What does Yubo stand for? Everything parents need to know about the site

Yubo is a popular social app created by French engineering students in 2015. It is designed for young people to socialise and make new friends online. The app allows users to join, play games, and swipe to find new friends, and it hosts live streams. But what does Yubo stand for?

Yubo is a social networking platform with over 60 million users worldwide. The app is available for Android and iPhone users and is free to use, but additional features are available for a monthly fee. Understanding Yubo is important if you are a teen parent.

What does Yubo stand for?

What is the meaning of Yubo? Yubo is a social discovery app originally called Yellow. It was created by TWELVE APP as a Snapchat companion app to help youngsters find friends. By 2022, it had become its own social media app.

Like Tinder, Yubo allows users to swipe through the profiles of others nearby. When the two swipe the right, they are matched. Users can create friendships, join group chats, play games, and host live streams.

The main unique aspect of Yubo is that it encourages users to connect authentically without the need for likes and followers. Although it's free to use, additional features known as Powers are available on a monthly subscription.

Is Yubo a dating app?

Yubo is not a dating app but a platform for socialising. The app focuses on creating a safe and fun online hangout environment for young people. However, the app has raised concern, with some people referring to it as 'Tinder for Teens'.

According to the New York Post, Yubo was under Time investigation, and parents had been warned that teens may come across inappropriate content due to the nature of the app. A Yubo spokesman replied on the issue, saying:

We believe it's important to clarify that Yubo is a social media platform designed to help Gen Z make new friends. . . without the pressure of likes or follows.

Is Yubo kid-friendly?

Yubo is not suitable for kids. The platform has a minimum age requirement, and users need permission from a parent or legal guardian to set up a profile.

Although Yubo has implemented safety features, such as technical tools, community guidelines, block/report features, and human moderators, there are concerns kids can be exposed to inappropriate content.

What is Yubo's age limit?

Yubo has set its age limit to 13 years and above. The app allows adult users to join, but they are set up in separate communities. This means users between ages 13 and 18 cannot interact with older users.

Is Yubo safe?

Parents are increasingly concerned by social media platforms like Yubo and their potential risks. Many are worried about their kids being exposed to inappropriate content and online predators. Yubo has put the following safety measures in place to ensure safety.

Age and identity verification

Although there is a risk of underage users joining the app, Yubo has ensured users must sign up with their birthday. The age verification process includes a selfie, which must match the birthdate, or additional information is needed.

Location sharing

When the app's location is enabled, users can connect with friends in their location. Yubo disables the location settings for users under 18 and allows users to choose which information to share about their location. There is also an option to hide location.

Content moderation

Like any social media, there is a risk of inappropriate content, particularly with the live streaming feature. However, Yubo has interacted with AI filters to moderate live streams in real time. The AI feature filters bullying and hate speech, keeping users safe on the platform.

Block and report functions

Yubo users can block and report users whose content violates the community guidelines. They can also control what people say to them by setting the mute feature.

Many parents wonder, "What does Yubo stand for, and is it safe for kids?" Yubo, formerly known as Yellow, is a live social media platform designed for teens to connect and make new friends through swiping, chatting, live streaming, and gameplay.

