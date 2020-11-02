WASSCE 2021 results are out now: How and where to check them

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Monday released exam results for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria. WASSCE 2021 candidates can now know their performance in the examination. So, how and where do you check your WAEC result?

Are you a candidate who sat for WASSCE examination? Here are the various methods you can use to check your WAEC results.

Requirements to check WASSCE 2021 result

To access your WASSCE grades, you need the following:

An active internet connection

A smartphone, laptop, or desktop

A browser

Basic smartphone or PC skills

Your 10-digit WAEC Nigeria examination number

E-voucher PIN and serial number

If you don’t have a smartphone and/or you cannot access the internet, then we have got you covered too.

Where to purchase WAEC e-voucher

To successfully use the WAEC checker, you will need an e-voucher that can be purchased from any WAEC regional or zonal branch. The e-voucher costs 700 Naira. You can alternatively purchase the scratch card directly from the following merchants:

Capricorn Digital

Parkway Projects Ltd

Paga

Mobifin Services Ltd

eTranzact Plc

Broadshift Technologies Ltd

Interswitch Limited

How to check WAEC result online

Follow the steps below:

Connect to the internet: You can use your mobile data connection. You will need less than 10MB for this procedure. Open your browser: On a smartphone, launch your App List, scroll until you locate your browser. Tap on its icon. If you are using Opera Mini, set the “Data Savings Mode” to “High” or “Off.” On a PC, open the Start Menu, search for the program in question, tap on its logo to launch it. Do not forget to disable your adblocker. Go to the WAEC results checker portal: Use the official address. Enter your examination number: This is the 10-digit number you were given during WASSCE exams. It contains a 7-digit code for your exam centre followed by a 3-digit candidate number. For example, it can be “4123456789.” Select your examination year: If you sat for your exams in 2021, this will be pre-entered for you. For other years, scroll down on the drop-down menu. Specify the type of examination: This can either be “Private Candidate” or “School Candidate.” Key in your PIN and Serial Number: These credentials can be found on your e-Voucher. Scratch the card to obtain them. Tap “Submit”: This is a blue button located after the serial number field. Wait for the results: Be patient as the WAEC result checker website loads your grades. This can take minutes depending on your internet connection.

Viola! Chances are that you have seen your WASSCE performance as well as grades.

How to check WAEC result using USSD code

How do I check my WAEC result without access to the internet? Use the procedure below. Keep in mind that you will need some airtime.

Open your “Messages” app: Chances are that the application has a shortcut on your home screen. Tap on its logo to launch it. Write a new message: Click on the “+” sign at the top of the current window to do so. Enter the receiver’s number: This should be 32327. Compose the SMS: Write it in the following format: WAEC*YourExamNumber*e-VoucherPIN*ExamYear Send it: Tap on the “Send” button.

If the procedure was a success, you will receive an SMS with your grades.

How many times can I check my results?

You can access your grades five times using the methods covered above. For the five times, you will only need one e-voucher PIN and serial number.

After exhausting the five chances, you need to buy another e-voucher to access your results. For this reason, you should use the five chances wisely.

WAEC contacts

If you experience any technical problems while checking your WASSCE result, email the following details to customersupport@vatebra.com

The error message displayed

Your exam number

The type of exam

Year of exam

You can also visit any WAEC regional or zonal office to have your issues sorted out.

The procedure on how to check your WASSCE 2021 exam results is that simple. Navigate to their website and enter your details to access your grades. If you can’t access the internet, you can always rely on their USSD service discussed above.

