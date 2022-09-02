100+ negative people quotes to help you get rid of bad vibes

Negative people always see the glass as half empty instead of half full in every situation. You cannot expect to live a positive and successful life if you live around negative people. These negative people quotes will help you pass the message to the naysayers in your life.

Photo: pexels.com, @karolinagrabowska (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Negative people always see problems and never come up with solutions. They can quickly drain you in their negativity as misery loves company. You must avoid them to achieve your goals and stay positive always. Quotes on negative people will help you stay away from negativity and bad vibes.

Best negative people quotes

Almost everyone has met a negative person in their life. Here are some negative people quotes to help you avoid them.

This world has a lot of negativity. Do your best to ensure you aren't contributing to it. – Carlos Wallace

They may not change your skin's colour; they may not change your body odour, but once they change your daily thoughts, they can influence your habits! Beware of evil companions! – Israelmore Ayivor

Negativity doesn't pay my bills. – Michelle Q. Chu

Some people keep complaining that roses have thorns, but I am grateful that thorns have roses. –Alphonse Karr

Let negative people live their negative lives alone with their negative minds. – Moosa Rahat

Naysayers is the term I use to refer to the people and social forces who dwell in negative thinking and undermine your belief in your ability to create holistic wealth. – Keisha Blair

Stop letting the people who do so little for you control so much of your mind, thoughts and emotions. – Will Smith

A pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty. – Winston Churchill

Negative people need drama like they need oxygen. Always stay positive, and it will take their breath away. – Tony Gaskins

You cannot live a positive life if you spend time with negative people. – Joel Osteen

Negative people will only infest you with discouragements when they find you around. Just get lost and be saved. – Israelmore Ayivor

You must unlearn the things that hold you back. You must get rid of negativity so you can learn to fly. – Leon Brown

Be happy. It really annoys negative people. – Ricky Gervais

Negativity is cannibalistic. The more you feed it, the bigger it grows. – Bobby Darnell

Negativity is the enemy of creativity. – David Lynch

Negative people typically have low self-esteem. They feel awful about themselves, and their negativity simply reflects those feelings. – Hendrie Weisinger

If you continue to accept the expectations of others, especially negative ones, you will never change the outcome. – Michael Jordan

Negativity is something that will kill you faster than any disease.

Some people are like clouds. When they disappear, it's a brighter day.

Don't allow negative people to steal your happiness. When you lose your happiness, you lose your strength.

Never waste your precious time trying to explain who you are to people committed to misunderstanding you.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Avoid negative people quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @lamiko (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Negative people are a barrier to achieving your goals in life. You, therefore, have to avoid them at all costs. The following are some great quotes that will help you avoid negative people.

Cut off any negative people; they will never smooth you towards a great life. ― Edmund Ronen

The best defence for yourself is to keep negative people off the radar. ― Steven Redhead

Keep off negative people because they will drain your positive energy. ― Germany Kent

Move towards your goals and avoid negative people and situations. ― Phillip Crone

Let go of the people who dim your shine, poison your spirit, and give you drama. Cancel your subscription to their issues. ― Steve Maraboli

Stay away from negative people. They have a problem for every solution. ― Albert Einstein

The less you respond to negative people, the more powerful your life will become ― Robert E. Baine, Jr

I don't feed into negativity. I thankfully don't. That's just me. ― Lil Yachty

I have no space or room in my life for any form of negativity or non-acceptance. ― Ricky Williams

Stop allowing other people to dilute or poison your day with their words or opinions. — Steve Maraboli.

Don't listen to negative people. Believe in yourself, and show people what you can do. Only "you" can find your potential.

If someone tries to complicate your life, turn and walk away from them.

Dumping negative people doesn't mean you hate them. It just means you love yourself.

Life is short. Please don't waste it with negative people who don't appreciate you. Keep them in your heart but keep them out of your life.

Do not allow negative people and toxic to turn you into one of them.

Negativity may knock at your door, but you don't have to let it in.

Surround yourself with people who don't take the positivity out of you.

Don't waste another minute with negative toxic people. Some people are wired for negativity.

Don't allow the destructive energy of negative people to affect you.

Cut out, negative people. They will never take you towards a great life.

Don't walk away from negative people. Run!

Bad people quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @sharetextures (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The world has all kinds of people, some of whom are bad. A bad person harms others. These bad people quotes will help call them out for their bad behaviour.

When people show you who they're, believe them. ― Bianca Frazier

Angels don't have wings, and devils don't have horns. So, it's hard to tell them apart. ― Marty Rubin

Keeping bad company is like staying in a germ-infested place. You never know what you'll catch. ― Frank Sonnenberg

Negative people are in such utter darkness that they will burn you just to see the light. ― Kamand Kojouri

I have read a lot of thrillers about politicians and presidents, but never one where you flip the stereotypes and make good people bad and bad people good. ― David Baldacci

It takes minimal effort to govern good people. And bad people can't be governed at all. Or if they could, I never heard of it. ― Cormac McCarthy

Pay bad people with your goodness; fight their hatred with your kindness. You will conquer yourself even if you do not achieve victory over others. ― Henri Frederic Amiel

Everyone is a fool, insane, a failure, or a bad person to at least 10 people. ― Mokokoma Mokhonoana

There are no bad people in this world; Only bad states of mind exist. ― Frederick Lenz

Bad people are like gum that is on the bottom of your shoe. It's tough to make them go away. ― Carol D. Leonnig

