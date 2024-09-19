E-CMR Nigeria: what it is, how to register and what it costs

The Nigerian Police Force established the Central Motor Registry (CMR) over 60 years ago to maintain vehicle information in Nigeria. For the past 60 years, Nigerian vehicle owners have been registering their vehicles manually, which has come with multiple challenges, such as motor theft and other crimes. To deal with these challenges, the Nigerian Police Force introduced e-CMR in Nigeria.

E-CMR Nigeria helps to digitaly store vehicle data. Photo: @PoliceNG on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Nigerian Police Force plays a crucial role in protecting the lives and property of the Nigerian nation. The e-CMR will make vehicle registration easy in Nigeria because it will no longer be done manually. This system supports the country's move towards digital transformation. Therefore, registering for e-CMR and getting a certificate is crucial because it proves vehicle ownership.

What is e-CMR in Nigeria?

E-CMR is a digitalised Central Motor Registry. It is an advanced online repository of motor vehicle data designed to help police investigations. The system will also help in combating vehicle-related crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, car theft, and transporting illegal goods.

In this new system, vehicle owners provide information about their vehicles, ownership and any necessary details. The process requires internet-enabled devices such as smartphones, laptops and computers. According to a Facebook post by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, the NPF introduced an Electronic Central Motor Registry in April 2023.

Nigerian vehicle owners manually registered their vehicles, such as expensive cars, buses, trucks and SUVs, before introducing e-CMR. This new system allows motor owners to do it electronically.

How much is the cost of e-CMR in Nigeria?

According to reports, vehicle registration on the Electronic Central Motor Registry portal costs N5,375 per vehicle. However, the registration cost is not uniform for all types of vehicles.

How to register for e-CMR

Registration is done on the e-CMR portal. Vehicle owners need an internet-enabled device, visit the portal and follow the following steps.

The e-CMR registration portal page. Photo: cmris.npf.gov.ng

Source: UGC

1. Go to the official website.

2. Click on "Get Started."

3. Create a profile. If you already have a profile, skip to step 8

Choose profile type – Personal or Organisation

Select Identification – NIN for Personal or TIN for Organisation

Enter your identification number

Verify

4. Once your identity is verified, click "Continue."

5. Confirm your email and phone number.

If your email is no longer valid, select "NO" and provide a valid one.

If your phone number is not the current one you are using, choose NO and enter the one you are using now.

Click "Confirm" to receive a token via your updated phone number and email address.

6. Enter the token and click "Confirm Token"; if confirmed, click "Continue" to proceed.

7. On the Personal Information page, review your uploaded NIN/TIN details.

Select your current state of residence and current LGA of Residence.

Confirm if your NIN/TIN address matches your current residential address. If not, enter your Current Residential Address.

If you select a wrong response, click on Change Selection to make corrections.

Create and confirm your password.

Go to Next to proceed.

8. Apply for the CMR Motor Vehicle Information Certificate.

Log in with your username (Email or Phone Number) and password (created in Step 7)

Click "Login"

9. Choose "CMR Request"

Select CMR Request – Select a Request

CMR Sub-Request – Select Sub-Request

Select "Number of Requests": Single (for one vehicle) or Fleet (for multiple vehicles)

10. Enter vehicle details.

Select vehicle category and plate number type.

Provide the vehicle details, state licensing officer (where the vehicle was registered) and state requesting form (where you request the CMR service).

11. Confirm request.

Carefully review the details for accuracy.

Click "Proceed" to view the invoice and make the payment.

12. Explore user profile features.

Requests: View requests, sold vehicles, print certificates, etc.

Profile: Update or edit your password, email, and phone number.

Log out: Exit the portal.

How long does it take to get CMR?

Nigerian vehicle owners should wait up to 24 hours for the application to be processed and approved. Once the payment has been made, one should wait up to 24 hours for approval. You will receive a notification via email or SMS. The SMS or email contains your CMR certificate, which is proof of vehicle ownership.

Has CMR been stopped in Nigeria?

The Electronic Central Motors Registry will help the Nigerian Police Force to reduce vehicle-related crimes. Photo: Drazen Zigic

Source: Getty Images

Vehicle electronic registration has not been stopped in Nigeria. However, the initiative was suspended to commence on 29 July 2024. The directives came 24 hours after the Nigeria Police Force announced that Nigerian vehicle owners were to ensure they had registered their vehicles before 29 July 2024.

The suspension was to ensure mass enlightenment and education of all citizens and residents on the benefits and effectiveness of e-CMR. ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi announced the suspension of e-CMR. According to him, IGP Kayode Egbetokun ordered the suspension so the masses could be enlightened about the digitalised registry.

The inspector-general of police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has ordered an immediate suspension of the proposed enforcement of the e-CMR initially scheduled to commence on the 29th of July, 2024. This is to give ample benefits and effectiveness in solving the challenge of vehicle-related crimes and protecting individual and corporate vehicle ownership

In an X (Twitter) tweet, the Nigerian Police Force stated that the electronic motor registry will strengthen national security by enhancing law enforcement efficiency, deterring crime, and aiding investigations for swift resolutions.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi emphasised the benefits and advantages of e-CMR for the beneficiaries of this system. He said:

To the Nigerian Police Force is to help the Nigerian Police Force, of course, to support police investigation activities seamlessly…reduce crime rates as usage of motor vehicles for the commission of crimes will decrease, quick identification of motors involved in crimes or accidents to fasten resolution of cases…

Is CMR compulsory in Nigeria?

The Electronic Central Motor Registry is compulsory. Every vehicle owner must register their motor vehicle in the registry to be issued a certificate for motor ownership. Registration benefits not only the Nigerian Police Force but also the vehicle owners. The registration will reduce vehicle theft.

What is a CMR certificate?

A CMR certificate is a document that vehicle owners receive after registering and paying for the vehicle registry. It serves as proof of vehicle ownership and prevents theft and fraud.

When was CMR introduced in Nigeria?

The Central Motor Registry was established in Nigeria over 60 years ago. So it has always been there. However, the system has changed, and vehicle owners can register using internet-enabled devices. The e-CMR was introduced in Nigeria in April 2023 by the Nigerian Police Force.

The Police Force introduced e-CMR in Nigeria in 2023. The motor registry system has been manually done in the past few years, leading to numerous vehicle-related crimes, which the NPF wants to reduce through e-CMR. E-CMR helps store vehicle and vehicle owners' data to reduce such crimes. Registering is done in the Central Motor Registry portal.

Legit.ng recently published a piece explaining how eSIM works. Subscriber Identity Module cards have been essential for mobile users since 1991. This technology allows users to continue using their phones to receive, call, and text without a physical SIM card.

The eSIM was developed in 2012; the first version was published in March 2016. It is a tiny digital chip that connects you to a network and identifies you as a mobile subscriber. You can use eSIM on most Android phones that support the eSIM technology. Find out more about eSIM.

Source: Legit.ng