by others. If you ever felt that you don’t have an ideal body, you can enhance your self-esteem with these body positivity quotes.

Best body positivity quotes

There is no perfect body because everyone is unique as they are. Thinking that you are inadequate due to your body size or shape should be the last thought that should cross your mind.

Best embrace your body quotes

Unless you embrace your body, everyone else will see it as worthless. These quotes about your body can help you feel valuable.

Touch your body without shame, embarrassment, or thoughts of it needing to be something else. Give yourself a hug before bed and tell yourself that it will be okay. Touch yourself with kindness every day; you’re in this relationship for the long haul. – Erika Hart

To love yourself right now, just as you are, is to give yourself heaven. Don’t wait until you die. If you wait, you die now. If you love, you live now. – Alan Cohen

To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Be healthy and take care of yourself, but be happy with the beautiful things that make you, you. – Beyonce Knowles

Hating our bodies is something that we learn, and it sure as hell is something that we can unlearn. – Megan Jayne Crabbe

Most importantly, to find real happiness, you must learn to love yourself for the totality of who you are and not just what you look like. – Portia de Rossi

I wish I could tell my younger self that she was always more than a body. She always had more to offer the world than weight loss and flat abs. So much more. – Megan Jayne Crabbe

Speak to your body in a loving way. It's the only one you've got. It's your home and deserves your respect. – Iskra Lawrence

How beautiful would it be if we could just see souls instead of bodies? To see love and compassion instead of curves. – Karen Quan

We are beautiful because we are sons and daughters of God, not because we look a certain way. – Kate Wicker

All bodies are beautiful quotes

What makes a beautiful body is a personal opinion; therefore, everyone has a perfect body depending on how they perceive themselves. If you have ever felt inferior because of your looks, here are the right body confidence quotes to appreciate yourself.

Stop trying to fix your body. It was never broken. – Eve Ensler

You define beauty for yourself; society doesn’t define your beauty. Your spirit and your faith define your beauty. – Lady Gaga

Life is so much more beautiful and complex than a number on a scale. – Tess Munster

Everyone is comparing lives on social media and wants the perfect body, image, outfit, and life - we're striving for this perfection. It's so unhealthy because there's no such thing as perfection. – Emily Atack

A lot of people would say 's*xy' is about the body. But to me, 's*xy' is a woman with confidence. I admire women who have very little fear. – Allegra Versace

The most attractive thing about you should have less to do with your face or body and more with your attitude and how you treat people. – Germany Kent

I am more than my measurements. My body is my body. I'll call the shots. – Ashley Graham

It will bother some people greatly when you start to work on loving yourself. Do it anyway. It will cause some to critique your every more or thing. Keep going anyway. – Lalonie Davis

The more I like me, the less I want to pretend to be other people. – Jamie Lee Curtis

Amazing respect your body quotes

Respect starts with acknowledging who you are; therefore, you have to be self-concise. Appreciating your body opens doors for others to see it as beautiful as you think. This list of loving your body quotes will help bolster your self-esteem.

I think the most important thing in life is self-love because if you don't have self-love and respect for everything about your own body, soul, and capsule, then how can you have an authentic relationship with anyone else? – Shailene Woodley

Every time you make a choice that expresses respect for life, you bring a little more love into your body, your family, our society, and a world calling out for this blessing. – John Robbins

While romantic love is great, self-love and platonic love are also necessary and wonderful. You don’t need a reason or another person to get dressed, do your makeup, or explore a new thing. – Mansi Ugale

There is more wisdom in your body than in your deepest philosophy. – Friedrich Nietzsche

The human body is the best picture of the human soul. – Ludwig Wittgenstein

Remember, you have been criticizing yourself for years, and it hasn’t worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens. – Louise L. Hay

Treat your body like an instrument, not an ornament. – Gary Thomas

Don’t let your mind bully your body. – June Tomaso Wood

You don’t need an excuse to feel good about yourself. – Jessamyn Stanley

Don’t change your body to get respect from society. Instead, let’s change society to respect our bodies. – Golda Poretsky

Famous plus-size body positive quotes

Are you looking for sassy body-positive quotes to silence critics? The quotes below will show people that you love your body the way it is, and their opinions do not matter.

