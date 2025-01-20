The Nigerian Government announced the launch of a new multipurpose National Identity Card, centralised around the National Identification Number (NIN)

This General Multipurpose Card (GMPC) offers various functionalities, including payments, government services, and travel

Citizens can request the card online, at NIMC offices, or through their respective banks

The Nigerian Government has announced the launch of a new multipurpose National Identity Card, designed to simplify and enhance the identity verification process for citizens.

The National Identification Number (NIN), which certifies the citizenship of every Nigerian, is central to obtaining this new card.

Features and Benefits

The new National ID Card, described as a General Multipurpose Card (GMPC), eliminates the need for multiple cards.

This single card can be used for various purposes, including payments and financial transactions, government services, and travel.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS) to implement the payment and financial functionalities.

Powered by the AFRIGO card scheme, an indigenous initiative by NIBSS, the GMPC aims to streamline and secure identity verification processes for Nigerian citizens.

How to Obtain the New National ID Card

To obtain the new multipurpose National ID Card, applicants must follow these steps:

Request the card using their NIN through the self-service online portal, NIMC offices, or their respective banks.

The card will be issued through the applicants' respective banks in line with existing protocols for issuing debit/credit cards.

Cardholders can pick up their cards at designated centres or opt for delivery to a requested location at an extra cost.

The Nigerian Government encourages all citizens to process and obtain the new National ID Card to take advantage of its numerous features and benefits.

National Identity Card

The history of the national identity card in Nigeria dates back to 1977 when the concept was first introduced. The initial efforts to establish a national identification system faced several challenges, leading to delays in implementation.

It wasn't until 2003 that the Nigerian government launched a registration process for obtaining the national identity card. To streamline and manage the process, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was established in 2007.

The NIMC's mandate was to create, operate, and manage Nigeria's national identity card database, providing a unified and secure means of asserting the identity of Nigerians.

Since its establishment, the NIMC has implemented several reforms and technological advancements to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the national identity management system.

The introduction of the new multipurpose National Identity Card is part of these ongoing efforts to enhance identity verification and service delivery for Nigerian citizens.

NIMC Gives Update on Payment of Card

Legit.ng reported that Nigerians will have to pay for the new multipurpose national identity card because of the government's limited revenue, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said.

Peter Iwegbu, NIMC's head of card management services said this during a two-day news conference in Lagos. Paying for the identity card, according to Iwegbu, would guarantee that it was issued to only those who required it.

