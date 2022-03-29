70+ deep Kevin Gates' quotes about life, loyalty and relationships

Kevin Jerome Gilyard better known by his stage name Kevin Gates, is an American rapper, singer, and entrepreneur. He is currently signed to Bread Winners' Association with a partnership with Atlantic Records. Gates has released several hit singles and mixtapes throughout his career and can be considered one of America’s successful contemporary singers. Below is a collection of the best Kevin Gates' quotes about life, loyalty and relationships.

Photo: Timothy Norris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Gates is mostly famous for the autobiographical themes in his songs; his lyrics often are about subjects like depression, poverty, and prison time. His debut studio album, Islah, was released in January 2016 and peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart. Here are Kevin Gates' inspirational quotes you can relate to.

Kevin Gates' quotes about love

Something as powerful as love is hard to put into words, but oftentimes it's necessary to figure out how to say what you really mean to your significant other. Through his songs, Kevin has symbolized what love is and he expresses his affections through touching lyrics. Below are some examples of Kevin Gates' quotes about relationships.

Loves a battlefield it’s not a one night stand.

Separating from the one you adore can be lonely suffering. The emotions you will suffer will transform you.

Some may consider this a problem, I easily fall in love.

Once you meet the right person everyone else becomes irrelevant.

Fall in love fast, make sure I handle it delicate.

Marriage is the most wonderful thing ever.

I love spending time with my family. That is my celebration.

It’s easy to betray or violate a loved one. You know all their strengths and weaknesses.

The things that are not easy for me to talk about and express, I express through my music. I’m just very serious about my art.

Nobody can stop you from winning if you follow what your heart says.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cold-hearted deep Kevin Gates' quotes

Photo: Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Along with his success in the field of music, Gates has a darker side as well and has been in and out of prison multiple times. This has, however, not stopped him from doing great things. Below are some deep-hearted quotes you can relate to.

If you connect yourself with complacency or peer pressure, you’re fated for disappointment.

People betray you because it’s easier to violate a friend than it’s a stranger.

We can’t appreciate good things without an awareness of bad.

Without an understanding of bad, how can one truly have appreciation of good.

I love God, I love everybody else around me as myself, and I love my enemy.

I’m not afraid to make mistakes.

I experience deep sadness, so music is my only release.

It’s not possible to make everyone else pleased and be the winner.

I am humble but if you cross me I am heartless.

People who are broken are dangerous since they believe in their own power to live.

Kevin Gates' quotes about life

If you are searching for Kevin Gates' quotes to help you get inspired, these motivational words about life will have you looking at the world in a new light.

The ones that hate you most tend to be the people you know.

If you associate yourself with peer pressure or complacency, you're destined for failure.

I experience great hurt, this hurt allows me to know I’m alive.

Nothing, not even the battle, lasts a lifetime.

It is about how we conduct ourselves in life. However, two wrongs do not make a right.

Wise people evolve, while idiots remain stagnant.

When you come up in the slums, having nothin' makes you humble.

Being logical gave me a reason to doubt.

You can't make everyone happy and stay on top at the same time.

Knowledge is available, but only to those who deserve it.

Kevin Gates' quotes about loyalty

Photo: Scott Dudelson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gates' music is sometimes referred to as confessional anthems because of how he pours his emotions and life stories into them. This has helped him gain a loyal number of fans who have followed his stable rise in the industry. Here are some inspirational quotes about loyalty.

Loyalty is hard to find; trust is easy to lose.

Those who don't know the value of loyalty, won't understand the cost of betrayal.

I do everything faithfully. I spend my time and my heart in whatever work I do.

Because they witness so much disloyalty from others, the most loyal people don't have many friends.

I can’t say any artist inspired me, because I’m inspired by the things that go on around me.

Kevin Gates' motivational quotes

Sometimes when you are down all you need is a word of motivation to keep you going. One thing for sure, Kevin Gates's music will get you inspired.

All diamonds shine cause they really diamonds.

God made it impossible to be anything other than what I am.

I got it out the mud. Ain’t nobody ever gave me nothing.

When you stand for something, you’ve got to stand for it all the way, not half way.

Inspiration comes from many things, and in the life of KG his music is just one of them.

Without an understanding of bad, how can one truly have an appreciation of good?

I have respect for every man that demand your respect.

When you follow your heart, you always win!

Deep Kevin Gates' song quotes

His quotes are interesting and full of sarcasm which is enjoyed by everyone. If you are in search of excellent written form, below you will find a classified collection of Kevin Gates' quotes.

A hot producer might not make a hot beat for me. I just love music.

Take me as I am or not at all!

I’m nowhere close to perfect, of this I’m sure, but God is!

I suffer from deep depression, so my only release is music.

All things are obtained by wisdom and knowledge.

Don't question why you feel good just enjoy the moment.

I know a lot, but there’s some things I don’t know.

Develop a deep liking quickly, make sure I deal with it delicately.

Knowledge is provided but only to those who need to know.

I was doing sold-out shows before I got radio play.

I will be quiet before I will lie and not keep it real!

Kevin Gates' sayings about pain, pride and betrayal

Photo: Scott Dudelson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Below are Kevin Gates' quotes that you can relate to or send to someone who is hurt, betrayed or in deep pain.

If it matters to you, pursue it aggressively.

I am nowhere close to perfect, of this I am sure, but God is!

I stand alone because I’m strong enough to do it.

The most amazing thing that ever happened to me in prison.

Wise men change, fools stay the same.

I suffer from deep depression, so my only release in music.

The struggle is real, but it doesn’t last forever.

Don’t get mad at me for being the best of what I was created to be.

Having love for your enemy is a hard thing to do, real talk.

Watch people daily and you will see their true colors.

I never met a wise man that didn’t understand change.

I live by the ten percent rule. Save one, you save a thousand.

Kevin Gates' quotes about friends

Having a best friend is one of the most beautiful gifts in life. Whether you bond over your sense of humour, work-life, family things, or everything in between, sometimes it’s hard to put into words what your BFF means to you. Here are some of Kevin Gates' quotes about friends you may find useful.

I like being with my friends. That’s my party.

My daily conversation, it consists of hustle. Grinding from the bottom sick and tired of struggle.

I used to really love a friend, but he stopped. He just stopped. Every time he had a project, every project.

I can’t say any friend inspired me, because I’m inspired by the things that go on around me.

Knowledge is provided but only to those who need to know.

What is famous Kevin Gates' quote about love?

They are many. However, "Loves a battlefield it’s not a one-night stand." is more popular among his fans.

What is Kevin Gates introvert quotes?

I'm an introvert somewhat. There could be a room full of people, I'll go stand in the corner.

Gates is one of the best rappers in the music industry, selling millions of copies worldwide. He has worked with some of the most well-known rappers in the hip-hop industry. The deep Kevin Gates' quotes above can assist you in dealing with difficult times in your life. Get inspired by his music.

READ ALSO: 100+ royal princess names from history and popular culture

Legit.ng recently posted an article on 100+ royal princess names. Most parents nowadays find it difficult to come up with meaningful names for their children. In this case, the charming princess names come in handy.

Choosing a name is one of the most enjoyable and stressful aspects of having a new baby. Read on to learn more about royal princess names that you might like for your baby girl.

Source: Legit.ng