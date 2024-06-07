Car dashboard symbols and meanings: vital symbols to take note of

A car is a convenient way to move around. Various parts of a car work together to ensure proper function. The dashboard allows the car owner to see multiple indicators, which sometimes indicate a problem. These car dashboard symbols and their meanings help you understand your car and road safety.

It is easy to know when something is off in your car when you have mastered all the car dashboard signs and names. The lights come on as a warning and persist until the problem is fixed. The first thing you need to know is to understand the various warning signs that may appear on your dashboard.

Car dashboard symbols and meanings

Your car has a light that briefly illuminates when you turn it on to ensure everything is working and safe. Occasionally, you may notice one light that doesn't go off, indicating a problem. Below is a detailed guide on all the car dashboard warning lights you must look out for to ensure your car is safe.

1. Check engine light

The engine is the most essential part of a car, and seeing the engine light on is most drivers' worst nightmare. The warning comes on in the shape of a silhouetted engine. However, sometimes, it illuminates with the all-caps message "CHECK ENGINE."

The warning could be related to the car's emissions and motor system, a loose wire, a worn solenoid, or a severe engine problem. If the check engine light pops up while driving, proceed to the mechanic for a proper diagnosis.

2. Battery

The battery warning light is one of the signs that is easy to understand, as it resembles the battery. The light that resembles the battery is often followed by a sound like a flat battery. The important thing is to pay attention to whether the light is illuminated even though the car still starts and usually moves. This problem could indicate a wiring or alternator problem or a faulty battery.

3. Coolant temperature

The symbol is also known as the transmission temperature warning light. This yellow light on the dashboard appears like a thermometer taking a dip in the ocean.

The warning indicates an overheated car. The reason for this could be a broken water pump or coolant levels going down in the radiator. It could also mean a leaking or burst coolant hose or a damaged radiator.

4. Traction and stability control

The warning light often appears as a front view of a car, with two squiggly lines underneath. This illustrates that your car is sliding on the road. The traction and stability control light only turns on when the system is active.

The cause could be excess water due to rain or snow. If they turn on when your car is not speeding and the road is dry, there could be an issue with the system, and you should have it checked.

6. Oil pressure warning

This is the most visible warning light on the dashboard. When the oil pressure light illuminates, it indicates that your car needs oil to be topped off, that the oil pump is broken, or that there is a leak of oil in the engine.

When this happens, check the oil levels using the engine's dipstick. If it shows oil levels are low, add oil, and hopefully, the light will go off. If that doesn't happen, get to a mechanic for a proper diagnosis.

7. Tire pressure monitoring system

The light appears as a two-thirds of a circle with an exclamation point at the centre. The lines at the bottom symbolize the tread of a car tyre. It could mean that you have a flat or overinflated tyre, and it is hazardous to drive with tyre issues.

Stop and refill the tyre to the ideal pressure rating if you see this sign. Reignite the car to see if the light goes off. If not, the tyres may be damaged, and you must replace them.

8. Brake system

This is also among the most dangerous lights for many drivers. Brakes are critical in a car, as they help slow down a vehicle on the road and when changing gear. The light is a form of communication that indicates your brakes have an issue.

Stop and check to see if your parking brake is engaged. Then, try releasing the brake while in the park. If the light doesn't go off, take your car to the mechanic.

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

It could be that the driver pulled away when the parking brake engaged, worn-out brake pads, low fluid, or a faulty Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). If the ABS light is illuminated, your car has a problem with the ABS.

9. Airbag warning

The light automatically turns on when the car is started. However, if it stays on while driving, your airbags have a problem. Although this will not stop your vehicle from moving, it could pose a danger in case of an accident. You should, therefore, have your car checked to ensure your safety in case of an accident.

10. Lamp out

This is one of the less severe dashlights on the list. When the lamp-out light illuminates, one of your lights is not working. Whether it's your headlamp or taillight, it's risky, as it may cause an accident, and you could get a ticket. The lamp-out indicator appears like the sun with rays all around.

11. Wash fluid

The wash fluid indicator imitates the windshield wipers. This means the car is low on windshield washer fluid, and you must fill it out as soon as possible.

12. Low fuel

The low-fuel indicator is one of the sure signs every driver has encountered. It appears as an icon of a fuel pump. Your car is running low on fuel, and it's time to top up. However, the car will not immediately stop moving; you get a few kilometres to plan. Do not push your luck, as unexpected things like traffic and weather patterns may derail you.

13. Seat belt reminder

This light pops up immediately when you get into the car. It is a reminder to fasten your seat belt, usually followed by noise. The seat belt will also blink if your codriver has yet to fasten his or her belt. Buckle up once you see this light, which will save your life in an accident.

14. Security Indicator

This light will blink if your car has an anti-theft system. If the security system is armed, some cars won't start and may be immobilized in case of a security threat. If it is solid, the vehicle is running normally, and the light still goes on, then the system has a problem that needs to be checked.

15. Lane departure warning

Most modern vehicles have a lane departure warning feature. When your car drifts out of its lane, a light on your dashboard will flash and beep. You must steer the vehicle to the correct lane, but if the light comes on while changing lanes, ignore it and stay on course.

What do car dash warning symbols mean?

Car dashboard warning symbols are communication symbols in a car. They warn you when something is off. These warnings should be taken seriously. The colour of the warning symbols is also essential to note.

Green means the system is okay and in use.

Yellow car warning lights mean that something needs to be checked soon.

Red indicated something was seriously wrong and potentially dangerous. So, stop and have it checked.

What is the most serious warning light?

Although most warning lights should be taken seriously, the check engine light is considered the most dangerous. This is because the engine is one of the most critical systems in a car. The light may be triggered by minor or major issues.

What are the 3 main warning gauges on your dash?

There are three primary warning gauges on a car dashboard. They are:

Speedometer, which measures the car's speed. It used a magnetic sensor and a housed ton ring. It is critical to know your speed for safety purposes.

The tachometer shows the engine's revolutions per minute (RPM), which indicates its performance.

The Fuel Level Gauge displays the amount of fuel in the vehicle. It's a great way to determine how much fuel your tank has and ensure timely refills.

What does (!) mean in a car?

The sign displayed as an exclamation point inside brackets is a tyre pressure monitoring system warning. This critical message indicates that one or more tyres are low on pressure. When you see this symbol, find a safe place to stop, look at your tyres, and add to the recommended levels.

It is crucial for every driver to understand these car dashboard symbols and meanings. They indicate when something is okay and when there is a problem. All dashboard indicators should be taken seriously.

