BVN registration online in Nigeria: Find out if it is possible

Technological advancements have led to millions of bank transactions in a day. An increased number of fraudulent transactions pushed the Central Bank of Nigeria to roll out the Bank Verification Number (BVN). All Nigerian bank account owners should have this number, and many are curious to know if online BVN registration is possible.

A woman using a laptop and credit card for an online bank transaction. Photo: pexels.com, @Mikhail Nilov

When BVN was first rolled out, many Nigerians found it daunting to get it because it was mandatory to visit the bank and fill out the form manually. Today, many want to know if online BVN registration is possible. Read on to find out the answer.

Overview of BVN

A Bank Verification Number is an 11-digit number that uniquely identifies each bank customer using a signature or fingerprint. It allows the bank to know each customer, thus preventing fraudulent transactions.

Online BVN registration in 2022

If you have been wondering how to create BVN online, now is your chance to discover if this is possible in Nigeria in 2022.

How to open BVN online

If you want to know how to get a BVN number without going to the bank, you are in the right place. The reality is that you cannot get this number online.

Instead, you must book a physical appointment with your nearest bank branch or other approved BVN registration point. This process requires you to present yourself in person because your biometric data needs to be collected.

How to register for BVN on the phone

Many Nigerians want to know how to create BVN on the phone because almost everything can be done online in 2022. However, you cannot complete your BVN registration on the phone.

The requirements state you must present yourself physically at an approved point to fill the application form and have your biometrics taken before you are issued with a unique 11-digit BVN.

A biometrics kit. Photo: pixabay.com, @OpenClipart-Vectors

How to create BVN: The manual way

Now that you know it is not possible to open BVN online, you should schedule an appointment soon to acquire the number. The process is straightforward, as long as you have all the requirements.

Requirements

If you want to get your BVN, you must have the following documents.

Valid Nigerian International Passport/ National ID Card/ Drivers License/ International Passport (for non-Nigerians)

One recent passport photograph

A BVN enrolment form (provided at the point of registration or downloaded online)

Enrolment fee (confirm the amount at the enrolment centre beforehand)

An appointment slip (Most registration points require prior booking at a specified fee, so you will be required to present your appointment slip)

NB: If you have previously enrolled for BVN registration, do not repeat it because it will lead to a duplicate enrolment, yet a new BVN will not be generated. People living in the diaspora can apply for BVN at the approved centres.

Procedure

Now that you have accepted you cannot create BVN online and meet all the requirements above, follow the steps below to register for a Bank Verification Number.

On an internet-enabled device, visit the official website of your approved registration centre.

Complete your BVN enrolment pre-registration form, then schedule an appointment. Ensure you book a date you are certain you will be available. Follow the prompts to pay the booking fee.

On the D-day, present yourself physically at the registration centre, carrying all the requirements. Do not forget your appointment slip.

Once you get to the centre, you will be assisted by the staff to complete the process. You will be required to pay a specified enrolment fee.

NB: Kindly note that centres do not send your Bank Verification Number once created. Instead, you will have to visit the centre again to receive it. It takes about 24 hours after enrolment to get the number.

Why should you register for BVN?

The benefits of getting your Bank Verification Number are listed below.

It addresses issues of identity theft, thus protecting you from unauthorised access and exposure to fraud.

It gives a unique identity that can be verified across the Nigerian Banking Industry. The number is accepted as a means of identification across all Nigerian banks.

Biometrics fingerprint security. Photo: pixabay.com, @TheDigitalArtist

What is BVN?

BVN is a scheme introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria to protect customers' transactions and enhance confidence in the Nigerian banking industry. It identifies you via your fingerprints or signature.

Is BVN compulsory?

Yes, it is compulsory to get a BVN.

How do I register for BVN online?

It is not possible to enrol for the number online. You can only schedule an appointment online, but the process requires you to present yourself in person at your preferred enrolment centre.

How many digits is a BVN?

A BVN has 11 digits.

How long does it take to get a BVN?

It takes about 24 hours to get the number after enrolment.

What should I do if I forgot my BVN?

If you forgot your number, you should visit the bank/ centre where you registered to retrieve it.

While many people would want to use an online BVN registration system, it is not possible. Instead, you can schedule an appointment online and then physically present yourself at the enrolment centre for the process.