Whatever you do, whether good or bad, people will always have something negative to say about it. ― W. H. Auden

Having bad company is like being in a germ-infested area. You never know what you'll catch. ― Frank Sonnenberg

Get rid of false friends as soon as possible. Do it before they dig out the dream seeds you've planted! The earlier, the better; the quicker, the safer! ― Israelmore Ayivor

Bad people don't go to hell; they are already there. ― Dan Millman

Good people know about both good and evil: bad people do not know about either. ― C. S. Lewis

We live in a world where there are dangerous people and bad people. ― Chuck Hagel

It's wrong to hurt people, even bad people. Because they don't know any better, and because bad people sometimes become good. ― Khaled Hosseini

If the bad people did not exist, there would be no good lawyers. ― Charles Dickens

There are many bad people everywhere in life, including the police. ―Mike Lindell

There is no such thing as bad people. We are all people who sometimes do bad things.

Never stop being a good person because of bad people.

Toxic people quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @knownasovan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Toxic individuals may be friends or even family members. They are manipulative and always like to cause unnecessary drama in people's lives. Use these toxic people quotes to remove them from your life.

We all have toxic people around us that make our lives miserable. The day we take them out of our lives, we will all become better people, including them. ― Rodolfo Peon

When you see someone​​ doing something toxic the first time, don't wait for the second time before you address it. ― Shahida Arabi

Don't allow negative and toxic people have space in your head. Raise the rent and kick them out. — Robert Tew

Pay no attention to toxic words. What people say is often a reflection of themselves, not you. ― Christian Baloga

Toxic and negative people don't like it when you see through them, so they'll do all they can to make everyone look like a monster. ― Nitya Prakash

Don't let toxic people infect you with the fear of giving and receiving the most powerful forces in this world, love! ― Yvonne Pierre

Letting go of toxic people out of your life is a huge step in loving yourself. — Hussein Nishah

Stack all the rocks you want, but nothing will change if you don't let go of the toxic people and behaviours in your life. ― Steve Maraboli

Toxic people will pollute everything around them. Don't hesitate. Fumigate. ― Mandy Hale

As you eliminate toxic people from your life, you free up space and emotional energy for positive, healthy relationships. ― John Mark Green

I have found out the best way to deal with a toxic person is to not respond in any other way than a monotone voice and a businesslike manner. ― Jen Grice

If someone finds negative people in his life, he needs to mend his nature more than others, for his basic grounding decides the level of acid or toxicity surrounding him. ― Anuj Somany

We all know toxic people around us that make our lives miserable. The day we kick them out of our lives, we will all become better people, including them. ― Rodolfo Peon

Letting go of toxic people is self-care. ―Maxim Lagace

Toxic people act always act like they are the victim.

Some of the most toxic people come disguised as family and friends.

Losing toxic people is a win.

You never fully see how toxic people are until you breathe fresher air.

The only way you can win when it comes to a toxic person is not to play.

Toxic people have no concept of boundaries.

Never be afraid to walk away from toxic people.

Relationship with a negative person quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @evaelijas (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A relationship with a negative person can dismantle peace of mind; therefore, you need to stay away from it. These negative person quotes will help you stay away from negative associations.

Relationships based on obligation lack dignity. ― Wayne Dyer

Do not settle for a relationship that will not let you be yourself. ― Oprah Winfrey

If you manage to walk away from a toxic, negative, abusive, one-sided, dead-end low vibrational relationship or friendship — you won. ― Lalah Delia

It's better to have good health alone than sick with someone else. ― Phil McGraw

Because at some point, you must realize that some people can stay in your heart but not your life. ― Sandi Lynn

I will not allow anyone to walk on my mind with their dirty feet. ― Mahatma Gandhi

It's amazing how quickly things can turn around when you remove toxic people from your life. ― Robert Tew

Some people break you down by just being them. They need not do anything. Dissociate. ― Malebo Sephodi

Learn to walk away from the people who cause harm to you. ― Malika E Nura

Negative people can only infect you with discouragements when they find you around. Just get lost and get saved! ― Israelmore Ayivor

Many people who have experienced trauma at the hands of people they've trusted take responsibility, which is toxic. ― Hannah Gadsby

Don't confuse "familiar" with "acceptable". Toxic relationships can fool you like that. ― Steve Maraboli

Some people don't want to get fixed because being broken gets them alot of attention.

Be with a person who is good for your mental health.

I think it is a bad relationship when you get blamed for the things that make you who you are.

Break free from toxic relationships; they erode your quality of life.

You cannot thrive in toxic relationships.

Stop setting yourself on fire so that you can keep someone else warm.

If they are not making you glow up, glow alone.

You are not a rehab person; It's not your job to fix anyone.

The world is full of negative people; some may be friends and family. Negativity is a big barrier that stops you from being the best version of yourself. It is, therefore, essential to stay away from negative individuals as much as possible. The above negative people quotes will help you identify negativity to avoid it.

READ ALSO: 70+ sassy haters quotes to help you deal with negative people

Legit.ng posted an article about sassy haters' quotes. Haters are people who never see anything good in you. There is no need to change them as they will always hate. These sassy haters' quotes will help you trust and have confidence in yourself.

Most people have come across haters at some point in their life. It is, therefore, important to face these haters head-on. Don't let them bring you down, whether they are family members or friends.

Source: Legit.ng