Breakdown of How to Find Out If the FBI Has a File on You in 3 Steps

American residents can legally request any FBI records held on them by filing a Freedom of Information Act or Privacy Act request

The FBI offers both an online portal and a postal option for submitting identity records requests, each with specific requirements

Approved requests are assigned a unique tracking number and final responses are sent by post for security reasons

Americans who want to know whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) holds any records on them have a legal pathway to find out, through a formal request process protected under federal law.

According to Oklahoman, under the Privacy Act of 1974, any person has the right to ask a federal agency whether it holds information about them and to obtain copies of any such records.

FBI records request empowers Americans to check personal files through the secure FOIPA portal. Photo credit: AllanWright

Source: Getty Images

The FBI processes these requests through its Records/Information Dissemination Section.

How to submit an FBI records request

The quickest route is through the FBI's electronic FOIPA portal, where applicants fill in their full name, date of birth, place of birth, and current address, then upload a copy of a government-issued ID to confirm their identity.

Those who prefer to write in by post must complete the Department of Justice Certification of Identity Form, known as the DOJ-361, or send a personal letter that explicitly cites the Privacy Act under 5 U.S.C. § 552a. The letter must either be signed before a notary public or include a declaration made under penalty of perjury. Completed postal requests go to: Federal Bureau of Investigation, Attn: FOI/PA Request, Record/Information Dissemination Section, 170 Marcel Drive, Winchester, VA 22602-4843.

Tracking your request after submission

Once the FBI receives a request, it enters the Central Records System. The applicant is then assigned a unique FOIPA Request Number, which can be used to monitor progress on the FBI Vault Status Tracker at any time.

When a search is complete, the FBI sends its response and any retrieved documents by U.S. First-Class Mail rather than electronically, citing security reasons.

It is worth noting that the FBI may withhold or redact certain information if its release is considered a risk to an ongoing investigation or national security, as permitted under exemptions in the Freedom of Information Act.

FBI releases names and photos of most wanted Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has publicly named four Nigerian nationals as wanted suspects in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud operation that caused losses exceeding $6,000,000 to more than 70 American businesses.

Source: Legit.ng