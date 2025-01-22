How to deactivate MTN caller tune on iPhone and Android in Nigeria

An MTN caller tune is a personalised audio clip that plays to your callers instead of the standard ringing tone. MTN offers a variety of caller tunes, including music tracks, sound effects, and customised audio clips. However, continuous subscription fees can become inconvenient when the tune is no longer appealing. Here is a comprehensive guide on how to deactivate MTN caller tune on iPhone and Android.

Deactivating MTN caller tunes is essential for avoiding unwanted phone charges and controlling your subscriptions. Many users enjoy customising their ringback tones, but recurring fees can become inconvenient. Understanding how to cancel these tunes quickly saves money and avoids unnecessary billing for services you no longer need.

How to deactivate MTN caller tune

You can deactivate your MTN caller tune using USSD codes, SMS, the MyMTN app, the MTN website, or by contacting MTN customer care. Here is an overview of the various methods you can use to deactivate the MTN caller tune.

1. Using USSD code

One of the easiest ways to deactivate your caller tune is through the MTN USSD code for deactivation: *410#. Follow the below steps to learn how to get it done.

Open the phone dialer on your device. Dial *410# and press the call button. Navigate the menu options displayed on your screen. Select the option labelled “Deactivate Caller Tunes”. Confirm your selection to complete the process.

You will receive a confirmation message from MTN once the caller tune has been successfully deactivated. This method is quick and does not require an internet connection.

2. Using SMS

You can cancel your MTN caller tune by sending a "stop" text message to 410. Here is how to cancel your subscription using SMS.

Open the messaging app on your device. Create a new message and type “CANCEL” or “STOP” in the message body. Send the message to 410.

After sending the SMS, you will receive a message from MTN confirming that the caller tune subscription has been deactivated. Alternatively, you can delete a single tune by sending “Del+Tunecode” to 410. For instance, you can send del0123456 to 410.

3. Using MyMTN app

MTN’s mobile app offers a user-friendly way to manage your subscriptions. It provides additional features to manage other MTN subscriptions, making it a convenient option for regular users. Check out the steps below on how to deactivate your caller tune using the MyMTN app:

Download and install the MyMTN app from your device’s app store. Log in using your MTN account credentials. Navigate to the “Caller Tunes” section within the app. Select the “Deactivate” option and confirm your choice.

4. Using the MTN website

This method is ideal for users managing their subscriptions through a desktop interface. Here are the steps:

Visit the MTN Nigeria website and log in to your account. Go to the “Manage Caller Tunes” section. Select the “Deactivate” option. Confirm your request to cancel the caller tune subscription.

If the above methods do not work or you encounter difficulties, you can contact MTN customer support for assistance. Simply dial the MTN customer care number, 180, on your mobile device and follow the voice prompts to speak with a customer service representative.

Request the cancellation of your caller tune subscription. The representative will guide you through the process and confirm the cancellation. You can also get in touch with the MTN customer care team via the below channels:

Email : customercareng@mtn.com

: customercareng@mtn.com Facebook :

: X (Twitter): @MTNNG

@MTNNG LinkedIn: MTN Nigeria

How to activate MTN caller tune again

To reactivate a caller tune, you can use the MTN app, dial *410#, or send the activation code to 410. Select your preferred tune from the available options. For detailed information on MTN caller tune codes, visit the MTN website or contact customer support.

Will cancelling your caller tune affect your ability to receive calls?

No, cancelling your caller tune will only remove the customised audio clip that plays when someone calls you. It does not interfere with your incoming calls. Your callers will hear the standard network ringing tone instead of the caller tune.

What is the code to deactivate MTN caller tunes?

The code to deactivate MTN caller tunes is *410#. Dial this code on your phone and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process. The menu will guide you to select the option for deactivating caller tunes and confirm your request.

Learning how to deactivate MTN caller tune on iPhone and Android in Nigeria is straightforward. Whether you use a USSD code, SMS, the MyMTN app, or the MTN website, these methods ensure a hassle-free experience. Save money and regain control over your subscriptions today.

