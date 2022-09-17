100+ black and white quotes to help you see things more clearly

Some people believe that life only has two sides, either black or white. They believe that life has two sides only, right and wrong. However, others see the grey in between white and black, which is also right. In this article, you will get inspiration from black and white quotes that will help you embrace the two shades of life.

What makes things right or wrong? There are several factors that make people come up with different judgements about life in general. Some of the obvious ones include one's beliefs, interests, feelings, relationships and many more. Take a moment to appreciate the various shades that life presents by reading these black and white quotes.

Black and white inspirational quotes

Whenever you are having a tough day, all you need is additional support and drive to get you through it. Share these black and white motivational quotes with everyone around you.

We are all somewhere or the other, a little grey, not black and white. We have our imperfections. – Kriti Sanon

It’s about you. If you win, it’s you; if you lose, it’s you. Black and white. Nowhere to hide. – Greg Rusedski

It is not that Shakespeare’s art is in technicolour and fancy and that real life is black and white and tedious. The life that Shakespeare was living was the only life he had, and he had to use it to create what he was doing. – Stephen Greenblatt

No colour will ever be brighter for me than black and white. – Alessandro Del Piero

Life isn't black and white. It's a million grey areas, don't you find? – Ridley Scott

Don’t ever let the light of your soul dim, even if the world seems black and white. – Tilicia Haridat

If you want to make beautiful music, you must play the black and white notes together. –Richard M. Nixon

It's not hard to get your way when it's your way or the highway. People either follow suit, or they're not around. I don't really like that sound, 'cause that sounds like a temper tantrum. I'm just very black and white when it comes to my business. There's really no grey area. – Nicki Minaj

Black and white photography has the potential to make any photographer a better photographer. – Rob Sheppard

There’s no right or wrong when one chooses to be happy. It’s just a battle between one’s own happiness and the judgment of others. – Nishan Panwar

There’s something strange and powerful about black-and-white imagery. – Stefan Kanfer

In the black and white journey of life, one day… someone will come to fill colours in it. – D.S.

Life is about the grey areas. Things are seldom black and white, even when we wish they were and think they should be, and I like exploring this nuanced terrain. – Emily Giffin

Diversity doesn’t mean black and white only. – Henry Louis Gates

Things are always either black or white. The grey in between is only a confusion. – Ljupka Cvetanova

Perhaps I am old-fashioned, but black and white films still hold an affectionate place in my heart; they have an incomparable mystique and mood. – Ginger Rogers

The way I was brought up by my parents and guided through my football life by the influences of various managers means that, in some ways, I am black and white. – Stuart Pearce

The natural response of the old timers is to build a strong moral wall against the outside. This is where the world starts to be painted in black and white, saints inside and sinners outside the wall. – Mary Douglas.

We're so quick to go to make things black and white and to put things in their box. But everything is this mixture – and that's what this world is – is this blend of different things. – Matisyahu

Relations between black and white would be greatly improved if we were more accepting of our fears and feelings and more vocal about them. – Sarah Silverman

There is no black-and-white situation. It's all part of life. Highs, lows, middles. – Van Morrison

Good and bad times are like black and white colour, incomplete without each other. – Vikrmn

Quotes about black and white photography

Despite modern technology and equipment, many photographers and painters still prefer using black and white art. This is because black and white photography has a timeless aesthetic feel that easily catches the eye. Take a look at some of the aesthetic black and white quotes to appreciate the art of photography.

I work in colour sometimes, but I guess the images I most connect to, historically speaking, are in black and white. I see more in black and white – I like the abstraction of it. – Mary Ellen Mark

Black and white can transform a scene into something magical. – Rob Sheppard

Life is in colour, but black and white are more realistic. – Samuel Fuller

It is an illusion that photos are made with the camera... they are made with the eye, heart and head. — Henri Cartier Bresson

When you photograph people in colour, you photograph their clothes. But when you photograph people in Black and white, you photograph their souls! – Ted Grant

Colour is everything, black and white is more. – Dominic Rouse

The most colourful thing in the world is black and white; it contains all colours and at the same time excludes all. – CA Vikram Verma

Music photographs in black and white are timeless. I can definitely recount more black and white music photographs I love than I can colour ones. – Dean Sherwood

Being glamorous is about strength and confidence. It’s black and white- dramatic. – Catherine Zeta-Jones

There is always something sad about old photographs; it is because we know that the people in the photos are gone forever. – Mehmet Murat Ildan

When you reduce life to black and white, you never see rainbows. – Rachel Houston

All the beauty of life is made up of light and shadow. – Leo Tolstoy

Photographs open doors into the past but also allow a look into the future. – Sally Mann

To see in colour is a delight for the eye but to see in black and white is a delight for the soul. – Andri Cauldwell

Black and white create a strange dreamscape that colour never can. – Jack Antonoff

When images are in black and white, they seem timeless. When you see Carrie Otis in an ad from 1989 next to an ad with Klara Wester from 2009, you don’t see a 20-year difference between the pictures. ― Paul Marciano

Life is a photo album, half black and white, half colour. – Biju Karakkonam

Black and white photography erases time from the equation. – Jason Peterson

Black and white are the colours of photography. To me, they symbolize the alternatives of hope and despair to which mankind is forever subjected. – Robert Frank

Colour is descriptive. Black and white is interpretive. – Eliott Erwitt

In the beginning, it was all black and white. – Maureen O’Hara

Black and white quotes for Instagram

Are you looking for black and white aesthetic quotes to share on Instagram? These quotes will make you feel inspired as you appreciate the beauty of the several aspects that life comes with.

