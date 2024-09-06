How does eSIM work? What it is and usage on iPhone and Android

SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) cards have been an essential part of mobile users' lives since 1991. In recent years, the term eSIM has become a common solution for users who panic when travelling. The technology allows users to continue using their phones to receive, call, and text without a physical SIM card. But how does eSIM work?

An eSIM enables users to stay connected remotely without needing a physical SIM card. Photo: pexels.com, @jacob-2102693 (modified by author)

The eSIM was developed in 2012, and the first version was published in March 2016. Major phone manufacturers like Nokia, Samsung, and Apple include eSIM hardware in their new models. The technology has answered the limitations of the old SIM card by eliminating the need to switch SIM cards physically. Due to the ever-evolving technology, you should know how the eSIM works on iPhones and Android phones.

What is an eSIM?

The term eSIM stands for embedded SIM card. It is a tiny digital chip that connects you to a network and identifies you as a mobile phone subscriber.

Unlike a traditional line, a digital line is built into a mobile device, can be reprogrammed remotely, and is 100% digital. It is appealing because it allows users to store multiple eSIM profiles, data plans, and numbers without owning multiple physical lines.

Activating your device's digital chip is relatively straightforward. You can request one by signing up for a new line or converting from a physical line.

How does eSIM work on Android?

If you are thinking of setting up an eSIM on an Android device, the process is simple. Below is a step-by-step guide for setting up a digital chip line on Android phones.

You should first verify that your phone is eSIM compatible. Not all Android phones support the digital chip technology, so confirm with the manufacturer before installing it. The next step is to choose a carrier that accepts eSIM Android. Select the best international digital line and confirm that your carrier supports the technology, as some carriers do not. Buy the digital line plan and follow the instructions provided by the carrier. The procedure for buying the line for an Android plan varies. Install the chip according to your carrier's instructions. To do this, you must first physically put a code from the carrier or scan a QR code. The final step is to activate the digital chip. Activating the chip may involve registering it first.

How to activate eSIM on your Android phone

Activating a digital line on an Android phone is simple. You can either request one by converting from a physical line or signing up for a new line. It's important to remember that your phone should be unlocked if you're planning on switching carriers.

Open your smartphone settings and click on connections. You will see an option for a SIM Manager in the connection section. Click on it. Click on Add Mobile Plan under eSIMs. Select Scan carrier QR code and scan it using your phone camera. A pop-up will let you know that your phone is about to add an eSim. Select Confirm. You can see your new digital chip available in the SIM Manager. Your digital line is now set up and ready to use.

How does eSIM work on iPhone?

Most iPhones support using a digital chip and a physical line simultaneously. This is an advantage, as you can switch between the numbers and use a local plan when travelling. Below is a guide on how to use a digital line on an iPhone device.

Ensure your device is compatible with the iPhone model and supports this technology. Get all the necessary digital chip details from your carrier. These details include the activation code. Scan the QR code or enter the details manually. Lastly, label your plan and configure the settings for your line. If you are a dual SIM user, you can configure the settings for the primary and secondary lines. Set your default line for outgoing calls, messages, iMessage, FaceTime, and cellular data. Switch between plans by going to Settings, then Cellular, and selecting your preferred plan.

How to activate eSIM on an iPhone

Activating an eSIM on an iPhone can be done manually or through the QR code. Photo: pexels.com, @soundarapandianms

Activating a digital chip on an iPhone is straightforward. Below is a step-by-step process to follow.

Once you receive a QR code from your carrier, go to Settings. Click on Cellular. Select Add Cellular Plan. Scan the QR code. Alternatively, you can enter the information provided by your carrier. Once activated, your Cellular Plans will be displayed.

How does eSIM work internationally?

A digital chip is excellent for international use if it is compatible with your mobile phone. Once international roaming is turned on, the digital line allows users to connect internationally to their local network.

Roaming internationally with a digital line is the same as roaming with a physical line. Below are simple steps on how to use a digital line internationally:

Buy a digital line before travelling abroad. You can also purchase through your carrier's app, website, or even at a shop in your new location. Once you purchase the digital line, you need to activate it. To activate it, follow the manufacturer's instructions by scanning the QR code or inputting details manually. Once you arrive at your destination, turn on your digital chip and enable data roaming. The digital line prevents roaming charges. Go to APN settings and check if it is set to the Internet. Most eSIM packages are automatically set to the Internet. Your primary cellular plan should be on while using the digital chip to ensure people can reach you on your regular line. Your primary phone number data roaming should be off to avoid roaming fees.

Benefits of having an eSIM

The digital chip has various benefits. Below are some of the benefits of using an eSIM.

It is convenient. When using the digital chip, a physical line is unnecessary. The convenience so you won't have to go to the store or wait for delivery.

You can instantly change carriers and plans without requiring a new SIM card.

IPhone users can utilize both a digital chip and a physical line simultaneously.

This is beneficial when you want separate personal and business numbers on the same mobile device.

A digital chip allows you to travel internationally or work remotely without swapping your regular line and avoid roaming charges on your local number.

The digital chip creates space efficiency by eliminating needing a physical line tray.

It offers flexibility as you can manage multiple cellular plans, such as different voice and data plans on the same device.

Shortcomings of having an eSIM

An eSIM allows users to manage multiple cell plans simultaneously on one device. Photo: pexels.com, @kampus

Although having a digital line is beneficial, the technology has a few shortcomings. Below are some of the disadvantages of using a digital line.

Things restricted to the digital line are inaccessible when the phone breaks. Phone calls cannot be received, and mobile data paid for can't be used.

The digital chip cannot be removed if your phone is being repaired or you are lending it to someone.

If you want to sell a device, the digital chip must be deleted or transferred from that phone.

Some digital lines are incompatible with certain phones. For example, some American phones do not accept digital lines from other countries.

Can I use an eSIM on an Android phone?

You can use an eSIM on most Android phones that support eSIM technology. Check your device settings to confirm compatibility.

What is the downside of eSIM?

The major downsides of eSIM include difficulty in transferring between devices and limited compatibility with older phones. Additionally, not all carriers support eSIM.

What is the risk with eSIM?

Like any other technology, digital lines are used on connected devices, making them prone to malware and phishing attacks.

Does eSIM always need the Internet?

You need an Internet connection when downloading and activating the eSIM profile, but it is unnecessary afterwards.

How does an eSIM work? An eSIM is a tiny digital chip built into a mobile device and works remotely. It allows both Android and iPhone users to store multiple eSIM profiles, data plans, and numbers without having multiple physical SIM cards.

