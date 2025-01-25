What is a Snap Score? How to increase and check your Snap Score

Snapchat is a popular messaging app that allows users to send snaps meant to disappear after being viewed. The app has interesting features such as filters, stories, and memories. What is more interesting is the Snap Score feature, which reflects how active a user is on the app. But what is unique about this feature, and how can you increase and check your Snap Score?

A Snap Score is a feature that represents how active one is on Snapchat. Photo: DALL.E (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Snapchat is a fun app that allows users to communicate and interact with friends and family. The app allows sharing stories, sending snaps, and making new friends. The app is also interesting because you can track your progress and see how active you are on the app. It is easy to check and increase your Snap Score.

Meaning of Snap Score

A Snapchat score represents how active a user is on the messaging app. According to Snapchat Support, a Snapchat Score is determined by a supersecret, special equation that includes the number of snaps sent and received, stories posted, and other factors.

How to check your Snap Score

Checking your Snap Score is easy and takes less than one minute. Just follow the following three simple steps.

1. Open your Snapchat app.

2. Tap your profile at the top-left corner of the screen

3. Your Snap Score will be next to the ghost icon below your profile.

Another simple way to see your Snapchat score is to open your Snapchat and then swipe down the camera screen. You will see your score next to your username.

How is Snap Score calculated?

There is no formula for calculating your Snap Score. However, it is determined by several factors, including the number of snaps sent or received, stories posted, and other factors such as:

The number of friends you have added since you started using the app.

How you maintain Snap streaks with friends.

Whether you watch or discover content on the app.

What makes a Snap Score go up?

The Snap Score goes up when each time one uses Snapchat. Photo: Jaap Arriens (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If you want your Snap Score to go up, ensure you use the messaging feature frequently. Below are some of the things you can do to increase the score.

1. Use Snapchat frequently

One of the many ways to increase your Snapchat score is by using the app frequently. Send Snaps to your friends and engage with others. You can also view other viewers' Snaps and respond to them.

If you don't feel like sending snaps, you can send messages to increase your score. For instance, it works well for people in a long-distance relationship. The more you use Snapchat, the higher your score will be.

2. Send and receive snaps

If you keep sending and receiving snaps on the app, your score will go up. Therefore, the more times you send and receive videos or photos, the higher your score will be.

3. Post stories

Stories are videos or photos that Snapchat users create and share. You can also increase your Snap Score by posting these stories, which disappear after 24 hours.

4. Add more friends

Adding more friends to Snapchat is also an activity that can raise your Snap Score. Adding friends increases your It because by doing so, you are active on the app. However, if you unadd people on Snapchat, your score will not change.

5. Snap with popular users

Snapping with a popular user means sharing snaps with those with a higher score. Doing that will increase your score more quickly because Snapchat considers the popularity of the users you interact with.

6. Send snaps to multiple friends/users at once

You can also increase it by sending snaps to multiple friends on the app. The score increases because you get one point for every friend you send a snap to. So, if you send it to five friends at once, you will get five points.

7. Keep your snap streaks going

Snap streaks happen when you exchange snaps daily with a friend. Photo: DALL.E

Source: UGC

Snap streaks occur when you and a friend exchange snaps with each other at least once every day. It is the number of consecutive days that two Snapchat users send each other Snaps. Doing this will significantly increase your score, and if you fail to send a video or photo within 24 hours, the streak is lost.

Does Snap Score go down if you stop using the app?

If you stop using Snapchat, your score will not go down. It will remain the same until you start using the app again.

Can you see a friend's Snap Score?

Yes, you can see your friend's Snap Score. Tap on their profile to see their score below their username.

Does your Snap Score increase with chats?

Your Snap Score increases slightly with chats. Texting your friends on Snapchat will increase your score slightly. The best and quickest way to increase your Snap Score is by sending photos and videos.

How much does your Snap Score go up per snap?

When you send or receive a Snap, your score increases by one point. If you make snapping on Snapchat a regular activity, your score will always go up.

What does someone's Snap Score tell you?

A person's score indicates how active they are on Snapchat. A person with a high score is very active on the app. This could be because of activities such as sending/receiving Snaps, posting stories and keeping Snap streaks going.

One of Snapchat's interesting features is the Snap Score. It represents how active you are on Snapchat. If your score is high, it indicates that you frequently use the app. You can increase it by sending/receiving snaps, snapping with friends with high scores, and posting stories.

Legit.ng recently published an article on how to verify a Telegram account. Telegram has become a leading global messaging app with diverse features like bot integration and cloud storage. Building a strong follower base is one way to get the messaging app verified.

Verifying a Telegram account is crucial because it establishes authenticity and trust for businesses and influencers. It also indicates that the account is legitimate. Read the guide for more detailed information.

Source: Legit.ng