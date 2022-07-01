100+ interesting put a finger down questions for any occasion

The "put a finger down" questions game is a great way to bond with your loved ones. The questions are not only entertaining but eye-opening. You can learn a lot from your friends and loved ones through these questions. Mostly, put a finger down questions game is great for any occasion.

Photo: pixabay.com, @qimono (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Put a finger down challenge is an interesting game for those who know how to play it. The rules of this game are simple. Just put a finger down if your answer is yes. You are still in the game if your answer is no to the questions. The player who puts all ten fingers down is out.

Put a finger down questions for kids

It is important to keep them engaged with games. Put a finger down challenge questions is a great way to keep them busy. Here are great questions for kids you can start with.

Put a finger down if you have ever cried because of seeing someone else cry.

Put a finger down if you have eaten a raw egg.

Put a finger down if you have used someone else's toothbrush.

Put a finger down if you have ever stuck your hand in ketchup.

Put a finger down if you have used the bathroom and not washed your hands.

Put a finger down if you have eaten food from the trash can

Put a finger down if you have picked a scab and ate it.

Put a finger down if you don't play a sport.

Put a finger down if you have ever spit in someone's drink.

Put a finger down if you have eaten a bug intentionally.

Put a finger down if you're scared of rollercoasters or heights.

Put a finger down if you ever yelled at your parents.

Put a finger down if you have ever pooped my pants.

Put a finger down if you still sleep with your stuffed animals.

Put a finger down if you ever played the game of sticking your arms into a t-shirt and pretended you've lost them.

Put a finger down if you have jumped into a trash can or dumpster.

Put a finger down if you're a blonde.

Put a finger down if you have eaten dirt.

Put a finger down if insects scare you.

Put a finger down if you have ever gone camping.

Put a finger down if you have ever sneaked dessert before dinner.

Put a finger down if you have ever had a surprise birthday party.

Put a finger down if you have ever drawn a moustache on my face.

Put a finger down if you have ever told a really bad joke.

Put a finger down if you have appeared on TV.

Put a finger down if you have done karate.

Put a finger down if you have eaten from a bowl, like a dog, to see what it was like.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Put a finger down questions for friends

Photo: pixabay.com, @qimono (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is a hilarious game you can engage with your friends. Here is a list of questions you and your friends will enjoy on game night. You can try these put a finger down game questions with them.

Put a finger down if you have gotten a speeding ticket.

Put a finger down if you have told a lie in a job interview.

Put a finger down if you have kissed someone you just met.

Put a finger down if you use more than three steps in your skincare routine.

Put a finger down if you have never been hungover.

Put a finger down if you have walked in on someone in the bathroom.

Put a finger down if you have had a relationship last less than a month.

Put a finger down if you have ever had a negative bank account balance.

Put a finger down if you have dated someone older than you.

Put a finger down if you have peed in a pool.

Put a finger down if you texted someone, "I'm on my way", but you still were in your house.

Put a finger down if you have kissed more than one person in 24 hours.

Put a finger down if you have ever created a fake social media account.

Put a finger down if you have shoplifted.

Put a finger down if you ever lied about your age.

Put a finger down if you ever screamed during a scary movie.

Put a finger down if you have fallen in love at first sight.

Put a finger down if you have met a celebrity.

Put a finger down if you ever cheated in a board game.

Put a finger down if you have ever blocked someone on social media.

Put a finger down if you snore while sleeping.

Put a finger down if you have ever burped in front of others.

Put a finger down if you have ever had a one-night stand.

Put a finger down if you have ever lied about why I didn't call someone back.

Put a finger down if you have ever missed a flight.

Put a finger down if you have ever fired a gun.

Put a finger down if you have ever won a lottery.

Put a finger down if you have Netflixed for a whole week straight.

Put a finger down questions for couples

Photo: pixabay.com, @qimono (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Couples can play this put a finger down game to spice up their relationship. This game will make you and your partner laugh as you get to know each other better.

Put a finger down if you have ever slid into someone's DMs.

Put a finger down if you have ever stayed in a relationship that you really weren't feeling.

