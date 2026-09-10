New Zealand Lists 11 Countries Whose Citizens Must Meet Special Conditions for Working Holiday Visa
- New Zealand Immigration has published special country requirements for citizens applying under its Working Holiday Scheme
- Citizens from 11 countries must meet additional conditions set out in bilateral agreements before qualifying for the visa
- Legit.ng confirmed that the official list includes countries from Asia, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
New Zealand Immigration has outlined special requirements that citizens of 11 countries must meet when applying for a Working Holiday visa under the country's Working Holiday Scheme in 2026.
According to New Zealand Immigration, the additional conditions each applicant must satisfy depend on the specific bilateral agreement between New Zealand and the applicant's home country.
These requirements are separate from the standard criteria that apply to all Working Holiday Scheme applicants.
New Zealand: 11 countries with special conditions
The countries whose citizens face additional requirements are:
1. China.
2. Hong Kong.
3. Peru.
4. Philippines.
5. Singapore.
6. Taiwan.
7. Thailand.
8. Turkey.
9. United Kingdom.
10. United States.
11. Vietnam.
New Zealand: What this means for applicants
Prospective applicants from any of the 11 listed countries must review the specific conditions tied to their nationality before submitting a visa application.
New Zealand Immigration noted that the special requirements vary by country, meaning a citizen of the United Kingdom, for example, may face different conditions from a citizen of Vietnam or the Philippines.
The Working Holiday Scheme is a popular route that allows young people from eligible countries to live and work in New Zealand for a limited period.
While most applicants follow a standard set of criteria, those from the listed nations must satisfy an extra layer of conditions that reflects the terms of the agreement their government holds with New Zealand.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had listed 45 countries whose citizens are eligible for its Working Holiday visas.
Categories exempt from New Zealand's new visa process
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had published 11 visa categories exempt from its new visa application process.
The announcement, published on the INZ website, said the move is part of a gradual shift that has been underway for several years, during which most visitor and all transit visa applications have already been brought online.
The agency said the change is designed to make the process smoother for applicants and to allow INZ to process applications more efficiently.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng