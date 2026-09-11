How to Verify a CAC Certificate Online in Minutes — No Office Visit Required

Presenting a fraudulent CAC certificate to secure a contract or bank account is more common in Nigeria than most people realise, and the consequences for the victim can be severe. So, how do you exactly verify any CAC certificate online for free?

Verifying a CAC certificate online only takes a few minutes once you know where to look. Photo: Dragos Condrea (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The CAC public search portal is completely free . You do not need an account or pay any fee to look up a registered business.

. You do not need an account or pay any fee to look up a registered business. CAC Verification is an online service provided by the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria .

. Only the RC number uniquely identifies a specific registration; always confirm it matches the certificate presented to you.

While a CAC certificate does not technically expire , failure to file your annual returns will render your business 'Inactive' and can lead to the eventual deregistration of your company.

, failure to file your annual returns will render your business 'Inactive' and can lead to the eventual deregistration of your company. Newly registered businesses can take a few days to appear in the CAC public database after approval.

What is a CAC certificate?

A CAC certificate is an official document issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission as proof of business registration. It includes the business name, registration number, type of business entity, and date of incorporation.

Having a CAC certificate is essential because it allows you to open a corporate bank account, gain credibility, access government grants, and avoid legal issues.

The Corporate Affairs Commission is a body of the Nigerian Government responsible for the regulation and management of companies in Nigeria. It was originally established in 1990 under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), which was recently modernised and replaced by the landmark CAMA 2020 legislation.

What you need before you start

You do not need an account to perform a basic CAC certificate verification. However, having the following details will make the process faster and more accurate:

Business name : The exact registered name, not a trading name

: The exact registered name, not a trading name RC number (Registration/Certificate number) e.g. RC0000001 for companies or BN0000001 for business names

(Registration/Certificate number) e.g. RC0000001 for companies or BN0000001 for business names A stable internet connection

An up-to-date browser (Chrome, Firefox, or Edge)

You can verify a CAC certificate without the registration number by entering the exact name of the company or business as registered with CAC. However, having the registration number is essential for accurate verification.

How to verify a CAC certificate online — step by step

Follow the following steps to verify your CAC certificate online.

Searching by business name

Use this method when you only have the company's name.

Open your browser and go to search.cac.gov.ng. Locate the search box on the homepage. Type the business name exactly as it appears on the invoice, contract, or receipt you received. Click Search or press Enter. Multiple businesses may have similar names; look carefully at the full registered name. Click the matching result to view the full profile, including registration type, status, registration date, and RC number. Confirm the status shows "Active", any other status warrants further investigation.

Searching by RC number

There are two primary ways to search, by company name and by RC number. Using the RC number is always the fastest and most precise method.

Go to search.cac.gov.ng. Locate the universal search box on the homepage. Type the RC or BN number exactly as it is printed on the certificate (e.g., RC0000011). Click Search or press Enter. Review the result: Confirm the business name, registration date, and status all perfectly match the certificate presented to you.

Downloading or printing your verification result

Once a matching record appears on the portal, you can:

Take a screenshot of the full result page for your records. Use your browser's Print function (Ctrl+P or Cmd+P) to save the page as a PDF. Store the PDF securely as evidence of your due diligence check.

How to check if a CAC certificate is active

All you need is an internet connection and the right details to confirm a company's CAC registration status. Photo: StefaNikolic

Source: Getty Images

The public search portal will display your business name, RC number, and status if it is approved. If your business status shows "Registered", your certificate is ready. An "Inactive" or "Struck Off" status means the business is no longer in good regulatory standing.

CAC Annual Returns are a mandatory yearly compliance requirement for registered businesses in Nigeria. Filing CAC Annual Returns confirms that your entity remains active on the register and ensures you remain in good regulatory standing.

For most established entities in Nigeria, the primary CAC annual returns deadline is 30 June of every year.

Do CAC certificates expire?

Failure to file annual returns will not cause the physical certificate to expire, but it will change your official status to 'Inactive' and can lead to the eventual deregistration (striking off) of your company. By fulfilling your regulatory obligations and maintaining active corporate status, you ensure the ongoing validity and legitimacy of your business operations.

Troubleshooting common verification errors

Problem Likely cause Fix "No record found" Typo in the business name Re-enter the name exactly; try the RC number instead Business not appearing Registration is very recent Wait a few days for it to be updated in the database Status shows "Inactive" Annual returns not filed File outstanding returns via icrp.cac.gov.ng Portal not loading Site downtime or slow connection Wait and try again later; ensure you have a stable internet connection Name mismatch on result Data entry error during registration This can happen due to data entry errors during registration — contact CAC for corrections

Any legitimate Nigerian business will share its RC number without hesitation. If a vendor or contractor refuses to provide it, that alone is a red flag.

Use only official CAC channels below. Disregard any third-party "CAC agent" contacts not listed here.

Official website: cac.gov.ng

cac.gov.ng Public search portal: search.cac.gov.ng

search.cac.gov.ng Company Registration Portal (CRP): icrp.cac.gov.ng

icrp.cac.gov.ng Helpdesk emails: helpdesk@cac.gov.ng / cservice@cac.gov.ng, available Monday to Friday, 6 am–8 pm

helpdesk@cac.gov.ng / cservice@cac.gov.ng, available Monday to Friday, 6 am–8 pm Phone: +234 708 062 9000 / +234 818 229 8971

+234 708 062 9000 / +234 818 229 8971 Address: Plot 420, Tigris Crescent, Off Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja

FAQs

How do I find my CAC certificate online? Log in to the CAC Company Registration Portal using the email address you used during registration. Navigate to your dashboard and locate your approved application. Can I do a CAC certificate verification by name for free? Yes. The CAC Public Search portal at search.cac.gov.ng is completely free and accessible without creating an account. Anyone can search for any registered business in Nigeria. Does the same portal verify both companies and business names? Yes. The same CAC portal handles both RC numbers (for incorporated companies) and BN numbers (for registered business names). The search process is identical — enter the name or registration number and review the results. What is a Certified True Copy (CTC) and do I need one? A Certified True Copy, commonly called a CTC, is an official replica of a CAC document that the commission certifies as accurate. It is legally valid for court proceedings, international transactions, and formal documentation requirements. What should I do if a company's CAC status is "Inactive"? An inactive status means the company has not met its annual returns obligations. If your company is listed as inactive on the CAC portal, you must take prompt action to reactivate its status: calculate the total amount due (including penalties for late filing), log in to the CAC portal, locate your company profile, and initiate the annual returns filing process.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about CAC registration fees in Nigeria in 2026, including the costs for business names, companies, and incorporated trustees. The guide also explains additional charges for restricted names, stamp duty, certified documents, and professional agents.

Registration costs can range from ₦1,000 for name reservation to ₦40,000 for certain filings, while agent and law firm fees may reach ₦220,000. Entrepreneurs can also explore SMEDAN’s free registration scheme, which provides access to potential funding, training, and government support.

Source: Legit.ng