New Zealand Immigration has published special country requirements for citizens applying under its Working Holiday Scheme

Citizens from 11 countries must meet additional conditions set out in bilateral agreements before qualifying for the visa

Legit.ng confirmed that the official list includes countries from Asia, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East

New Zealand Immigration has outlined special requirements that citizens of 11 countries must meet when applying for a Working Holiday visa under the country's Working Holiday Scheme in 2026.

According to New Zealand Immigration, the additional conditions each applicant must satisfy depend on the specific bilateral agreement between New Zealand and the applicant's home country.

New Zealand sets special Working Holiday visa rules for citizens of 11 countries. Photo Credit: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

These requirements are separate from the standard criteria that apply to all Working Holiday Scheme applicants.

New Zealand: 11 countries with special conditions

The countries whose citizens face additional requirements are:

1. China.

2. Hong Kong.

3. Peru.

4. Philippines.

5. Singapore.

6. Taiwan.

7. Thailand.

8. Turkey.

9. United Kingdom.

10. United States.

11. Vietnam.

New Zealand: What this means for applicants

Prospective applicants from any of the 11 listed countries must review the specific conditions tied to their nationality before submitting a visa application.

New Zealand Immigration noted that the special requirements vary by country, meaning a citizen of the United Kingdom, for example, may face different conditions from a citizen of Vietnam or the Philippines.

The Working Holiday Scheme is a popular route that allows young people from eligible countries to live and work in New Zealand for a limited period.

While most applicants follow a standard set of criteria, those from the listed nations must satisfy an extra layer of conditions that reflects the terms of the agreement their government holds with New Zealand.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had listed 45 countries whose citizens are eligible for its Working Holiday visas.

Categories exempt from New Zealand's new visa process

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had published 11 visa categories exempt from its new visa application process.

The announcement, published on the INZ website, said the move is part of a gradual shift that has been underway for several years, during which most visitor and all transit visa applications have already been brought online.

The agency said the change is designed to make the process smoother for applicants and to allow INZ to process applications more efficiently.

Source: Legit.ng