Unless I’m sitting on your face, my weight is none of your business.

My curves are cute. My belly is beautiful. My flub is fabulous. There isn’t anything you can say to change my mind!

To all the girls that think you’re ugly because you’re not a size 0, you’re the beautiful ones. It’s the society that’s ugly.

Whether you’re tall or shorter, or a little bigger, more curves, skinny – you just have to be proud of what you have, and everyone is beautiful.

Weight loss does not make people happy. Or peaceful. Being thin does not address the emptiness that has no shape, weight, or name. Even a wildly successful diet is a colossal failure because inside the new body is the same sinking heart. – Geneen Roth

Who cares if there are lumps on my thighs? I’m guilty of having human legs made up of fat, muscle, and skin, and sometimes when you sit, they get bumpy! – Kristen Bell

Growing up, I never accepted my curves, but when I got the opportunity to become a plus-size model, I was able to appreciate my voluptuous body and love myself, not only on the outside but on the inside. – Hayley Hasselhoff

People think plus-size models don't exercise - we do! But it's about health, not forcing my body to be something it's not meant to be. – Robyn

Even though it will never be flat again, my stomach’s still my favourite because it reminds me of my greatest achievement: my babies. – Isla Fisher

Having a flat stomach doesn’t make you more worthy; it won’t make you happier or more successful. You don’t need a toned stomach to wear a bikin*. – Harnaam Kaur

The relentless attempts to be thin take you further and further away from what could actually end your suffering: getting back in touch with who you really are. Your true nature. Your essence. – Geneen Roth

The reality was my life wasn't miserable because I was curvy; I was miserable because I thought I'd be happier if I were thinner. – Brittany Gibbons

Inspirational body image quotes

Knowing that your body is in the right shape is one of the most fulfilling things. Even though others might try to body shame you, body positivity words will always encourage and remind you to be true to yourself.

You have to stand up and say there’s nothing wrong with me or my shape or who I am; you’re the one with the problem! – Jennifer Lopez

How I feel about myself is more important than how I look. Feeling confident, being comfortable in your skin — that’s what really makes you beautiful. – Bobbi Brown

You all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day, it’s my body. I love it, and I’m comfortable in my own skin. – Simone Biles

I’m pretty comfortable with my body. I’m imperfect. The imperfections are there. People are going to see them, but I take the view you only live once. – Kate Hudson

Someone’s always going to have a critique. All that matters is what I think of it. And I had to go so deep inside myself and look in the mirror. Looking in the mirror and accepting what’s in the mirror is very, very difficult. And right now, I love it every time I look in the mirror. – Lizzo

Nobody is perfect. I just don’t believe in perfection. But I do believe in saying this is who I am, and look at me not being perfect! I’m proud of that. – Kate Winslet

I’m proud of my body. I’m finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else’s standards. – Khloe Kardashian

I don’t have perfect teeth. I’m not stick-thin. I want to be the person who feels great in her body and can say that she loves it and doesn’t want to change anything. – Emma Watson

I’d rather look a little chubby on camera and look like a person in real life than look great on screen and look like a scarecrow in real life. – Jennifer Lawrence

Step away from the mean girls and say bye-bye to feeling bad about your looks. Are you ready to stop colluding with a culture that makes so many of us feel physically inadequate? Say goodbye to your inner critic and take this pledge to be kinder to yourself and others. – Oprah Winfrey

Listening to other people’s opinions about how you appear can be deceiving at times; if they are negative, you can be a victim of body shaming. Body positivity quotes help you to realize your value without minding other people's opinions. Embrace yourself and care less about societal opinions.

