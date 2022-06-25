70+ unexpected falling in love quotes to send to your crush

New love is always exciting, but unexpected love can sweep you off your feet at any moment. Unexpected love is said to be the best because you don't go out looking for it; it just happens. Sending unexpected falling in love quotes to your crush is a great start to expressing your feelings.

Falling in love is one of the best feelings in the world. But, of course, you can never plan to fall in love. It can happen anywhere with anyone. However, letting your crush know you have fallen for them can be tricky.

Quotes are a great way to pass the message without being obvious. After letting them know how you feel, you can only hope they feel the same way about you.

Unexpected falling in love quotes

The following unexpected love quotes are ideal for someone who has fallen in love unexpectedly. They include:

Art is like love; it moves the heart in unexpected directions. – Marty Rubin

Love is like a flower of life that blossoms unexpectedly and without applying any law and must be plucked where it is found and enjoyed for a brief hour. – D.H. Lawrence

Love can be found in unexpected places. Sometimes we go out and search for what we believe we want, and we end up with what we are supposed to have. – Kate McGahan

Sometimes the most beautiful thing is the one that comes unexpectedly and unearned hence something is genuinely given as a present. – Anna Freud

He was the kind of man everyone would fall in love with, even if they didn't want to. – Nicholas sparks

I fell in love with you but hadn't calculated for it.

Your love caught me by surprise, and meeting you was the best thing that ever happened in my life.

Love is strange as it catches you off-guard turning strangers into lovers.

I never knew someone would captivate and make me laugh as fast as you have.

A good destiny is when two people fall in love without looking.

Unexpected falling in love with your best friend quotes

A best friend is someone you share your deepest secrets with. The closeness can sometimes lead to unexpected love. You can send the following quotes to let your best friend know you have fallen for them.

You have been in front of me all along, and I never expected that you would be the love of my life.

I chose to be your best friend but falling in love with you was out of my control.

True love is falling for your best friend.

Started as friends, and we ended as lovers.

It never occurred to me that you were the love that I had been searching for all this time.

When life seemed unhappening, I fell for my best friend, who brought it back to life.

Every true love and close friendship is a story of unexpected transformation. If we remain the same person before and after we loved, that means we haven't loved enough. – Elif Shafak

There is a reason why BF stands for both boyfriend and best friend as they should be one and the same.

Our love story is the simplest of all. We became best friends, but we were meant to be more.

If I could stop time, I would stop it the moment I finally noticed my feelings for you.

Best quotes about unexpected love

Unexpected love doesn't just happen on TV. It can happen in real life. These quotes about unexpected love will make your day.

You are the best surprise love has been kind enough to give to me.

Sometimes love comes to you when you are looking at all.

You are the love I never knew I needed.

Our love is a true love story. We never expected it, but we're glad it found us.

Because I fell in love with you. And I hadn't calculated for that. – Dez Schwartz, Roam

Love can be very unpredictable; as a ball is tossed into a vacuum, you can never expect anything.

Time and time again, I have to pinch myself when I see you next to me. You are my dream come true.

I've fallen in love many times… but yours was unexpected.

Thank you for stealing my eyes from the crowd and stealing my heart unexpectedly.

Sometimes people are scared of falling in love because it sometimes comes in a way we never expected. – Terry Mark

Quotes about falling in love unexpectedly

Love is full of surprises and can hit you when you least expect it. The following quotes shed light on unexpected love.

The best relationships usually begin unexpectedly. – Jelly Wong

I know life is full of surprises, but you were my best one yet.

There isn’t one person in the world that I want more than I want you. Your love took me by surprise.

You are the love that came without warning. You had my heart before I could say no.

And before I knew it, I was falling in love with you before I was ever aware of it.

Life with you is tranquil yet full of surprises, and I am in it for the long haul.

Life has no coincidences in life, just fate. That is what my love for you is, fate.

Your unexpected love gives me the kind of feelings people write novels about.

