Dangote Industries Limited and the Nigerian Ports Authority have partnered to boost Nigeria's marine and blue economy, with Dangote highlighting the company as the NPA's largest customer

Dangote outlined plans to massively expand exports, including cement, coal, fertiliser, and refined products, expecting significant foreign exchange earnings and increased port activities

He also praised the NPA's One Stop Shop policy for improving transaction efficiency and called for continued government support to enhance port services

With an emphasis on growing the nation's export business, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) have announced plans to work together to advance Nigeria's marine and blue economy sector.

Aliko Dangote, the president of Dangote Industries Limited, described his firm as the NPA's largest customer during a courtesy visit to the NPA headquarters in Lagos. He underlined the significance of ongoing engagement between DIL and the NPA.

“We are here to thank the NPA for doing a great job. As we speak, we are the biggest or largest customer of the NPA,” Dangote stated.

“This kind of interaction is crucial for the growth of the industry. We discussed several key issues, including how to deepen Nigeria’s Marine and Blue Economy. We have agreed to work together for the benefit of the country.”

The scope of the company's operations was emphasized by Dangote, especially at the Lekki facility, where he stated that more than 240 crude oil vessels, each transporting one million barrels, are anticipated to operate each year. Furthermore, the group will need to move more than 600 vessels annually to distribute its refined goods.

Additionally, he mentioned that Dangote's fertilizer activities would include loading about eight ships per year, characterizing the scope as "an operation that has never been seen in the country."

“So, it’s a major challenge. But with the leadership of the NPA, we are very, very comfortable that they’ll be able to deliver.

“Our operations will sink if the NPA doesn’t give us the services we need for our operations. So, the NPA will need a lot of support from the Federal Government because they won’t be able to do these things on their own. They need equipment. They need more tugboats.

“We will also be putting in a few words in the necessary quarters to make sure that the NPA gets all the necessary assistance from the Federal Government.”

Aliko Dangote clarified that initiatives are underway to increase exports outside of Nigeria.

“We will soon be massively expanding our export operations. For some of you who have been to our cement factory in Itori, we’re already exporting cement out of Nigeria. We have a whole factory of six million tons dedicated to cement export.

In the next couple of weeks, he said,

“We will start exporting coal out of Nigeria. Our fertiliser export will be almost like eight cargoes. The refinery operations will not export less than 25 million tons of various products. We will also be exporting about 600,000 to 700,000 metric tons of polypropylene. So when you are talking about export, we are going to be very big.

“In the next two years, we will be exporting about 16,000 tons of fertiliser. When you talk about 16,000 tons of fertiliser, it’s about $6.5 million to $7 million revenue that will be coming into the country daily.

“With our export programme, our company will be the major supplier of foreign exchange earnings in Nigeria.

“So the operations of Nigerian ports will double in the next one or two years.”

