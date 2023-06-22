Bet9ja contact number, WhatsApp number, email address, headquarters

Bet9ja is a renowned online sports betting platform in Nigeria, offering a wide range of betting options for sports enthusiasts. Whether you have inquiries, need assistance, or want to address concerns, it is important to know the appropriate channels to contact Bet9ja. Here are the Bet9ja contact number, WhatsApp number, email address, and headquarters details, enabling you to reach out for support whenever needed.

Bet9ja is one of Nigeria's most popular online sports betting platforms that offers a wide range of betting options. Having access to reliable contact information is crucial when using online platforms like Bet9ja. Whether you seek assistance via phone, real-time chat, written correspondence, or social media, here are the channels you can use to receive support.

What is Bet9ja contact number?

One of the most convenient ways to contact Bet9ja is through their customer support contact number. By dialling the provided numbers, you can seek assistance, resolve issues, or get answers to your queries.

You can reach Bet9ja's call centre at:

01-3306666

0-15158888

01-2525555

08099990939

These Bet9ja customer care numbers are dedicated to addressing customer concerns and ensuring their satisfaction. Whether you have questions about account management, payment methods, or general inquiries, their call centre is available to provide assistance.

Other than that, Bet9ja also has a dedicated hotline at 01-4405148 for those who have a keen interest in becoming an agent.

Does Bet9ja offer live chat for real-time support?

Yes, Bet9ja acknowledges the importance of real-time support and offers a live chat feature on its website. Users can access the live chat function by clicking on the "Contact us" form or "Send us a message" option on the website.

Bet9ja's digital assistant, named Victor, will engage in a conversation with you and attempt to address your queries promptly. It is worth noting that logging in is not mandatory to use the live chat.

However, logging in enables Victor to access your personal information and provide more personalized support. For more complex queries, Bet9ja typically responds within 48 hours.

What is Bet9ja's customer service email address?

For users who prefer written correspondence, Bet9ja provides an email address for communication. By sending an email to the address cs@mybet9ja.com, users can outline their concerns or inquiries in detail.

This email address allows you to express your concerns, ask questions, or request specific information related to your Bet9ja account. Bet9ja's customer support team will review the email and respond accordingly, ensuring that you receive the necessary assistance via this channel.

What is Bet9ja's email address to become an agent?

If you are interested in becoming an agent of Bet9ja, reaching out to them is a straightforward process. You can send an email to agent@mybet9ja.com to inquire about the necessary steps and requirements to become an agent. They will send you the necessary guidance and information to kickstart your journey as a Bet9ja agent.

Does Bet9ja have a WhatsApp customer care number?

While the specific WhatsApp number for Bet9ja's customer care is not available at the moment, you can explore alternative contact channels. Bet9ja understands the convenience and popularity of WhatsApp, and they might offer a dedicated WhatsApp customer care number in the future.

Bet9ja Twitter support

While Bet9ja does not have an official WhatsApp number yet, it maintains an active presence on social media platforms, including Twitter. Users can reach out to the Bet9ja customer service team by visiting their Twitter account at @Bet9jaHelp.

You can ask quick questions and receive assistance during operating hours, which are from 08:00 to 21:00. The responsive Twitter customer service team strives to provide timely resolutions and support to customers.

Where is Bet9ja's headquarters?

Bet9ja's headquarters is located at Tomi's House, 9 Funsho Williams Avenue, by Fire Service Station, Ojuelegba Bus stop, Lagos. If you need to send official correspondence or visit their headquarters for any specific reason, this is the designated address.

It is important to note that visiting the headquarters should be limited to essential and authorized matters, as customer support queries are best addressed through the available contact channels.



