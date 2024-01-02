The federal government has finally announced the launch date for the much-anticipated online system

The new system eliminates manual submissions and office visits, enabling a complete online passport

The government said the move aims to make passport application and acquisition for Nigerians very easy

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has confirmed that the much-anticipated online system will go live on January 8, 2024.

This marks a significant leap for Nigerians seeking an efficient and transparent way to obtain an international passport.

Online application for international passport

Speaking on the new development, Tunji-Ojo said Nigerians can expect a smooth experience when applying for an international passport using this link.

His words:

“We are good to go live, The training process has commenced, and come January 8, the solution will be up and running.

"Nigerians can expect a smooth experience, reflecting President Buhari’s Renewed Hope agenda."

“This not only simplifies the experience for citizens but also enhances security by enabling swift detection of fraudulent applications and reducing potential bottlenecks.”

BusinessDay reports that Ojo emphasiseds that the focus on automation extends beyond mere convenience and will help minimise human contact in the passport issuance process.

He added:

"The new online system represents a significant win for Nigerians seeking passports. No longer will they contend with long queues, cumbersome paperwork, and opaque procedures. Instead, they can expect a faster, more transparent, and more secure path to obtaining travel documents.

"The countdown is officially on, with the launch date set for January 8, 2024. This ambitious project holds the potential to transform the previously fraught passport application process into a seamless and user-friendly experience, reflecting the government’s commitment to digitalization and improved public service delivery."