I’ve been forty years discovering that the queen of all colours is black. – Henri Mattise

Everything is very black and white for me. I don’t really like playing mind games. – Zayn Malik

Although humans see reality in colour, for me, black and white have always been connected to the image's deeper truth, to its most hidden meaning. – Peter Lindbergh

Black and white are abstract; colour is not. Looking at a black and white photograph, you are already looking at a strange world. – Joel Sternfeld

It’s good to play something that’s black and white, and a guy that sees right and wrong. I’ve never played a character like that. – David Lyons.

If white privilege is a thing, why are people working so hard to be black? All of the award shows and cultural events favor black culture. — Milo Yiannopoulos

Most of life is grey, with a little tiny bit of black and white. – Bill Henson

I see the world in black and white, and I don't like compromising. – Greta Thunburg

Freedom would be not to choose between black and white but to abjure such prescribed choices. – Theodor W. Adorno

The world of superheroes is black and white. – Donna Langley

In tragedy, finding a good resolution is hard; it's not black and white: it's a big fog of grey. – Paul Dano

Things are not quite so simple always as black and white. – Doris Lessing

In movies, we tend to make things black and white: you're either this or that. – Bill Skarsgard

Our clear goal must be advancing the white race and separating the white and black races. This goal must include freeing the American media and government from subservient Jewish interests. — David Duke

If everything isn’t black and white, I say, ‘Why the hell not?' – John Wayne

Black and white has an unsurpassed ability to convey character. – David Prakel

The rest of the world was black and white, but we were in screaming colour. – Taylor Swift

When you’re the victim of the behaviour, it’s black and white; when you’re the perpetrator, there are a million shades of grey. – Laura Schlessinger

To see in colour is a delight for the eye but to see in black and white is a delight for the soul. – Andri Cauldwell.

Although humans see reality in colour, for me, black and white has always been connected to the image's deeper truth, to its most hidden meaning. – Peter Lindbergh

I don’t see the world completely in black and white. Sometimes I do. – Benicio Del Toro

There are infinite shades of grey. Writing often appears so black and white. – Rebecca Solnit

If you trust in everything the world tells you, you can't develop your own intuition about what's right or wrong. Start believing in your own instincts; they are the green light towards your life. – Kemmy Nola

I like contrasting between black and white and colour. – Robert Barry

It’s really rare in life that a situation is as black and white as we tend to paint it. –Aesop Rock

Black and white short quotes

What are some of the best short black & white quotes? Feel free to share the collection highlighted below with your loved ones.

I don't look at things in black and white. There are big grey areas. There’s a lot of slippage. –Mark Bradford

Some stories aren't black and white. –CJ Roberts

Mortals. Everything is so black and white to you. –Kami Garcia

No person is completely wicked, just as no person is perfect. We are all grey. –Shinde Sweety

We don’t live in a world that’s black and white. –Shannon Elizabeth

Life isn't always black and white. You're not always sure you're right. At least I'm not. –Brad Paisley

Life is never straightforward or emotionally black and white. –Christopher Meloni

Law in Ukraine is not black and white; it is shades of grey. – Brandon Webb

With black and white photography, what you have to say counts more than the way you say it. – Gian Marco Marano

With the black and white films, one was concerned with tone. – Julie Harris

Black and white is a mix of the toughest simplicity and easiest complexity. – Vikrmn

Books bring alluring colours to our mundane black and white world. – Caleb Reese

Black and white is salt and pepper of colours, for life tastes bland without them. – Vikrmn

Most life is grey, with a little bit of black and white. – Bill Henson

To see in colour is a delight for the eye but to see in black and white is a delight for the soul. – Andri Cauldwell

Black people know what white people mean when they say “law and order”. — Fannie Lou Hamer

I make black and white prints because I want to go back to the beginning. – Shiko Munakata

I love black and white and very simple and classic clothes. – Vogue Williams

I am the colour red, in a world of black and white and if you value your ability to breathe... Don't get too close. — Bray Wyatt

Maybe black and white is the best medium for landscapes; I don't know. – Fay Godwin

Good can exist in bad, and bad can exist in good. It's not black and white. – Sarah Jeffery

The world is in colour; you have to work at black and white. – Andrew Maclean

Black and white photography erases time from the equation. – Jason Peterson

Romantic black and white love quotes

The law of attraction says that the opposite attracts. Likewise, black and white blend perfectly when building strong relationships. Check out these romantic black and white love quotes for inspiration.

I think it’s because it was an emotional story, and emotions come through much stronger in black and white. Colour is distracting in a way, it pleases the eye, but it doesn't necessarily reach the heart. – Kim Hunter

In life, you learned that not all white people are racist, not all black folks are criminals, let's admit it and love one another… – Werley Nortreus

Dodging and burning are steps to take care of mistakes God made in establishing tonal relationships. – Ansel Adams

When I'm with you, it's like I've been seeing black-and-white, and you're the only spot of colour; like I'm drowning and falling and gasping for breath all at once, and I feel so unbelievably happy. – Jacqueline Pawl

We go through our lives trying so hard to keep things black and white that we forget that the rainbow of love is actually colourful. – Minakhi Misra

When they left, I saw four or five black-and-white photographs I had taken of you peeping from the file. They'd faded a little over time and were stuck to each other. Delicately, I separated them. – Sachin Kundalkar

I believe very strongly that when it comes to desire when it comes to attraction, things are never black and white; things are very much shades of grey. – Brian Molko

And it felt like I was a black-and-white photo magically rippling into colour wherever he touched me. – Judy Sheehan

The world went from black and white and into colour when I laid eyes on you, my love. There'll be no going back. – R.K. Lilley

Love is the colour in black and white photography! – Mehmet Murat Ildan

Black and white quotes present life in a more natural state. However, taking life to be either perfect or terrible may lead to constant disappointment because sometimes life falls in between. Share these quotes with your loved ones to help them see things more clearly.