Put a finger down if you have any tattoos.

Put a finger down if you have peed in the shower.

Put a finger down if you have ever crept an ex on social media.

Put a finger down if you have ever kissed my best friend.

Put a finger down if you have been in an open relationship.

Put a finger down if you have ever sent a racy text to the wrong person.

Put a finger down if you are a perfectionist.

Put a finger down if you have gone skinny dipping.

Put a finger down if you have ever kissed a friend's ex.

Put a finger down if you have ever snooped through someone's phone.

Put a finger down if you have ever given a lap dance.

Put a finger down if you have ever cheated on someone.

Put a finger down if you don't have patience.

Put a finger down if you have dated more than one person at once.

Put a finger down if you slept in your partner's clothes while they were away.

Put a finger down if you have ever made out in a public place.

Put a finger down if you have ever used a dating app.

Put a finger down if you have been on a blind date.

Put a finger down if you have ever told someone "I love you" without meaning.

Put a finger down if you have ever gotten a lap dance.

Put a finger down if you have ever slid into someone's DMs.

Put a finger down if you have had a friend with benefits.

Put a finger down if you have felt ashamed of your partner.

Put a finger down if you have ever ended a relationship over text.

Put a finger down if you have ever said, "I am on my way," when you were still at work.

Put a finger down questions for students

Photo: pixabay.com, @qimono (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Students can also play the put a finger down challenge for fun. The challenge is a great way for students to bond and laugh after class. Here are great questions you can use to make the game interesting.

Put a finger down if you like solving puzzles.

Put a finger down if you have said, "My dog ate my homework."

Put a finger down if you ever fall asleep in class.

Put a finger down if you've ever faked sick to stay at home.

Put a finger down if you have been expelled from school.

Put a finger down if you used a pencil to poke holes in an eraser.

Put a finger down if you've ever cheated on a test.

Put a finger down if you read an entire book in a day.

Put a finger down if you have ever gotten straight As.

Put a finger down if you have ever gone to the principal's office.

Put a finger down if you have ever gotten an F.

Put a finger down if you ever recorded a video of myself being silly.

Put a finger down if you have ever danced in the house on your own.

Put a finger down if you have ever purposely not done my chores.

Put a finger down if you have ever got scolded by your school teacher.

Put a finger down if you have ever worn odd socks by accident.

Put a finger down if you have ever dressed up as a character which I didn't want to become in a school play.

Put a finger down if you have ever made up a secret language.

Put a finger down if you have ever broken a bone.

Put a finger down if you have asked for extra marks from your teacher.

Put a finger down if you have ever worn dirty shoes to school.

Put a finger down if you have hidden things ever under your bed.

Put a finger down if you have ever forgotten to do your homework.

Put a finger down if you have ever missed your school bus.

Put a finger down if you have ever taken stationery items without the permission of your sibling.

Put a finger down if you have ever asked your father to make a school project.

Put a finger down if you have ever missed a school educational trip.

What is the put a finger down challenge?

It is a game played by answering yes or no to a set of questions. Therefore, it is best played by more than three people to make it interesting.

How do you play put your finger down?

It starts by one putting ten fingers up and put a finger down when questions are asked. If you answer yes, you put a finger down. If the answer is no, your finger stays up. The last person with fingers up wins the game.

Who can play put your finger down?

People of all age groups can play this game. Adults, kids, and couples can all play this game. It is a great way to bond with others. You also get to learn more about others.

What better way to bond with your loved ones other than to play a game with them? Put your finger down challenge is an interesting game you can try. It is also a great way to get to know each other.

READ ALSO: 20+ party girls' night games for a fun time with your girlfriends

Legit.ng published an article about 20+ party girls' night games for a fun time with your girlfriends. Girl game nights are always fun and are an excuse to meet with your girlfriends. Playing these party girl night games will get you started.

A night of party with your girls is like an adventure. You never know what will happen. Playing these girl night games will guarantee you and your girls a night full of fun. So have a blast the next time you party with your girls.

Source: Legit.ng