The thing about our love was that it caught me unawares and turned up in the most unexpected places, even when I was not looking for it. – Sarra Manning

There is never a specific time or place for true love. It happens without knowing in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment. To fall in love, you have to be in the state of mind for it to take, like a disease. – Nancy Mitford

Quotes about unexpected feelings

Unexpected feelings happen, and you can never plan what to feel. Here are a few quotes about unexpected feelings.

Every person needs to love and to be loved without choosing the lover.

The most impressive part of our love story is that I wasn't even looking for love when I found you.

I know I have unexpected feelings for you because my reality is finally better than my dreams.

The process of love sometimes means taking unexpected detours. – Elizabeth Alraune

I can't help myself because I have fallen hard for you.

I can't subdue these unexpected feelings. There's nothing that I wouldn't do to make you feel my love.

The best love is unexpected. You meet them by fate, and it's an instant connection.

I unexpectedly have fallen for you. Come live in my heart, and pay no rent.

You don't pick someone to fall in love with. It just happens when you least expect it.

Unexpected falling in love quotes for him

Sometimes you meet a random guy, and you fall in love hard unexpectedly. You don't know what to say to him afterwards. These quotes will come in handy when you want to tell them how you feel about them.

Love is complicated; love is unexpected; love is everything you thought it was and not.

Feelings for him came the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.

I know that miracles do happen when we least expect them because I fell for you.

I never knew that you were the love that I had been searching for all this time.

You were one of the best surprises this life has ever been kind enough to give to me.

You came into my life and hit me like a wrecking ball.

Falling in love with you was unexpected but lying in your loving arms is heaven on earth

You are the most unexpected person that showed up in my life, and that is why I love you so much.

I found my home and paradise with you when I fell by accident.

She wasn't exactly sure when this love happened or when it started. The only thing she knew for sure was that right here and now, she was falling hard, and she could only pray that he was feeling the same way. – Nicholas Sparks

Secret unexpected falling in love quotes

Have you ever secretly fallen in love unexpectedly? These love quotes are great when you find yourself in that spot.

You can never be ready to fall in love. It can happen randomly with anyone at any time.

A good destiny is when two people find each other without even looking.

Love is like a lost object. If you search too hard for it, you will not find it. But if you just forget about it for a moment, love will show up in the most unexpected way.

Sometimes I know how it ends before it begins, but you were unexpected. I chased you off the only path I knew, and all I know now is without you, I could never find my way. – Alicia N Green

Love is like rain; it does not choose the grass on which it falls.

Life takes you to unexpected places. Love brings you home.

I still get goosebumps whenever you touch me.

I believe we secretly love each other.

He is my secret, my beautiful love secret.

I’ve fallen in love secretly many times… but always with you.

You have secretly captivated my soul.

Short quotes about falling in love unexpectedly

Love is direct, and it hits anybody without a warning. Short quotes about falling in love unexpectedly are great to let your love know you adore them.

Feelings of love can take you to unexpected paces.

You are the last thing that my heart expected.

What a plot twist you were.

In a blink of an eye, you had my heart.

Falling for you took me to a detour I never foresaw.

Your love came faster than light.

You had me from hello.

I made a wish, and the shooting star delivered you to my heart.

You are the best thing that I never planned for.

Love visits us at any age and often quite unexpectedly. – Laura Frantz

Is true love unexpected?

True love does not choose who, where or when to happen. Those who look for it get disappointed as it comes when you least expect it.

How do I let my crush know I have secretly fallen in love with him?

Letting your crush know you have secretly fallen for him can be tricky. You don't want to scare them away by looking desperate. Often, sending random love quotes to your crush will do the trick for you.

Often, people don't plan to fall in love. It can happen unexpectedly with a random person. However, letting the person you have fallen for know is where the challenge comes in. You can begin by sending them unexpected falling in love quotes to make them aware of your feelings.

