South Korea announced which African countries qualify for the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization, bypassing the standard visa process

Citizens from the eligible African nations can use K-ETA to enter South Korea and remain in the country for up to 90 days

Only two African countries made the list, leaving the rest of the continent subject to traditional visa requirements

South Korea has revealed that only two African countries qualify for the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA), a system that allows eligible nationals to enter the country without a traditional visa and stay for up to 90 days.

The announcement narrows access significantly for African travellers, with the vast majority of the continent's nations excluded from the scheme entirely.

South Korea: 2 African countries whose citizens qualify for K-ETA. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Dirk von Mallinckrodt/LEE JIN-MAN

Source: Getty Images

African countries eligible for South Korea K-ETA

The two African nations whose citizens can take advantage of the K-ETA entry system are:

1. Botswana

2. Morocco

Citizens from both countries can apply for authorisation through the K-ETA system rather than going through the full visa application process, and are permitted to remain in South Korea for up to 90 days upon approval.

What K-ETA means for African travellers

For the rest of Africa, the standard visa route through South Korean embassies or consulates remains the only pathway into the country. Nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa are not included in the K-ETA eligibility list, meaning their citizens must continue with the more involved traditional visa application process.

The K-ETA system is South Korea's electronic pre-travel authorisation programme, designed to streamline entry for nationals from countries with which South Korea maintains a visa-free or simplified entry arrangement. Botswana and Morocco's inclusion reflects the bilateral agreements each country holds with Seoul, placing them among a small group of African nations with this level of access.

South Korea names countries eligible for K-ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that South Korea had released the full list of 116 countries and territories whose citizens can travel to the country using the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) instead of applying for a traditional visa.

The list includes eight African countries, namely South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mauritius, and Seychelles, as well as major travel nations such as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan.

Source: Legit.ng