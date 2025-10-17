Here are 5 Fakespot alternatives in case it doesn't cut it for you

ReviewMeta, FakeFind, and TraceFuse are some of the best Fakespot alternatives for verifying online reviews. Whether you’re shopping for gadgets, clothing, or services, these tools help you identify genuine feedback and avoid fake reviews, ensuring a smarter and more confident shopping experience.

Key takeaways

Buydit.org sources product insights from Reddit , highlighting genuine recommendations drawn from real community discussions.

, highlighting genuine recommendations drawn from real community discussions. FakeFind employs AI to monitor sites such as Amazon, Walmart, and eBay, identifying reviews that may be fake or suspicious.

employs such as Amazon, Walmart, and eBay, identifying reviews that may be fake or suspicious. ReviewMeta examines Amazon reviews and refines product ratings by filtering out potentially deceptive feedback.

examines by filtering out potentially deceptive feedback. TraceFuse allows Amazon sellers to track their listings and request the removal of reviews that violate policies or contain misleading content.

allows and request the removal of reviews that violate policies or contain misleading content. TheReviewIndex uses AI to spot misleading or fake reviews on multiple e-commerce sites, helping users better evaluate product credibility.

The best Fakespot alternative for honest reviews

Identifying fake reviews can be tricky — even Fakespot isn’t flawless. For shoppers seeking more dependable insights before buying, these five Fakespot alternatives are worth a look.

Tool Key functions ReviewMeta Analyses Amazon reviews and recalculates scores by filtering fake feedback. TraceFuse Detects, flags, and removes fake or policy-violating reviews for sellers. TheReviewIndex Aggregates and analyses reviews from 30+ sites for reliable insight Buydit.org Highlights Reddit-endorsed products using community-based credibility. FakeFind Uses AI to identify fake reviews and assign trust scores across platforms.

ReviewMeta is a Fakespot alternative for Amazon. It’s a free online tool and browser extension that helps users assess the credibility of Amazon product reviews. The tool evaluates every review on a product page, analysing reviewer history, repeated language, and posting patterns to identify potentially fake or manipulated feedback.

Once the analysis is complete, ReviewMeta recalculates an adjusted rating that estimates how the product might score without the questionable reviews. Using it is straightforward—simply paste an Amazon product URL, and within seconds, you’ll receive a detailed report with filtered ratings, flagged reviews, and trust insights.

While not perfect, ReviewMeta offers a more transparent, data-driven way to determine which products have genuinely reliable customer feedback.

TraceFuse

TraceFuse is a comprehensive tool for Amazon sellers that helps protect brand reputation by spotting and managing suspicious or guideline-violating reviews. It continuously monitors listings for unusual reviewer activity, sudden rating shifts, or content that breaches Amazon’s policies, and can automatically submit removal requests for sellers.

The platform provides detailed reports of flagged and removed reviews, enabling sellers to maintain trust and ensure their listings showcase genuine customer feedback. TraceFuse operates on a pay-per-removed-review model ($250 per review), typically eliminating 5–15% of critical reviews.

It does not require direct access to Seller Central, ensuring full compliance with Amazon’s policies. With a first-order discount for new clients, it’s a trusted solution for sellers looking to safeguard their brand.

TheReviewIndex

TheReviewIndex is an innovative platform and a trusted Fakespot alternative for Firefox and Chrome, built to simplify the analysis of customer feedback. It provides advanced tools to categorise and assess feedback, automatically organising responses to save time and boost accuracy.

With a centralised data warehouse, TheReviewIndex integrates and evaluates feedback from over 30 e-commerce channels, enabling businesses to focus less on report generation and more on understanding their customers. By delivering in-depth insights, the platform helps companies make data-driven decisions, refine their offerings, and elevate overall customer satisfaction.

Buydit.org

Buydit.org is a free Fakespot alternative that draws on Reddit communities to highlight products recommended by real users. It aggregates mentions from Reddit threads and assigns an “Endorsement Strength” score based on the volume of posts and engagement, reflecting community support.

Users can view the product on Amazon alongside the original Reddit discussions, providing context and helping them make decisions based on genuine experiences rather than ratings alone. With no ads, tracking, or sign-ups, Buydit.org offers a simple, privacy-conscious way to discover products, making it a standout alternative to traditional review-analysis tools.

FakeFind

FakeFind is an AI-driven tool that helps shoppers assess online product reviews on major platforms like Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Best Buy, Etsy, and Sephora. It detects suspicious patterns such as repetitive wording, unusual reviewer activity, and sudden rating spikes. The tool then generates a Trust Score (1–10) and an Adjusted Rating, providing a clearer picture of a product’s actual quality.

By pasting a product link, users receive a detailed report highlighting trustworthy reviews and those to approach with caution. Fully browser-based and requiring no account, FakeFind offers a simple, user-friendly way to make informed shopping decisions and avoid products inflated by fake feedback.

TheReviewIndex and ReviewMeta are well-known Fakespot alternatives for Chrome, providing browser extensions that evaluate product reviews and identify fake or misleading feedback.

What is Fakespot, and what does it do?

Fakespot is an online tool that checks product reviews on platforms like Amazon, Yelp, and TripAdvisor for fake or misleading feedback. Analysing patterns, reviewer behaviour, and language with AI, it generates a reliability score to help shoppers make smarter buying decisions.

Is there another website like Fakespot?

There are multiple websites similar to Fakespot that help verify the authenticity of reviews. These include ReviewMeta, Null Fake, FakeFind, Buydit.org, and TraceFuse, each using various methods to identify suspicious or fake feedback.

Is Fakespot dead?

Fakespot was discontinued. Mozilla announced on 22 May 2025 that the service would shut down on 1 July 2025, affecting the website, mobile apps, browser extensions, and the Review Checker feature in Firefox. The Firefox Review Checker stopped functioning earlier, on 10 June 2025.

When Fakespot falls short, a trustworthy Fakespot alternative can come to the rescue. Using AI-powered analysis or insights from real users, these tools help you distinguish authentic reviews from fake ones, enabling smarter and more confident shopping.

